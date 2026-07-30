Spanish Prime Minister Is Fully Committed to 'Restoring Normalcy' During Invasion of Moroccans

As our own Doug Powers reported, Spain is currently being invaded by tens of thousands of military-age men from Morocco. Fox News' Bill Melugin says the shocking footage reminded him of our own southern border during the Biden administration.

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Btw Morocco pardoned nearly 3,000 crimimals including terrorists in the last few months



1,788 of them were pardoned just YESTERDAY



Now they’re invading Spain.



Do you see what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/0WsUI3ZM8e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

These migrants from North Africa are entering through the city of Ceuta, which released a video asking Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to declare a state of emergency.

BREAKING:



🇪🇸 The government of Ceuta has released a video asking Spain to declare a state of emergency, deploy the army to the enclave, and fully close the borders.



Sánchez deliberately ignored their requests and warnings about the coming invasion, leaving them no choice but to… pic.twitter.com/7TuzQveY0z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

"… make these appeals for help public."

Visegrád 24 reports that Spain's Interior Ministry has denied the request, saying that "immigration flows" do not count as a national security risk.

🇪🇸 Spain's Interior Ministry has rejected the request to declare a national emergency, stating that "immigration flows do not legally qualify as a risk to national security." pic.twitter.com/rO80vdTYVe — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2026

So all of the Spanish citizens being forced to seek shelter while illegal migrants roam the streets wreaking havoc aren’t going to be protected by their government? Completely unacceptable. Every Spanish citizen should protest in the streets demanding protection. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) July 30, 2026

"immigration flows"



This is an invasion. — Christopher (@_ChristopherRD) July 30, 2026

Here's Texas Rep. Brandon Gill:

Spain's socialist Prime Minister announced he would be giving amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.



Now, his country is being invaded by hordes of military aged men from Africa.



Because that's what happens every single time a politician offers amnesty. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 30, 2026

Don't worry, though. Prime Minister Sánchez has posted that the Spanish government is "preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible."

El Gobierno de España está volcado en dar una respuesta inmediata a la situación en Ceuta.



Estamos movilizando todos los recursos necesarios, trabajando con las autoridades marroquíes e internacionales, y preparando las medidas necesarias para recuperar la normalidad lo antes… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 30, 2026

Translated from Spanish:

The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta. We are mobilizing all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normalcy as soon as possible. I just conveyed this to President @JuanVivasLara. This is the moment to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation.

"This is the moment to build solutions." The solution was to prevent the problem in the first place.

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Morocco is 99% Muslim.



You just handed your country over completely to Muslim invaders.



Act accordingly. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 30, 2026

You created this. You gave mass amnesty. You wanted this to happen. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

Just like Biden.

You absolute moron. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 30, 2026

Your treason to Spain and all of Western Civilization will be your legacy. What did you think would happen when you legalized a million foreign invaders? Or was this the goal the entire time? — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 30, 2026

You are the #1 enemy of your state. — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 30, 2026

Why have you refused to declare a national emergency that would mobilize the military to deal with this invasion? — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 30, 2026

Don’t take the Spanish people, or the rest of Europe, for fools.



What’s happening in Ceuta is exactly what you WANT. Legalizing illegals is your damn policy. That will be your “solution” here too. Why not add a few more to the 3 million you’re already about to legalize?



We know… https://t.co/FwiFosh7cY — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 30, 2026

To be clear, Pedro Sanchez is not going to send a single one of these people back.



If you notice, he just says he’s going to restore order.



He wants this. — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) July 30, 2026

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What's the Spanish word for complicit? — G (@stevensongs) July 30, 2026

Does “normalcy” include sending them back?



Morocco is not a war zone. They don’t have any right to be in Spain or to claim asylum in Spain. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) July 30, 2026

Translation: We're going to "process" them asap. Food, accommodation, "asylum claims," the whole 9 yards. Followed by welfare assistance, permanent residence and citizenship. And we're going to arrest anyone who objects. — Begbie (@MacBegbie) July 30, 2026

I don’t know, but maybe offering legal status to anybody in the country illegally may have caused this invasion? You are reaping what you’ve sown and the people of Spain will suffer. You’ll be ok though in your gated community with heavy security. Clown. — SK (@SteCK1878) July 30, 2026

The people above are right. Sánchez is mobilizing all of the necessary resources to give these invaders food, housing, and citizenship.

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