Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organization

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations, which would primarily prevent them from purchasing land. Abbott said in a statement that "the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’" adding, "These radical extremists are not welcome in our state and are now prohibited from acquiring any real property interest in Texas."

CAIR has threatened to sue Texas over the designation.

🚨BOMBSHELL🚨Council of American Islamic Relations has threatened Texas with MASSIVE lawfare to stop the state from designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terror groups and preventing them from acquiring land.



It's an INVASION!



Follow: @DallasExpress @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/HFXJKp0876 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) November 18, 2025

CAIR National responded:

Greg Abbott is an Israel First politician who has spent months stoking anti-Muslim hysteria to smear American Muslims critical of the Israeli government. Although we are flattered by his obsession with our civil rights group, his defamatory proclamation has no basis in fact or… https://t.co/AmAFKCHdDt — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) November 18, 2025

The post continues:

… law. Unlike Mr. Abbott--who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC donors — our civil rights organization is an independent voice that answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people, and opposes all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide and terrorism. CAIR has successfully sued @GregAbbott_TX three different times for shredding the First Amendment to benefit the Israeli government, and we are ready to sue him again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into real policy. See you in court again, Greg …if you dare.

Abbott says he welcomes the lawsuit:

That’s great.



The lawsuits will open the doors to all of their financial transactions and funding.



To all of their dealings and misdeeds.



The Attorney General will have a heyday. https://t.co/v5DG1qKE7F — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2025

In other news, Abbott on Wednesday called on local district attorneys to investigate alleged "Sharia" courts operating in Texas.

Today, I called on local District Attorneys to investigate alleged Sharia “courts” operating in Texas.



These tribunals have no legal authority in our state.



Only Texas laws enforced by Texas courts govern our people. pic.twitter.com/7lCOL1Fgop — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2025

I have actually seen Texas state District Courts allow Sharia law in divorce actions. — Mad Hatteras (@CarolynDCro) November 19, 2025

What took you so long ? This has been a known issue for ages. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 19, 2025

There's not supposed to be any religion that overrides state law or federal law. Keep us updated on what you find out. — Backwoods Country Boy (@BoyBackwoo94909) November 19, 2025

How did this happen without you knowing about it? — JOHNNY L i B e R t Y 🍊 🇺🇸 🍊 🇺🇸 (@Fight2B_Free) November 19, 2025

A lot of people in the comments note that Abbott is up for reelection:

Is this all for the campaign trail or is this serious….this time? — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) November 19, 2025

