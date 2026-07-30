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Bernie Sanders Asks How ‘Poor’ Mark Zuckerberg Will Survive If CA Passes Wealth Tax

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 30, 2026
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Millionaire socialist Bernie Sanders has his eye on California, where a billionaire wealth tax is on the ballot this November. Like his pal Elizabeth Warren, there's nothing that Sanders doesn't want to tax. Just think, if California passed the wealth tax, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg's taxes alone would save healthcare for 3 million low-income people. Then Sanders decided to get snarky, asking how Zuckerberg would feed his family with only $200 billion left over.

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Sanders got hit with a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Mark Zuckerberg moved to Florida after this tax was proposed by California lawmakers. Therefore, he will not pay any money for the California billionaire wealth tax, if passed.

California is driving out all of its billionaires, but apparently Sanders doesn't know that.

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He's already purchased a home in Florida.

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How would poor Sen. Sanders survive with just one house?

That $10.5 billion in taxes would immediately be lost to fraud. This is California we're talking about.

***

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