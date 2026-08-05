Masked Douche at St. Paul City Council Meeting Says 'The System' Exists to Enforce Private Property

This editor used to work as a small-town newspaper reporter, covering city council and school board meetings, etc. When someone wanted to make a public comment, they generally had to sign up first, providing their name and address to prove they were constituents, and introduce themselves at the microphone when the time came.

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We're not sure exactly when this took place — our masked speaker, among the land acknowledgement gobbledygook, seems to be calling for the City of St. Paul to disarm ICE agents — but it's worth watching just to see a guy show up at a city council meeting with a mask, sunglasses, a black hat, and black gloves just to say his piece. (Language warning)

Meanwhile in St. Paul City Council… pic.twitter.com/OdeYNKo8W6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2026

This clown has watched way too many ‘90’s movies. And have the huevos to come in dressed as an adult and not as some rom-com jewel thief.

Why the City Council allowed you to speak with this juvenile Hamburglar costume on is beyond me. https://t.co/4CTXV69CmR — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) August 5, 2026





St. Paul banned ICE from wearing masks for “transparency.”

Then they let this ski-masked clown stand at the mic and lecture them about “kids” and “humanity.”

Rules for thee, not for me.

Clown world is undefeated. 🤡 — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) August 4, 2026

I'm going to dox him:



Coward Weakman

143 Vag Way (mom's house)

St. Paul via Macalester College



Current employer:

Working on building his YouTube streaming sub base and getting accepted into antifa but that's on hold until his mood "stabilizes" with his new meds. — Fresh Tactics (@Fresh_Tactics) August 4, 2026

Why is a person wearing a disguise permitted to address a city council. — Robert Martin (@Alfhaus) August 5, 2026

So, let's get this straight...

In Minnesota they passed a bill to try and ban federal law enforcement from wearing masks, but its OK for militant leftists to wear full head gear covering their face in city council meetings? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 4, 2026

Why are they letting him conceal his identity in a public meeting? — Drew (@Dpabsjax19) August 5, 2026

Why does he feel the need to conceal his identity at a public meeting?

Why is he so scared to show his face? — 🔥Dark to Light🔥 1776 - 2024 (@pitbullpatriot3) August 4, 2026

That masked moron used every single leftist buzzword in 60 seconds. Color me impressed! — MAGA_Maine_Girl (@MAGA_Neek) August 4, 2026

Did he just rob a liquor store on the way to City Council?



These commies know they're on the wrong side of history and already embarrassed to show their faces. — Kaizen Ki ☀️ (@AwenEnergy) August 5, 2026

He’s dressed as his superhero: Super Douche — Lisa F (@TootlesKitty45) August 4, 2026

Take his stuff: Shirt, mask, hood, gloves, all of it.

If you want to rebuke private property, start with yourself. — Wyrding Technologies (@Wyrding_Tech) August 4, 2026

Not wanting homeless junkies nodding off in the park is classic settler colonialist mentality. — JosephRowell (@ActualJoseph) August 4, 2026

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Now that’s a man dressed to be taken seriously. — American Sincerist (@FirstAllan2) August 4, 2026

What a brave white man — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) August 4, 2026

Someone is extremely paranoid someone will challenge their garbage ideas and is too afraid to show their face. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) August 4, 2026

Talk about being scared of your own opinion lol covered up like that, I am surprised he isn't using a voice filter. Anyone actually know who this 'speaker' is? — Band 6, Album 6, Song 6 (@dead_by_noon) August 5, 2026

He should have worn a Darth Vader mask with a voice changer built in.

The man looks like he’s ready to rob a 7-Eleven which in this case wouldn’t be a shocker to me — xStoneAngelx✝️🇺🇸 (@xStoneAngelx) August 5, 2026

Gloves? Was he afraid they were going to get his fingerprints off the podium after the meeting?

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