Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't Afford It'



For the past year, Democrats have desperately tried to gaslight the immigration issue as President Trump, Kristi Noem, and Tom Homan have not only shut down the border, but also have stepped up mass deportations to try to correct the disaster that the Biden administration inflicted on America.

Advertisement

They've tried the 'Who will pick our oranges?' slavery argument, which backfired spectacularly. They've tried claiming that Trump is 'separating families' and deporting citizens, neither of which is true. Perhaps most infamously, they have tried embracing human trafficking, wife-beating gang members (and having margaritas with them), as well as assaulting ICE facilities and agents.

In other words, there is nothing they won't do to hurt America if it also hurts the Bad Orange Man.

Even Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is forced to admit in the interview below that immigration/deportations remains the President's most popular issue with the American people. After that acknowledgement, she then tries out a new tactic for why we have to allow illegal criminals to stay in the United States: We just can't afford to deport them.

No, really. She said that. Watch:

A furious Debbie Wasserman Schultz claims deportations are not 'America First’ because they're a waste of taxpayer dollars.



Wrap your head around this one:



"To me, [America First] means taking care of people at home...not having Trump go after people and waste hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/qMCFYFDVPN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 26, 2025





Democrats spent untold billions importing, housing, feeding and catering to millions of illegals and now want to tell you it just costs too darn much to send them back.



Unreal. GTFOOH with this garbage, @DWStweets ... millions of dollars deporting people.'Democrats spent untold billions importing, housing, feeding and catering to millions of illegals and now want to tell you it just costs too darn much to send them back.Unreal. GTFOOH with this garbage,

Welp. It's an argument, alright. Not a good one, but what else do they have left?

According to the world’s first talking poodle, it’s OK to spend billions on processing, housing, feeding and educating criminal aliens,



but it’s a “waste of money” to deport them, and open up all that housing, employment, education and assistance to struggling Americans. https://t.co/3QKr0Y9DjP — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 26, 2025

This is an outstanding economic argument, of course, but we can't stop laughing at 'the world's first talking poodle.'

Seriously, does she have no advisors who can tell her that hair style ain't helping, and hasn't been for 30 years?

It’s enough to make one’s hair hurt. https://t.co/OxBY1YgJrT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 26, 2025

It truly is a stupid case she is making.

(OK, OK. We'll stop with the hair jokes ... ahem ... maybe.)

She thinks "America First" includes unlimited welfare to anyone who makes contact with American soil because she thinks anyone who makes contact with American soil *is* America https://t.co/hhi62jcIG5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 26, 2025

The gall of Wasserman Schultz -- or any Democrat -- to make an 'America First' case is nauseating. Everything the party has done over the past five years (or longer) screams America LAST.

Advertisement

Democrats claiming they are better at America First is an acknowledgment they’re losing the persuasion argument.



Their home turf and comfort zone is to completely reject the term “America First” in favor of globalism. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 26, 2025

The amount of fraud committed by illegal immigrants in America -- aided and abetted by Democrats like Wasserman Schultz, Tim Walz, and Gavin Newsom, of course -- DWARFS the 'hundreds of millions of dollars' she is so suddenly concerned about.

I’m sure she has taken at least a decent chunk of taxpayer money.

Can she not find a better hair stylist?



Also, hundreds of millions is way better than the billions in fraud.



Maybe the lowIQ hairstyle is befitting. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 26, 2025

OK, maybe one or two more hair jokes.

Wild watching a former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz who pushed expansive benefits for anyone who crossed the border to suddenly pretend to be a guardian of the treasury. After years of backing policies that drained resources and overwhelmed communities. Give us a break. https://t.co/lU04mfrsae — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 26, 2025

Her economic argument will fall on its face with Americans, but she's not speaking to America here. She is speaking only to the hardcore left. That's why she's saying this on MS NOW.

Advertisement

Her argument would get her laughed off the air anywhere else. Yes, likely even CNN.

She knows the truth. She thinks the American people are stupid. Anyone who listens to her and feels informed clearly is. — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) December 26, 2025

Debbie thinks paying billions to house, feed and educate illegals is cheaper than deportation? I take it math was not a class she did well in. https://t.co/ZpEj4kugDr — George (@sportslvr59) December 26, 2025

Gaslighting wasn't a class she did very well in, either.

They think that we don’t remember the past 4 years, I’m sorry but it’s burned into my memories and never leaving. https://t.co/s2ixwe1xyB — DankDilley (@TomDilley6) December 26, 2025

For four years, Democrats lied that illegals weren't getting benefits, that they weren't defrauding our system, and that they're the people who 'built this country.'

The truth is coming out now, in Minnesota, Massachusetts, California, and so many other states.

They know it, so their only option is to switch to another lie, that deporting illegals will be bad for our treasury and economy.

Even Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her ramen-style hair are going to be hard-pressed to sell that one.

(Sorry, we couldn't resist one last shot across her brow.)





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS Wrapping Paper

It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal Everyone's Joy

Merry Christmas to Everyone! Yes, Even the Worst of the Worst on the Left

They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE

Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.