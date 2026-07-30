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Spanish Prime Minister Is Fully Committed to 'Restoring Normalcy' During Invasion of Moroccans

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 30, 2026
Meme

As our own Doug Powers reported, Spain is currently being invaded by tens of thousands of military-age men from Morocco. Fox News' Bill Melugin says the shocking footage reminded him of our own southern border during the Biden administration. 

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These migrants from North Africa are entering through the city of Ceuta, which released a video asking Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to declare a state of emergency.

"… make these appeals for help public."

Visegrád 24 reports that Spain's Interior Ministry has denied the request, saying that "immigration flows" do not count as a national security risk.

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Here's Texas Rep. Brandon Gill:

Don't worry, though. Prime Minister Sánchez has posted that the Spanish government is "preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible."

Translated from Spanish:

The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta.

We are mobilizing all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible. I just conveyed this to President @JuanVivasLara.

This is the moment to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation.

"This is the moment to build solutions." The solution was to prevent the problem in the first place.

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Just like Biden.

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The people above are right. Sánchez is mobilizing all of the necessary resources to give these invaders food, housing, and citizenship.

***

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NATIONAL SECURITY SPAIN

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