Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher

Squad member, Ilhan Omar, likes to pretend she was a simple refugee longing for a better life when her father brought her to the United States. That's not the entire story.

As Israel recognizes Somaliland today, we should also recognize Nur Omar Mohamed, a colonel in the military regime of Siad Barre, which committed the Isaaq genocide in Somaliland.



200,000 systemically slaughtered.



Here's a photo of him with his daughter, Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/NnKAabe191 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 26, 2025

There was a reason they had to flee their 'homeland' she thinks is so great.

Some more context to the prior tweet:



Siad Barre was the leader of Somalia, who committed genocide against the Isaaq people in Somaliland.



His genocidal regime fell, and leaders of his regime (e.g. Ilhan Omar's horrible father) fled the country. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 26, 2025

They weren't some poor goat herders who came to America to get away from persecution.

Genocide would split a country and now Somaliland wants nothing to do with the people in Somalia. Very interesting. https://t.co/5ebPKeKrX3 — Xuan Vu (@Xnarkycritic) December 26, 2025

And where were the Arabs and the Muslims? Only Israel raised the issue of these crimes to the UN Security Council https://t.co/ZNgwJ2T3dI — 🐈‍⬛ مريم (@imnotmaryam) December 26, 2025

Maybe that's why Ilhan hates Israel so much. They actually cared about the people her father slaughtered.

Now it makes total sense. https://t.co/na1WYXfjFE — Paul Brookes (@brookesyff) December 26, 2025

The American people should know more about this.

200000! Holy shish! How in the world today is that possible? Our legacy media is doing a disservice by not covering this. At least Fox News will mention it at times. But wow, 200,000! https://t.co/SsMg85edEP — Willie B's year (@Xpiceman) December 26, 2025

Report him to ICC. — Mendelay (@Mendelay11) December 26, 2025

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar likes to describe her late father as a "teacher," but his obituary revealed he was a colonel in the army of a genuine bad guy, dictator Siad Barre.https://t.co/XVnhyoxsNg pic.twitter.com/hebU340bpb — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 25, 2021

He is indeed deceased, and here is some information from his obituary.

Seriously? How has no one ever mentioned that?! — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) December 26, 2025

The Corporate Media is complicit in covering for Democrats.

wow. And we elected her. unreal — Roscoe Wardog (@DouglessSi84599) December 26, 2025

Well, a small area of Minnesota did, at least.

Now watch it again.https://t.co/VcCfXJDxiV — nonbinaryjellyfish✡️🎗️-votes 4 centrist dems (@nonbinaryjelly) December 26, 2025

She gets it from her father.

Never forget.

and nobody knows that part.

but something something about

being from a poor immigrant family and her daddy driving a taxi.

what a big lie her story is. — woke mind virus 💙 🇺🇦 (@data_random) December 26, 2025

It's time Americans are told the truth.

