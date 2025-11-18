Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations

OK, before you get too excited, don't expect any arrests or raids. As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott points out in his post, designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations simply keeps them from purchasing land in the state. Now if we could just keep the Chinese from buying up "farmland" near military bases.

Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down. https://x.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1990800292225691720/photo/1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) Nov 17, 2025

Fox News reports:

Abbott said in a statement that he made the move as "The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’" "The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations," Abbott added. "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

I was unaware a governor could do this. Texas lawmakers should also enshrine it into state law. Prepare well for the lawfare CAIR will launch. They are well-funded and also hide many of their donors well. The group advocates for Islamic terrorists and its leadership has praised jihadist attacks. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) Nov 17, 2025

Texas politicians more often ask for forgiveness than permission, and rarely ask for forgiveness. — Rick Holden (@NekoOjiSama) Nov 17, 2025

Now investigate and take land they've already bought! Investigate deep because there are shells. — Elle (@L4Logic) Nov 17, 2025

Excellent. Now let me know if you want my team to train @TxDPS so they can begin shutting down the 500+ Muslim Brotherhood orgs in #Texas — John Guandolo (@JGuandolo54271) Nov 17, 2025

