Faux Photo: WGN Airs Fake Pic of 49ers Coach in Hospital Bed Flanked by Mitch McConnell’s Wife

WGN viewers were doing a double-take on Thursday morning. The station was airing a report on San Francisco 49ers NFL football coach Kyle Shanahan, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a recent car crash. A pic used during the newscast featured Shanahan in street clothes on a hospital bed, flanked by Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao. The AI-generated pic was a meme based on a proof-of-life photo of McConnell, who was recently hospitalized. The fabricated photo first appeared online on Tuesday. Posters are now debating whether the inclusion of the pic was a mistake or an intentional joke.

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Here’s the segment as it aired. (WATCH)

WGN posted a meme of Kyle Shanahan as Mitch McConnell when reporting on his car accident. pic.twitter.com/GmeIPhNvlw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2026

First image of Kyle Shanahan recovering in the hospital after his accident has been released: pic.twitter.com/s43m8H6fM3 — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) July 28, 2026

BREAKING: GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital but is not cleared to leave rehab facility, Office of the Attending Physician says pic.twitter.com/F8B4GoQvaN — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2026

Oh man this is a meme makers dream — Sports Gambling Podcast ™ (@GamblingPodcast) July 30, 2026

It sure is!

Commenters say if the pic was included in error, a producer should have caught it for several reasons.

The chyron says major injuries and the anchor states he had 40 stitches to his face, and no one in the newsroom questioned airing this image? Some high-quality journalism here. pic.twitter.com/xa162oxubQ — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) July 30, 2026

He broke multiple ribs, had 40 stitches in his face, broken hand, severe concussion, why is this image oh him in perfect condition fooling them so badly 😭 — TurmanTime (@Grinkleyummy) July 30, 2026

Remarkable recovery for someone who nearly lost an eye and received more than 40 stitches on his face. — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) July 30, 2026

I appreciate his commitment to wearing a hat in a hospital bed. — Aintropy 🔰 (@Aintropy) July 30, 2026

A man is incomplete without his trusty cap.

The maker of the fake pic says it’s also being used by other outlets online.

Omg the idiots over on Instagram are posting it too 😭 I’m dying right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/mFZWP3mgSO — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) July 30, 2026

Hahahaha the image is literally everywhere now 😂 😭 pic.twitter.com/5GJn96N6Lp — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) July 30, 2026

Now Kyle is going to have to call everyone in for ANOTHER meeting to explain that he's not married to Mitch Mcconnell's wife — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) July 30, 2026

Of course he's not married to her.



She's his side piece. — B. E. Ware (@Jcrow27105) July 30, 2026

Mitch is going to be devastated!

Posters say the inclusion of the silly faux photo was planned.

The sports guy on this channel is a stand up comedian as well, 90% chance that was on purpose💀 — Hall of PAIN (@thepackisbackk) July 30, 2026

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Oh that’s wgn. They’re goofy in the morning. — X (@trishtaylor) July 30, 2026

The co-anchor whispers, “This is not real.” — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) July 30, 2026

You can hear the co-anchor in the background whispering “it isn’t right” when the photo came up 🤣 — RodriMar (@Papahuate17) July 30, 2026

If true, watch the video again. Apparently, one of the anchors wasn’t in on the joke.

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