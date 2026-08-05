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Outkick’s Clay Travis Challenges WNBA Team to Play HS Boys’ Basketball Team for Chance at $10M

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:50 AM on August 05, 2026
Twitchy

Outkick founder Clay Travis bets he can show the absurdity of allowing men who pretend to be women to play in women's sports. He has issued a $10 million challenge to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. If the women’s basketball team can defeat a boys’ high school basketball team, it will be awarded the huge monetary prize. His money is on the boys. Travis is also putting in an application for a WNBA franchise he wants to call the Nashville Balls, which will be comprised solely of men pretending to be women. The announcement has upset a queer TV news anchor in Minneapolis who totally misses the point. We'll have her reaction in a bit.

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Here’s more on the challenge and the proposed team. (READ)

BOOM! CLAY TRAVIS: "I have challenged the WNBA — some of their coaches have been saying that men who identify as women should be eligible to play in the league? I want to have a boys high school team versus the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. I'll put $10 million on the line. The boys are going to win."

"We're going to put it on pay per view. We're going to make a lot of money for charity."

"Secondly, I am putting in an application to get a WNBA franchise for my home, Nashville. It's going to be the most inclusive team that has ever existed. Only trans. Only men who identify as women on the team!"

"The Nashville Balls. We are going to be the greatest, the greatest women's basketball team starring men of all time."

Here’s Travis laying out all his WNBA-related plans to Jesse Watters on Fox News. (WATCH)

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Finally, some ‘hang time’ in the WNBA.

Online posters are wanting a WNBA team to sign a man playing in a French professional women’s basketball league. The 6-foot-3 transgender baller is Julie Tétart. He averages 21 points and 20 rebounds per game. He dominates the league and has won numerous awards. Here he is in action. (WATCH)

Tétart says he wants to play in the WNBA.

Unsurprisingly, what Travis is trying to prove with the WNBA team vs. high school boys basketball team challenge went over the head of a leftist ‘journalist.’ (READ)

Queer anchor whines after Clay Travis offered $10 M to the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces if they could beat a high school boys team, appearing to completely miss his point.

Travis' challenge came in response to the trans insanity surrounding the WNBA.

The queer anchor, Jana Shortal, appeared to lack the mental capability to comprehend why Travis made the challenge.

"They think women's sports are a joke! Good night."

Liberal media will just give any female with this haircut a job.

Here’s KARE’s Jana Shortal not getting it. (WATCH)

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Is she pretending not to understand or simply ignorant? Who knows? But it should be easy to see that if the boys’ team destroys a WNBA team, it only highlights how much more adult men will dominate the women’s league and eventually turn it into an absurd joke. Travis wants to protect women's sports.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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