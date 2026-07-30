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Faux Photo: WGN Airs Fake Pic of 49ers Coach in Hospital Bed Flanked by Mitch McConnell’s Wife

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:10 PM on July 30, 2026
Meme

WGN viewers were doing a double-take on Thursday morning. The station was airing a report on San Francisco 49ers NFL football coach Kyle Shanahan, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a recent car crash. A pic used during the newscast featured Shanahan in street clothes on a hospital bed, flanked by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao. The AI-generated pic was a meme based on a proof-of-life photo of McConnell, who was recently hospitalized. The fabricated photo first appeared online on Tuesday. Posters are now debating whether the inclusion of the pic was a mistake or an intentional joke.

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Here’s the segment as it aired. (WATCH)

It sure is!

Commenters say if the pic was included in error, a producer should have caught it for several reasons.

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A man is incomplete without his trusty cap.

The maker of the fake pic says it’s also being used by other outlets online.

Mitch is going to be devastated!

Posters say the inclusion of the silly faux photo was planned.

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If true, watch the video again. Apparently, one of the anchors wasn’t in on the joke.

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Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS MEDIA BIAS MITCH MCCONNELL SPORTS

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