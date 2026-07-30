Yikes: Official WNBA Account Posts Players Betting on Itselves, Then Scrubs the Evidence

Yikes! The WNBA has been in the news this week for all the wrong reasons.

WNBA deletes post of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese's making bet on their game https://t.co/4wJnS4k8d6 pic.twitter.com/Ght1b6bR6Z — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2026

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They literally posted a video of two players betting on their game. What the what? Who thought that was a good idea?

The WNBA deleted a post endorsing players betting on games 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2pNTgJYMnF — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 29, 2026

Someone must have pointed out that is literally against the rules, so the video was deleted.

Unfortunately, for the WNBA, the internet is forever and those screen grabs had already happened.

The devil works hard, but the historians of internet gaffes work harder. They never sleep.

The WNBA official social media account posting this video, even though it’s against the league’s rules and will result in both Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers being fined and/or suspended, is peak comedy 🤣👌 pic.twitter.com/pKvNHXP3To — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) July 30, 2026

Both players may face penalties, fines or additional repercussions. That's going to leave a mark.

I can’t even comprehend how dumb you have to be to post this video from the league’s official account. Like sub 70 IQ. And how stupid are the players too?! On video bets with cash being shown? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

Clay Travis is real baffled about it. Not only should the Social Media team know better, but the players should also know the rules.

Betting on your own games? Ok, Pete Rose!

Players in the NFL have missed entire seasons for this. Legit the dumbest move, potentially, in social media history by a sports league to post this. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

This is an example of thinking something is hilarious, so you post it, but really it's just illegal.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen the WNBA do. And that is an incredibly high bar. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 30, 2026

$400, isn't that their annual salary? Or at least as much as they're worth? — Orwell 1984 (@MaineRed2020) July 30, 2026

That's the arena profit after a game.

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Games… pic.twitter.com/VXlIPufdM7 — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 30, 2026

Can’t wait for @usatoday’s headline on this story: “How Caitlin Clark’s white supremacist fans drove WNBA players to gambling on their games.” https://t.co/SBhEmk3ysr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

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Some Lefty journalists are grabbing that headline right now.

There cannot be a worse sports league https://t.co/ztmUInGxki — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 30, 2026

Pete Rose would be banned for life https://t.co/4O5YlEzpJ5 — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) July 30, 2026

True that.

Wait - hold on - where did two WNBA players get $400?



Who knows how deep this goes... https://t.co/4EHnsik1U0 — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) July 30, 2026

Maybe that's their monthly salary?

You’ll have to forgive the WNBA, they’re not used to THIS much attention beyond their tens of fans https://t.co/2xbl81bjQV — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 30, 2026

Fair enough.

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