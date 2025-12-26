Bidens Celebrate 'Hope' with New Great-Grandson, Continue Shunning Hunter's Child Navy
Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on December 26, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Squad member, Ilhan Omar, likes to pretend she was a simple refugee longing for a better life when her father brought her to the United States. That's not the entire story.

There was a reason they had to flee their 'homeland' she thinks is so great.

They weren't some poor goat herders who came to America to get away from persecution. 

Maybe that's why Ilhan hates Israel so much. They actually cared about the people her father slaughtered.

The American people should know more about this.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. 

He is indeed deceased, and here is some information from his obituary. 

The Corporate Media is complicit in covering for Democrats.

Well, a small area of Minnesota did, at least.

She gets it from her father.

Never forget.

It's time Americans are told the truth.

