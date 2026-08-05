NRSC Already Has an Ad Out About Abdul El-Sayed and It's BRUTAL (There Are LOTS More to Come)

The Democrat Senate primary in Michigan has been called for Abdul El-Sayed. One of El-Sayed's endorsers, Hasan Piker, immediately did some outreach to Democrats who voted for Haley Stevens by calling them "Islamophobic pieces of s**t" (good luck with that).

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El-Sayed will now pivot to the general election by pretending to not be who he really is, which President Trump summed up accurately.

BREAKING: Trump declares Abdul El-Sayed Michigan Senate primary win 'great news' for Republicans pic.twitter.com/OrlfYzBWks — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2026

The NRSC wasted no time in informing voters about the radical that El-Sayed really is in a new ad.

Watch:

The NRSC debuts first attack ad in the US Senate Michigan race against Abdul El-Sayed pic.twitter.com/d3N3RB3CGT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 5, 2026

And that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to that guy.

The ads are going to be scathing and there'll be a ton of them because there's so much material. https://t.co/Z9PZhqilQm — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 5, 2026

Keep 'em coming! The predictable defense from the Left to Republican groups simply repeating the words of El-Sayed and his supporters will be "Islamophobia!"

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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