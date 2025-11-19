Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organization

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations, which would primarily prevent them from purchasing land. Abbott said in a statement that "the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" adding, "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

CAIR has threatened to sue Texas over the designation.

CAIR National responded:

The post continues:

… law. 

Unlike Mr. Abbott--who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC donors — our civil rights organization is an independent voice that answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people, and opposes all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism.

CAIR has successfully sued @GregAbbott_TX three different times for shredding the First Amendment to benefit the Israeli government, and we are ready to sue him again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into real policy. See you in court again, Greg …if you dare.

Abbott says he welcomes the lawsuit:

In other news, Abbott on Wednesday called on local district attorneys to investigate alleged "Sharia" courts operating in Texas.

A lot of people in the comments note that Abbott is up for reelection:

***

