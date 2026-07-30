Maine Dems Swap Nazi Senate Candidate for Guy Who Fathered Kids With His Second Cousin

Maine politics on the Democrat side of things is truly fascinating. To begin with, we had Graham Platner running for Senator. He was a Nazi, cheating, women abusing weirdo and was finally pushed out of the race. The Democrats likely breathed a sigh of relief because now they could replace that hot mess with a more viable candidate. SIke!

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RELATIVE ATTRACTION: We can confirm that Troy Jackson and his longtime partner are second cousins.



They have two children together https://t.co/L9i3ALy7Wt pic.twitter.com/OvtA6PVOrC — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 30, 2026

In a sign of how insular and remote Allagash is, Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson has two children with his second cousin, Lana Pelletier, whose father is cousin to Jackson's mom. The tiny St. John River Valley town of Allagash (population 240) has long been the butt of Maine jokes about its handful of last names and family trees that don’t so much branch as tangle.

Well, that's chummy.

Allagash tipsters and genealogical records confirm that Jackson’s longtime significant other, Lana Pelletier — his high school sweetheart and the mother of his two adult sons, Chace and Camden — is, in fact, his second cousin by blood. Jackson and Pelletier share the same great-grandparents: Thomas Pelletier and Edith Thibodeau. Thomas and Edith’s daughter Albertine was Troy’s grandmother; their son Louis Sr. was Lana’s grandfather. That makes Troy and Lana second cousins on the Pelletier line.

Well, when their kids are making family trees for school, they only have to find one set of great grandparents. That's convenient!

He married his cousin and had kids with her?! There are no normal male Democrats. Legit they do not exist. https://t.co/nBF2hBQd1W — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

It's beginning to look that way.

And they make fun of Southerners.

WHAAAAAATTTTTT????



They replaced Graham Platner with a dude who has kids with his SECOND COUSIN?!



HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! https://t.co/XFZUwWFFfC — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 30, 2026

First they picked a Nazi, now they’ve settled on a guy who bangs his cousin. https://t.co/UEmhhOzxgB — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 30, 2026

To be fair, they are married.

This is how we win the south back https://t.co/MzB32tpQuS — DJ Branham 🗽 (@DJBranham) July 30, 2026

See, they love to mock the South while they're doing this.

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My goodness. This is who Democrats picked to replace the Nazi rapist. https://t.co/XEbCCJAei6 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 30, 2026

When you put it like that, the incest pest is a step up.

Let's leave the kids out of it. They've got enough going against them.

Ilhan Troymar, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/KEguHBGEe7 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 30, 2026

Maybe it's just a thing Democrats do now.

Troy Jackson showing up to the family reunion: pic.twitter.com/2zRYKFPpqz https://t.co/dQfwSoA2rU — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 30, 2026

It's like his very own dating site.

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