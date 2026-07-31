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PLEASE Put Out the Fire! Drunk Republican Revisits Billy Joel to Laugh at the Signs of Our Times

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 31, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP


When you cover the nuttiness of our political and cultural world today, particularly as it is reflected in the social media madness of X, let's just say that it can get to you. The way that someone hurling a brick at your forehead can also 'get to you.' 

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Yes, we often feel like Mugatu in Zoolander and just want to shout out, 'We feel like we're taking crazy pills!' 

When that happens, one of the best consolations and tethers to sanity that exist for us here at Twitchy is the knowledge that we are not alone. The world today—particularly as exhibited by the lunatic left—makes a lot of people wonder if they are on the same medication. 

But sometimes, you just have to have fun with it. And if you can have fun with it in song, all the better. 

That's why we want to thank the X account The Drunk Republican, and everyone who joined in with him, for channeling Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' today and giving us a much-needed laugh on a Friday where we truly needed it. 

What is happening in Spain is horrific, even more so when we look back and see that's exactly what the Biden administration did with our border for four years

As for what's happening up in Maine with Troy Jackson, yikes. Just ... YIKES! 

Are there ANY normal people in the Pine Tree State? 

But we don't want to be like that annoying DJ who talks over the music, so let's get back to the new and improved Billy Joel song. 

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That diary. Whoo, boy, that diary!

(OK, we're going to talk over the music a little bit. But just a little. We promise.)

However anyone feels about Iran, we can at least all agree that Democrats are rooting for America to fail. 

It's just what they do. 

HA! 

That's not a Homeric poem. That's more like a Sophoclean tragedy

Meep. 

OK, moving on ...

OUCH! 

That one is going to make the dweeb running the Governor Newsom Press Office account go on a tweet storm of cringe. 

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Speaking of the trans insanity, this writer apologizes for using his own tweet, but ...

Sophie makes them SO mad! But that's why we love her.  

Someone even threw in another modified Billy Joel song to add to the fun: 

HAHAHA. 

We would ask Joel to record a new song based on some of these lyrics above. Unfortunately, the musician seems to have a terminal case of TDS, so we're not expecting that anytime soon. 

We wouldn't even be surprised if he ordered a cease and desist against Drunk Republican for the hilarious homage. 

But even if Joel can't recognize it, we know genius when we see it. 

We've been singing and bopping our head to all of these tweets, and we bet a lot of readers have been as well. 

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That it is, indeed. 

And, as we said, we REALLY needed the laugh before the weekend hit. 

We need a follow-up single, though. We'll keep an eye out for Drunk Republican or some other account to do the same thing with REM's 'It's the End of the World As We Know It.'

Believe it or not, as batpoop insane as things have been this week, we DO feel fine. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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ANTHONY FAUCI JOE BIDEN MAINE SPAIN X

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