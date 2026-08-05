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NRSC Already Has an Ad Out About Abdul El-Sayed and It's BRUTAL (There Are LOTS More to Come)

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on August 05, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The Democrat Senate  primary in Michigan has been called for Abdul El-Sayed. One of El-Sayed's endorsers, Hasan Piker, immediately did some outreach to Democrats who voted for Haley Stevens by calling them "Islamophobic pieces of s**t" (good luck with that). 

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El-Sayed will now pivot to the general election by pretending to not be who he really is, which President Trump summed up accurately. 

The NRSC wasted no time in informing voters about the radical that El-Sayed really is in a new ad.

Watch:

And that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to that guy. 

Keep 'em coming! The predictable defense from the Left to Republican groups simply repeating the words of El-Sayed and his supporters will be "Islamophobia!" 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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