Don't Mess With Moms: Usha Vance Fires Back at The New York Times for Pregnancy-Shaming Her



The miserable scolds in the dead legacy media are at it again.

And you thought their obsession with the Reflecting Pool and the White House Ballroom was bad.

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Proving that there is no bar they cannot slither under, yesterday, The New York Times decided that the pregnancies of Katie Miller, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Second Lady Usha Vance were not the actions of loving mothers wanting to build families, but a political statement for MAGA.

We wish we were making this up.

The article is titled -- no, we are not joking -- 'The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image.'

Once again, we cannot hate them enough.

If the bare-chested, muscled mixed martial arts fighters of the U.F.C. match that President Trump hosted on Flag Day were the poster guys for MAGA’s image of masculinity, then the pregnant women of Trump world are one half of their feminine counterparts. Along with the sheath-clad, lip-filled, pageant-haired Mar-a-Lago set, they offer an image of idealized womanhood that gives literal shape to the pronatalist movement. 'It almost feels like a memo went out,' said Jill Filipovic, the host of the 'Week in Women' podcast. 'They have quite intentionally opted to present themselves as, ‘I am really pregnant, and this is what women were chosen to do,’ and they are happy to say that both with their looks and their mouths.'

The article then proceeds to critique the pregnancy clothing of Vance, Miller, and Leavitt.

Their pregnancy clothing!

Indeed, ever since Vance, Leavitt and Miller revealed their pregnancies, their public appearances have showcased their growing stomachs. There was Vance in April, deplaning on an official trip with her husband in Hungary in a body-hugging lilac sweater and a satin skirt, cradling her growing stomach; here she was later that month greeting King Charles III in another body-aware dress. There was Leavitt, at Christmas, in a stretchy knit dress, hand atop her belly; here was Miller at Trump’s party on New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago in a bias-cut halter gown, arm also cupping her stomach.

Maybe the Times and author Vanessa Freeman need to go back to middle school biology class. Because women's stomachs tend to grow when they're pregnant. Are they supposed to hide that so that bitter, childless, crazy cat ladies like Jill Filipovic don't get triggered?

The Times took on the wrong ladies for this snide and spiteful hit piece, though. We all know how adept JD Vance is at social media and owning the left; what we didn't know is that his wife is equally talented.

She fired back with both barrels and a healthy dose of humor, just like the Vice President.

Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good… — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) June 24, 2026

... story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady.

Perfect. Absolutely perfect.

Vance even provided receipts in case the leftist media wants to launch an investigation into the cost of her maternity dress.

And here’s the receipt! pic.twitter.com/tgICmpbapQ — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) June 24, 2026

Maybe the Times should go back to complimenting Jill Biden on her kitchen drapes' style of haute couture, because they were out of their league with -- and easily outclassed by -- Vance.

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Every time we think the media can't suffer more from TDS, they go and prove that they have no limit.

People trying to hate on and/or mock @JDVance and @SLOTUS are truly the most embarrassing and pathetic, because clearly the VP and second lady are funny and nice and don't take themselves too seriously. You can't mock people who mock themselves.



The left wouldn't understand this… https://t.co/faGShs7ppm pic.twitter.com/GdyEjGWGIl — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) June 24, 2026

The left only mock themselves unintentionally.

Needless to say, the hit piece backfired massively on the Times because it only brought out the huge amount of admiration Americans have for the Second Lady and the Vance family.

A flawless look AND a flawless victory over the leftist media.

You look beautiful! You two are so in love! — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 24, 2026

You are totally class, Usha — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 24, 2026

😘 this response is fricking awesome



Just laugh at the ignorance — Kan_Do 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@real_Kan_Do) June 24, 2026

You look fantastic. Pay no attention to the miserable haters. — Jancy 🌷 (@iJancy) June 24, 2026

If the Times had merely attacked Vance herself, she likely would have ignored them (and they would have hated that).

But this article attacked her motherhood, her family, and the whole idea of family as some kind of MAGA dog whistle.

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For that, they deserved and earned every ounce of Vance's polite but hilarious contempt.

Put this woman in charge of a National Budget!! She keeps a budget well in-check & then some!!



More of our Politicians could learn from her! https://t.co/qfruHFa41c — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) June 25, 2026

We second that motion!

Maybe the most normal and real Second Lady in American history 👏👏👏 https://t.co/pfxhsDBiLq — Melissa the Hopeful🏠Homemaker (@BiblicalBeauty) June 24, 2026

I HAVE THIS DRESS. Bought it a couple months ago for $12.



Guess who hubby and I will be dressing up as for Halloween 😅 https://t.co/bVxFZ8ztxF pic.twitter.com/zfFUpsZWX7 — The Catholic Engineer (@TheCatholicEngr) June 25, 2026

HA! That's sure to win the costume contest.

Vance even inspired other bargain hunters with her cordial Times takedown.

Is this deal still available https://t.co/Ly6GtFxR32 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 24, 2026

We wouldn't worry too much about that. Given the overwhelming and complimentary response Vance received, we'd bet Old Navy stocks a lot more of them very soon.

As for The New York Times, all we can say is that Usha Vance looks a lot better in her bargain maternity dress than the black sack of shame they once again threw upon themselves.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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