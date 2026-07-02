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WNBA's Alyssa Thomas Says People Are Calling Her a Thug for Throat-Punching Caitlin Clark

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 02, 2026
WNBA

As our own Grateful Calvin reported last week, the Phoenix Mercury deleted a post making fun of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark after she was knocked down and punched in the throat by their Alyssa Thomas.

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The real victim here is Thomas, who says that people are calling her a thug.

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"The narrative."

***

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