Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her



It's difficult to imagine an organization more bent on self-destruction than the WNBA. If not for being MASSIVELY subsidized by the NBA, the league likely wouldn't even exist today, let alone for the past 30 years.

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The league seems far more focused on being a bastion of diversity, equity, and inclusion than it is on promoting, you know, actual basketball.

In 2024, the WNBA received an enormous gift that it did not deserve when Caitlin Clark joined the league. She was an instant hit, as her games with the Indiana Fever -- home or away -- achieved ticket sales vastly higher than any other games between any other teams.

But the league hated her because she was not a poster child for DEI. Clark is white, heterosexual, and unoppressed in every way. (She's also more talented than pretty much every other player in the league.)

So, what did the WNBA do? Why, oppress her, of course, in any way that they could find. Clark is abused by other, lesser players in nearly every game. And the WNBA does nothing because they want her beaten down.

As the ultimate snub, the WNBA even left Clark off its 30th anniversary poster, released yesterday.

Bring a piece of WNBA history home. 🏀



Celebrate 30 years of the W with this commemorative anniversary poster. WinCraft's poster is available now!



Tap the link to shop:https://t.co/LQklJBTHgM #WNBALegacyTrail pic.twitter.com/KqUysMf6gk — WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2026

This would be like the NBA celebrating its history and leaving out Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, or Magic Johnson.

The WNBA left Caitlin Clark off their 30th anniversary poster. We have truly never seen anything like this. The league got a golden goose and is doing everything they can to kill her. https://t.co/CMXrJujwgX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2026

Travis is not really exaggerating when he says that the WNBA wants to kill Clark.

In a game against the Phoenix Mercury last night, watch below as Clark is not just mauled by the opposing team, but one player, Alyssa Thomas, actually knees her in the groin and punches her in the throat.

Alyssa Thomas with the fist to Caitlin Clark's throat. Play on, of course. pic.twitter.com/EdcOY6zgKc — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) June 25, 2026

Clark was forced to leave the game in the third quarter due to injury. Imagine that.

Her coach, Stephanie White, went OFF on the league this morning for not even calling a foul.

Stephanie White went off on the officials for not calling what she deemed two "cheap shots" on Caitlin Clark.



Clark exited in the second half because of back issues. pic.twitter.com/gj1Y1GfiOC — espnW (@espnW) June 25, 2026

In a sane world, Thomas would not only be ejected from the game but might even be subject to criminal charges. But the game officials didn't even call a foul on the play. Also, the WNBA has not suspended Thomas and shows no sign that it will.

Travis weighed in on this incident as well.

WNBA players hate Caitlin Clark and cheap shot her because she’s white and straight. That’s despite the fact that she’s the only reason most of them are getting paid anything at all. pic.twitter.com/8EqY53m3NX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2026

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It's not enough to injure Clark, however. She must be derided and humiliated as well.

After this brutal, almost criminal infraction, this is how the Phoenix Mercury responded this morning.

The Mercury deleted the tweet above, but we got it. Because the Internet is forever, as should be their shame.

BREAKING - The WNBA is facing mass calls to sanction and fine the Phoenix Mercury after the team made a post mocking what viewers are calling a racially motivated attack against Caitlin Clark last night at the hands of one of their black players. pic.twitter.com/LVXaxR5yMW — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 25, 2026

They can try to hide from this, but it's WAY too late for that.

Wild that this not only happened, but the official team account is acting like it's funny https://t.co/n5Vnk5ZtkF pic.twitter.com/STjhJDIzRn — Meta 👾 🇺🇸 (@MetaPrime001) June 25, 2026

Wild is one way of putting it. 'Disgraceful' is another, more accurate way.

This is actually real? Alyssa Thomas assaults Caitlin Clark on the court and the team admin is seriously posting this? I am disgusted by this @WNBA league. I can taste the vomit in my mouth. https://t.co/aUF0fb2dHt — K.E. Ganshert (@KEganshert) June 25, 2026

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1/ This is utterly despicable & arguably the most outwardly racist things I have ever seen in professional sports. I couldn’t believe @PhoenixMercury actually posted this meme bragging about the @athomas_25 assault on @CaitlinClark22 last night…I had to see for myself! @WNBA https://t.co/8lq96uFQON — OrdinaryCatholic (@RealOrdCatholic) June 25, 2026

Even the small number of viewers who actually tune into WNBA games seems to have had enough of the abuse of Clark, both physically and verbally.

I may have watched my last wnba game last night. https://t.co/VVYt7KbgkL — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) June 25, 2026

By our count, that brings the total number of WNBA viewers (not counting the ones who tune in for Clark alone) under a dozen.

Derek Chauvin is in jail for far less than what Alyssa Thomas did to Clark. https://t.co/4TUUTiv2mM pic.twitter.com/J3oNQABFIV — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) June 25, 2026

Thankfully, Clark is not a criminal and fentanyl addict, so she is alive today, though badly injured.

And while the Mercury deleted the tweet mocking Clark, they are still pushing Thomas as an all-star.

There's no template for this kind of production. Alyssa Thomas is her own category.



⭐️ Vote AT for All-Star today!

🗳️ https://t.co/GnSc1Zo5xx pic.twitter.com/NEmwUJvYQ8 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 25, 2026

Read the room, Phoenix Mercury,

This is the team that used Caitlin Clark’s name on its social media to sell tickets to her first game in Phoenix in 2024. Does the WNBA realize that when CC disappears, half the TV audience disappears as well? CC got the players charter flights & more $$. Remarkable mocking here. https://t.co/xSGyqkPRY8 — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 25, 2026

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What a photo this is. Alyssa Thomas delivers a fist to the throat of Caitlin Clark. No foul was called. Will the WNBA continue to ignore the way its most marketable, popular and important player is hit and fouled by other players? Or will it finally act — and suspend Thomas? pic.twitter.com/uI5bWXDNpF — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 25, 2026

Don't hold your breath waiting for the WNBA to do anything about it. Even the league commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, hates Clark and has mocked her in the past.

Nope. They won't do something. Clark needs to be downtrodden. And if the other players can't beat her team in the final score, they will literally beat her on the floor.

As for Clark, many, including former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, are suggesting that she simply walk away from the league that hates her out of envy and watch them flounder without her.

"If I were Caitlin Clark, I would seriously consider going to play overseas somewhere and get the royal treatment…she's a straight white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect" – Boomer Esiason pic.twitter.com/zeFRdOMLVn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

Well, Britney Griner (who also hates Clark) smuggled drugs into Russia, so there's that.

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But Clark indeed has options that do not include the WNBA, unlike most other players in the league.

It pains me to say this as a basketball purist, but at this point I almost want Caitlin Clark to walk away from the game.



No player should have to keep getting assaulted while everyone who should have her back stays silent.



Worse, opposing players now seem to know they can do… pic.twitter.com/og9odL2hzf — Sports Patriot (@SportsPatriotUS) June 25, 2026

... this without fear of retribution.



This has become much bigger than basketball.

If the WNBA were about basketball, Caitlin Clark would be its most protected star, like Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady were in their leagues.

The league would put her front and center on every poster, every program, and every box of Wheaties they could get their hands on.

But, as we noted initially, the WNBA isn't about basketball and never has been.

They deserve to have Clark walk away from them and suffer the consequences.

***UPDATE***



Late this afternoon, the WNBA announced a whopping one-game suspension for Alyssa Thomas.

Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas Receives Flagrant Foul 2 Penalty and a One-Game Suspension pic.twitter.com/VnDF8M3SXQ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) June 25, 2026

One game. That's it.

They might as well have given her a medal.





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