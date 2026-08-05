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Elizabeth Warren Does a Rake Stomp While Complaining About 'Landlords Jacking Up the Rent'

Doug P. | 2:23 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren supported the Affordable Care Act, which made health insurance and healthcare less affordable, and she also backed the Inflation Reduction Act, which increased inflation. 

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Whenever a Democrat like Warren says they're focused on making things more affordable, history shows that the opposite is true. 

That's why it's so laughable when Warren says things like this, blissfully free from any pangs of self-awareness. 

Do you really want to know, Liz? 

OK, fine. 

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Big Government libs like Warren never want to take responsibility for their big part in why things cost more and prices go up. 

Oh, and one more thing.

Dances With Identity Theft can thank Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas for that one, but instead she'll try and blame Trump and the Republicans. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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