Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide, Not Just a Humble Teacher

Squad member, Ilhan Omar, likes to pretend she was a simple refugee longing for a better life when her father brought her to the United States. That's not the entire story.
As Israel recognizes Somaliland today, we should also recognize Nur Omar Mohamed, a colonel in the military regime of Siad Barre, which committed the Isaaq genocide in Somaliland.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 26, 2025
200,000 systemically slaughtered.
Here's a photo of him with his daughter, Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/NnKAabe191
There was a reason they had to flee their 'homeland' she thinks is so great.
Some more context to the prior tweet:— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 26, 2025
Siad Barre was the leader of Somalia, who committed genocide against the Isaaq people in Somaliland.
His genocidal regime fell, and leaders of his regime (e.g. Ilhan Omar's horrible father) fled the country.
They weren't some poor goat herders who came to America to get away from persecution.
Genocide would split a country and now Somaliland wants nothing to do with the people in Somalia. Very interesting. https://t.co/5ebPKeKrX3— Xuan Vu (@Xnarkycritic) December 26, 2025
And where were the Arabs and the Muslims? Only Israel raised the issue of these crimes to the UN Security Council https://t.co/ZNgwJ2T3dI— 🐈⬛ مريم (@imnotmaryam) December 26, 2025
Recommended
Maybe that's why Ilhan hates Israel so much. They actually cared about the people her father slaughtered.
Now it makes total sense. https://t.co/na1WYXfjFE— Paul Brookes (@brookesyff) December 26, 2025
@POTUS @PressSec @VP @SecRubio— PixelGirlNY (@ny_pixel) December 26, 2025
Should be highlighted on all WH media & news outlets. https://t.co/rAbOg7IPv4
The American people should know more about this.
200000! Holy shish! How in the world today is that possible? Our legacy media is doing a disservice by not covering this. At least Fox News will mention it at times. But wow, 200,000! https://t.co/SsMg85edEP— Willie B's year (@Xpiceman) December 26, 2025
Report him to ICC.— Mendelay (@Mendelay11) December 26, 2025
He's dead.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) December 26, 2025
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar likes to describe her late father as a "teacher," but his obituary revealed he was a colonel in the army of a genuine bad guy, dictator Siad Barre.https://t.co/XVnhyoxsNg pic.twitter.com/hebU340bpb— Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 25, 2021
He is indeed deceased, and here is some information from his obituary.
Seriously? How has no one ever mentioned that?!— HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) December 26, 2025
The Corporate Media is complicit in covering for Democrats.
wow. And we elected her. unreal— Roscoe Wardog (@DouglessSi84599) December 26, 2025
Well, a small area of Minnesota did, at least.
Now watch it again.https://t.co/VcCfXJDxiV— nonbinaryjellyfish✡️🎗️-votes 4 centrist dems (@nonbinaryjelly) December 26, 2025
She gets it from her father.
@IlhanMN don’t think we forgot.. consequences sweetie..— OBAMAisDESTRO (@OBAMAisDESTRO) December 26, 2025
Never forget.
and nobody knows that part.— woke mind virus 💙 🇺🇦 (@data_random) December 26, 2025
but something something about
being from a poor immigrant family and her daddy driving a taxi.
what a big lie her story is.
It's time Americans are told the truth.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member