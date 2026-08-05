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Masked Douche at St. Paul City Council Meeting Says 'The System' Exists to Enforce Private Property

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Twitter

This editor used to work as a small-town newspaper reporter, covering city council and school board meetings, etc. When someone wanted to make a public comment, they generally had to sign up first, providing their name and address to prove they were constituents, and introduce themselves at the microphone when the time came.

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We're not sure exactly when this took place — our masked speaker, among the land acknowledgement gobbledygook, seems to be calling for the City of St. Paul to disarm ICE agents — but it's worth watching just to see a guy show up at a city council meeting with a mask, sunglasses, a black hat, and black gloves just to say his piece. (Language warning)


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Why does he feel the need to conceal his identity at a public meeting?

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He should have worn a Darth Vader mask with a voice changer built in.

Gloves? Was he afraid they were going to get his fingerprints off the podium after the meeting?

***

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