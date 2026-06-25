Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her

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Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Conroy


It's difficult to imagine an organization more bent on self-destruction than the WNBA. If not for being MASSIVELY subsidized by the NBA, the league likely wouldn't even exist today, let alone for the past 30 years. 

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The league seems far more focused on being a bastion of diversity, equity, and inclusion than it is on promoting, you know, actual basketball. 

In 2024, the WNBA received an enormous gift that it did not deserve when Caitlin Clark joined the league. She was an instant hit, as her games with the Indiana Fever -- home or away -- achieved ticket sales vastly higher than any other games between any other teams. 

But the league hated her because she was not a poster child for DEI. Clark is white, heterosexual, and unoppressed in every way. (She's also more talented than pretty much every other player in the league.)

So, what did the WNBA do? Why, oppress her, of course, in any way that they could find. Clark is abused by other, lesser players in nearly every game. And the WNBA does nothing because they want her beaten down. 

As the ultimate snub, the WNBA even left Clark off its 30th anniversary poster, released yesterday. 

This would be like the NBA celebrating its history and leaving out Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, or Magic Johnson. 

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Travis is not really exaggerating when he says that the WNBA wants to kill Clark. 

In a game against the Phoenix Mercury last night, watch below as Clark is not just mauled by the opposing team, but one player, Alyssa Thomas, actually knees her in the groin and punches her in the throat. 

Clark was forced to leave the game in the third quarter due to injury. Imagine that. 

Her coach, Stephanie White, went OFF on the league this morning for not even calling a foul. 

In a sane world, Thomas would not only be ejected from the game but might even be subject to criminal charges. But the game officials didn't even call a foul on the play. Also, the WNBA has not suspended Thomas and shows no sign that it will. 

Travis weighed in on this incident as well. 

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It's not enough to injure Clark, however. She must be derided and humiliated as well. 

After this brutal, almost criminal infraction, this is how the Phoenix Mercury responded this morning. 

The Mercury deleted the tweet above, but we got it. Because the Internet is forever, as should be their shame. 

They can try to hide from this, but it's WAY too late for that. 

Wild is one way of putting it. 'Disgraceful' is another, more accurate way. 

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Even the small number of viewers who actually tune into WNBA games seems to have had enough of the abuse of Clark, both physically and verbally. 

By our count, that brings the total number of WNBA viewers (not counting the ones who tune in for Clark alone) under a dozen. 

Thankfully, Clark is not a criminal and fentanyl addict, so she is alive today, though badly injured. 

And while the Mercury deleted the tweet mocking Clark, they are still pushing Thomas as an all-star.

Read the room, Phoenix Mercury, 

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Don't hold your breath waiting for the WNBA to do anything about it. Even the league commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, hates Clark and has mocked her in the past.

Nope. They won't do something. Clark needs to be downtrodden. And if the other players can't beat her team in the final score, they will literally beat her on the floor. 

As for Clark, many, including former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, are suggesting that she simply walk away from the league that hates her out of envy and watch them flounder without her. 

Well, Britney Griner (who also hates Clark) smuggled drugs into Russia, so there's that. 

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But Clark indeed has options that do not include the WNBA, unlike most other players in the league.

... this without fear of retribution. 

This has become much bigger than basketball.

If the WNBA were about basketball, Caitlin Clark would be its most protected star, like Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady were in their leagues.

The league would put her front and center on every poster, every program, and every box of Wheaties they could get their hands on.

But, as we noted initially, the WNBA isn't about basketball and never has been. 

They deserve to have Clark walk away from them and suffer the consequences. 

***UPDATE*** 

Late this afternoon, the WNBA announced a whopping one-game suspension for Alyssa Thomas. 

One game. That's it. 

They might as well have given her a medal. 

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