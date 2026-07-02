WNBA's Alyssa Thomas Says People Are Calling Her a Thug for Throat-Punching Caitlin Clark

As our own Grateful Calvin reported last week, the Phoenix Mercury deleted a post making fun of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark after she was knocked down and punched in the throat by their Alyssa Thomas.

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Alyssa Thomas with the fist to Caitlin Clark's throat. Play on, of course. pic.twitter.com/EdcOY6zgKc — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) June 25, 2026

Wild that this not only happened, but the official team account is acting like it's funny https://t.co/n5Vnk5ZtkF pic.twitter.com/STjhJDIzRn — Meta 👾 🇺🇸 (@MetaPrime001) June 25, 2026

The real victim here is Thomas, who says that people are calling her a thug.

Alyssa Thomas says people are calling her a thug and that she’s received death threats after punching Caitlin Clark in the throat pic.twitter.com/zv5sfdY0nB — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 30, 2026

"Just the whole narrative that's being painted out there... it's unfortunate that it's come to this over basketball."



Alyssa Thomas discusses what the last week has been like for her. pic.twitter.com/kLV7gAkIrQ — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) June 30, 2026

She's a punk thug trying to play victim. Completely dishonest bullshit you clowns are peddling. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 1, 2026

Playing the victim still is hilarious — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣ 👑 (@LeLaker) June 30, 2026

If you didn't even know you hurt someone,who are you looking at and why do you have an evil smirk on your face? The ball is long gone already. pic.twitter.com/mfpimKUxcI — RenWay (@RenWay16) June 30, 2026

Alyssa Thomas' fist to the throat and Caitlin's mouth open trying to breathe.



A one game suspension isn't enough. And...is she saying she didn't know what she did until later?



Please. Give me a break. — Cletus Roscoe (@CletusRoscoe1) June 30, 2026

pic.twitter.com/1lKArjW3TU — Fire WNBA Comm'r Cathy Engelbert & bent referees (@power_ties) June 30, 2026

Whoa. This is psychopath behavior. You’re on video with your fist in her throat. You say sorry. That’s it. You’re not the victim. pic.twitter.com/wTUMNwMZbC — MindUnfolding (@MindUnfolding) June 30, 2026

“The narrative being painted” about the entirety of your career as a dirty player who plays prison ball? — trent (@TheTrentHarvey) June 30, 2026

I have 0 fucks to give for this thug player. — Wilson (@DonWilson137082) June 30, 2026

Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. They should be replaying the part where she’s smiling as she presses on her neck. — Elizabeth (@Elizabe57370385) June 30, 2026

She kneed her in the groin.



Pressured a fist to her throat.



Then hit her while climbing off like an asshole.



Fucking insane. — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) June 25, 2026

You truly cannot hate this thug league enough. Clark needs to wake up and get the hell out of here and go play overseas. — Al (@Al_SportsLover) June 25, 2026

The officials are scumbags in the WNBA and useless as tits on a bore hog. Those hateful whores attacking Clark are scum of the earth and useless to society. The WNBA needs to just go away with all the out right hate. Caitlin Clark needs to just leave and let the WNBA die slowly. — ArrowJ Smith (@SmithArrowj) June 25, 2026

"The narrative."

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