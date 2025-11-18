Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations

Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

OK, before you get too excited, don't expect any arrests or raids. As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott points out in his post, designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations simply keeps them from purchasing land in the state. Now if we could just keep the Chinese from buying up "farmland" near military bases.

Fox News reports:

Abbott said in a statement that he made the move as "The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’"

"The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable. Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations," Abbott added. "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

