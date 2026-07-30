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Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence

justmindy
justmindy | 11:53 AM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Yikes! The WNBA has been in the news this week for all the wrong reasons. 

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They literally posted a video of two players betting on their game. What the what? Who thought that was a good idea?

Someone must have pointed out that is literally against the rules, so the video was deleted. 

Unfortunately, for the WNBA, the internet is forever and those screen grabs had already happened. 

The devil works hard, but the historians of internet gaffes work harder. They never sleep.  

Both players may face penalties, fines or additional repercussions. That's going to leave a mark.

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Clay Travis is real baffled about it. Not only should the Social Media team know better, but the players should also know the rules. 

Betting on your own games? Ok, Pete Rose!

This is an example of thinking something is hilarious, so you post it, but really it's just illegal.

That's the arena profit after a game.

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Some Lefty journalists are grabbing that headline right now. 

True that.

Maybe that's their monthly salary? 

Fair enough.

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