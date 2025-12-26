From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After Backlash Over Technicality Snub

The New York Jets hosted a contest allowing a fan to try and kick a field goal for 100,000 dollars. A woman was all set to make the kick. She is a huge Jets fan and she was going to make the kick in honor of her late father who also was a Jets super fan. Sounds like the feel good story of the day? Not so fast.

Real Life Scrooge: Woody Johnson And The Jets Reportedly CANCELLED An Invite To A School-Teacher Lifelong Fan To Kick In Their $100,000 Field Goal Challenge In Honor Of Her Late Father @barstoolsports https://t.co/0rB1ZdQ95H — Dante (@DanteTheDon) December 26, 2025

Mens Journal - A Christmas Day report from The New York Post claims that the team had previously invited season ticketholder Ashley Castanio-Gervasi to take part in a $100,000 field goal challenge during halftime of Sunday’s game against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots. The outlet reports that Castanio-Gervasi, who attends games in honor of her late father, was invited to participate in a competition that ultimately landed her the chance, along with two other finalists, to kick a field goal that would have netted her a $100,000 prize. The woman, however, tells The Post that the Jets called her on Monday and uninvited her. The reason? The team says she’s not eligible because she is the varsity head coach of a local high school soccer team. For their part, the Jets claim they’re just following the rules. “In accordance with competition rules and regulations, one individual who successfully made the qualifying kick will not be able to advance to the final stage of the challenge,” the team told The Post in a statement. The statement added, “We understand the disappointment associated with this and have made an effort to provide an alternative benefit to show our appreciation.”

The Jets took back the offer because the woman used to play soccer and is a soccer coach. In other words, she is good at kicking and they aren't willing to take the risk she can actually win the contest. Nice.

The fans weren't at all happy.

BREAKING: The Jets Caved and Did The Right Thing, Reversed Course, Once Again Allowing Teacher and Life Long Fan Ashley Castanio-Gervasi To Kick In Their $100,000 Half Time Field Goal Challenge https://t.co/GFDCe6u1Nr pic.twitter.com/bNuDdAnpZk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 26, 2025

Thankfully, the Jets organization listened to the fan outrage and are now agreeing to allow her to kick.

I am glad they changed course. She will nail that field goal! — Cortez ⚓️🌎 (@TheCaliApe) December 26, 2025

Good. This should’ve never been a debate in the first place. If you’re going to hype up a $100k halftime challenge, you can’t start hiding behind fine print when it’s time to follow through.

She’s a teacher, a lifelong fan, and she earned the shot. That’s what these moments are… — Emifok🤑 (@ungiofficial) December 26, 2025

Exactly. Stick with the challenge and give the fan a shot.

The .@nyjets are a dumpster fire. From ownership down to the PR Department. Just an absolute mess. pic.twitter.com/yvK4eslom8 — John McGrath (@jmcgrathgolf) December 26, 2025

At least they corrected this error.

