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Maine Dems Swap Nazi Senate Candidate for Guy Who Fathered Kids With His Second Cousin

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Maine politics on the Democrat side of things is truly fascinating. To begin with, we had Graham Platner running for Senator. He was a Nazi, cheating, women abusing weirdo and was finally pushed out of the race. The Democrats likely breathed a sigh of relief because now they could replace that hot mess with a more viable candidate. SIke!

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In a sign of how insular and remote Allagash is, Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson has two children with his second cousin, Lana Pelletier, whose father is cousin to Jackson's mom.
The tiny St. John River Valley town of Allagash (population 240) has long been the butt of Maine jokes about its handful of last names and family trees that don’t so much branch as tangle.

Well, that's chummy.

Allagash tipsters and genealogical records confirm that Jackson’s longtime significant other, Lana Pelletier — his high school sweetheart and the mother of his two adult sons, Chace and Camden — is, in fact, his second cousin by blood.
Jackson and Pelletier share the same great-grandparents: Thomas Pelletier and Edith Thibodeau. Thomas and Edith’s daughter Albertine was Troy’s grandmother; their son Louis Sr. was Lana’s grandfather. That makes Troy and Lana second cousins on the Pelletier line.

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Well, when their kids are making family trees for school, they only have to find one set of great grandparents. That's convenient!

It's beginning to look that way.

And they make fun of Southerners. 

To be fair, they are married. 

See, they love to mock the South while they're doing this.

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When you put it like that, the incest pest is a step up.

Let's leave the kids out of it. They've got enough going against them.

Maybe it's just a thing Democrats do now.

It's like his very own dating site. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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