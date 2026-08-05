Elizabeth Warren Does a Rake Stomp While Complaining About 'Landlords Jacking Up the Rent'

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren supported the Affordable Care Act, which made health insurance and healthcare less affordable, and she also backed the Inflation Reduction Act, which increased inflation.

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Whenever a Democrat like Warren says they're focused on making things more affordable, history shows that the opposite is true.

That's why it's so laughable when Warren says things like this, blissfully free from any pangs of self-awareness.

People want to know: how can my landlord get away with jacking up the rent so much? pic.twitter.com/bTbutOZSYJ — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 5, 2026

Do you really want to know, Liz?

OK, fine.

Probably because the landlord's city raised his property tax, his electric bill, his water bill, etc....so now he passed those taxes on to you🤷‍♂️ — Shawn Kolozsy (@KolozsyShawn) August 5, 2026

Costs for landlords have exploded, from insurance, property taxes , appliances and home maintenance. — 🇺🇸💣Atom Bomb 💣🇺🇸 (@atom_jarvis) August 5, 2026

"Because politicians made stupid decisions and your landlord's taxes and utility rates skyrocketed. Next question." https://t.co/vo1gyRHbXy — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) August 5, 2026

Big Government libs like Warren never want to take responsibility for their big part in why things cost more and prices go up.

Oh, and one more thing.

There's not enough housing due to all the illegal immigrants here. Fixed it for you. — Ben June (@benjune) August 5, 2026

Dances With Identity Theft can thank Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas for that one, but instead she'll try and blame Trump and the Republicans.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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