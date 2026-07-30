Bernie Sanders Asks How ‘Poor’ Mark Zuckerberg Will Survive If CA Passes Wealth Tax

Millionaire socialist Bernie Sanders has his eye on California, where a billionaire wealth tax is on the ballot this November. Like his pal Elizabeth Warren, there's nothing that Sanders doesn't want to tax. Just think, if California passed the wealth tax, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's taxes alone would save healthcare for 3 million low-income people. Then Sanders decided to get snarky, asking how Zuckerberg would feed his family with only $200 billion left over.

Advertisement

If voters in California approve the 5% billionaire wealth tax in November, Mark Zuckerberg would owe $10.5 billion in taxes & healthcare would be saved for 3 million low-income people.



Poor Mr. Zuckerberg would only have $200 billion left to feed his family. How will he survive? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 30, 2026

Sanders got hit with a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Mark Zuckerberg moved to Florida after this tax was proposed by California lawmakers. Therefore, he will not pay any money for the California billionaire wealth tax, if passed.

California is driving out all of its billionaires, but apparently Sanders doesn't know that.

How many low income people could you pay healthcare for if you got rid of a couple of your houses? — tom (@tomd44) July 30, 2026

You personally own 3 homes.



Why havent you given up your other 2 homes so people can have healthcare?



Stealing from people is immoral and evil, regardless of how good your intentions are.



We know you dont believe in this because YOU are doing what you preach. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 30, 2026

Hey 🤡 - Zuckerberg moved out of California to avoid this tax, so now the state receives $0. — Monterey County Republican Party (@MCGOP_CA) July 30, 2026

Dear Bernie, who doesn’t understand Economics:



Mark Zuckerberg has less than 1% in liquid assets. Meaning he would have to dump at least 19 million shares of $META, crashing the stock and hurting retirees.



Why do you hate retirees, Bernie? Because you’re already a millionaire? — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) July 30, 2026

By that "logic" just seize another $199.9 billion. He'd still have more than enough to live lavishly.



How does someone with such a childlike understanding of history, economics, morality, and basic human nature make it to Congress? — Wrath Warden (@Wrath_Warden) July 30, 2026

Why do you morons not realize that these billionaires don’t actually have billions sitting around? It’s all tied up in their companies. You are going to force them to sell shares, tank the stock market, and stop innovating… communist, being communists I suppose — Quark, MD (@OompaMantis11) July 30, 2026

Any rich people still left in California? Please push them away with additional tax to Texas and Florida. — Arthur (@arthur_tpstar) July 30, 2026

Breaking: Zuckerberg leaving California. — Sooner1 (@yance17953250) July 30, 2026

He's already purchased a home in Florida.

Notice Bernie has no problem with how the $700 billion California already gets in tax revenue is wasted. He just wants more. Because communism at its core is about bringing down those whom they envy.



Not once have you ever heard Bernie complain about government waste. — Brotherhood Labs (@brotherhoodlabs) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

Why not the millionaires tax, Bernie? Why don't you pay your fair share. If you believe in socialism, why don't you give up your wealth and share it with those in the classes beneath. — FactsMatter 🗑️ (@f4c75m4773r) July 30, 2026

How would poor Sen. Sanders survive with just one house?

It says everything about you that you are more interested in taxing billionaires than eliminating fraud and wasteful spending. — Traci Skene (@traciskene) July 30, 2026

That $10.5 billion in taxes would immediately be lost to fraud. This is California we're talking about.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.