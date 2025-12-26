Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't Afford It'

Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide,...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on December 26, 2025
ImgFlip


For the past year, Democrats have desperately tried to gaslight the immigration issue as President Trump, Kristi Noem, and Tom Homan have not only shut down the border, but also have stepped up mass deportations to try to correct the disaster that the Biden administration inflicted on America. 

They've tried the 'Who will pick our oranges?' slavery argument, which backfired spectacularly. They've tried claiming that Trump is 'separating families' and deporting citizens, neither of which is true. Perhaps most infamously, they have tried embracing human trafficking, wife-beating gang members (and having margaritas with them), as well as assaulting ICE facilities and agents. 

In other words, there is nothing they won't do to hurt America if it also hurts the Bad Orange Man. 

Even Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is forced to admit in the interview below that immigration/deportations remains the President's most popular issue with the American people. After that acknowledgement, she then tries out a new tactic for why we have to allow illegal criminals to stay in the United States: We just can't afford to deport them. 

No, really. She said that. Watch: 

... millions of dollars deporting people.'

Democrats spent untold billions importing, housing, feeding and catering to millions of illegals and now want to tell you it just costs too darn much to send them back. 

Unreal. GTFOOH with this garbage, @DWStweets 

Welp. It's an argument, alright. Not a good one, but what else do they have left?

This is an outstanding economic argument, of course, but we can't stop laughing at 'the world's first talking poodle.'

Seriously, does she have no advisors who can tell her that hair style ain't helping, and hasn't been for 30 years? 

It truly is a stupid case she is making. 

(OK, OK. We'll stop with the hair jokes ... ahem ... maybe.)

The gall of Wasserman Schultz -- or any Democrat -- to make an 'America First' case is nauseating. Everything the party has done over the past five years (or longer) screams America LAST. 

The amount of fraud committed by illegal immigrants in America -- aided and abetted by Democrats like Wasserman Schultz, Tim Walz, and Gavin Newsom, of course -- DWARFS the 'hundreds of millions of dollars' she is so suddenly concerned about. 

OK, maybe one or two more hair jokes. 

Her economic argument will fall on its face with Americans, but she's not speaking to America here. She is speaking only to the hardcore left. That's why she's saying this on MS NOW. 

Her argument would get her laughed off the air anywhere else. Yes, likely even CNN. 

Gaslighting wasn't a class she did very well in, either. 

For four years, Democrats lied that illegals weren't getting benefits, that they weren't defrauding our system, and that they're the people who 'built this country.'

The truth is coming out now, in Minnesota, Massachusetts, California, and so many other states. 

They know it, so their only option is to switch to another lie, that deporting illegals will be bad for our treasury and economy. 

Even Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her ramen-style hair are going to be hard-pressed to sell that one. 

(Sorry, we couldn't resist one last shot across her brow.)

============================================

