The View Hags (Especially Ana Navarro) ATTACK Joy Behar for Treating JD Vance Like a Human Being (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, JD Vance joined the 'ladies' (and we use that term lightly) on The View and against all odds, he did very well. Most of the women were at least cordial, especially after he made them look stupid.

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Like Whoopi.

Like Ana.

What was really wild was how Vance seemed to connect with Joy Behar of all people ... which has cost her some cred with her fellow hags:

Joy Behar gets ATTACKED by Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro for being too respectful to JD Vance — but she stood her ground.



They accused her of getting “disarmed” by his niceness on The View but Behar fired back with a defense that made them both look foolish.



BEHAR: “With JD, he… pic.twitter.com/N4OiXTPH7g — Overton (@overton_news) June 19, 2026

Post continues:

... was here the other day. I respect the office. I believe in reaching across the aisle. I do. This is why MAGA Republicans, they’re coming around.” HOSTIN: “But I want to know… why were you so in love with JD Vance?” BEHAR: “I wasn’t in love… look I’m not in love with him and I’m not in love with this administration. You are watching me on this show!” NAVARRO: “He came in strategically prepared to disarm us with niceness… It worked on you. It didn’t work on me!” HOSTIN: “It didn’t work on me either.” BEHAR: “It DID NOT work on me, Ana!” HOSTIN: “I think it did.” BEHAR: “It did not! I respect the office. I’m a civilized human being. When someone comes on my show, then you treat them like a human being!”

Now now, Joy, you're not allowed to treat Republicans as human beings.

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