From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After Backlash Over Technicality Snub

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on December 26, 2025
Imgflip

The New York Jets hosted a contest allowing a fan to try and kick a field goal for 100,000 dollars. A woman was all set to make the kick. She is a huge Jets fan and she was going to make the kick in honor of her late father who also was a Jets super fan. Sounds like the feel good story of the day? Not so fast.

Mens Journal - A Christmas Day report from The New York Post claims that the team had previously invited season ticketholder Ashley Castanio-Gervasi to take part in a $100,000 field goal challenge during halftime of Sunday’s game against the AFC East-leading New England Patriots.

The outlet reports that Castanio-Gervasi, who attends games in honor of her late father, was invited to participate in a competition that ultimately landed her the chance, along with two other finalists, to kick a field goal that would have netted her a $100,000 prize.

The woman, however, tells The Post that the Jets called her on Monday and uninvited her.

The reason?

The team says she’s not eligible because she is the varsity head coach of a local high school soccer team.

For their part, the Jets claim they’re just following the rules.

“In accordance with competition rules and regulations, one individual who successfully made the qualifying kick will not be able to advance to the final stage of the challenge,” the team told The Post in a statement.

The statement added, “We understand the disappointment associated with this and have made an effort to provide an alternative benefit to show our appreciation.”

The Jets took back the offer because the woman used to play soccer and is a soccer coach. In other words, she is good at kicking and they aren't willing to take the risk she can actually win the contest. Nice.

The fans weren't at all happy.

Thankfully, the Jets organization listened to the fan outrage and are now agreeing to allow her to kick.

Exactly. Stick with the challenge and give the fan a shot. 

At least they corrected this error.

