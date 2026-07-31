PLEASE Put Out the Fire! Drunk Republican Revisits Billy Joel to Laugh at the Signs of Our Times

When you cover the nuttiness of our political and cultural world today, particularly as it is reflected in the social media madness of X, let's just say that it can get to you. The way that someone hurling a brick at your forehead can also 'get to you.'
Yes, we often feel like Mugatu in Zoolander and just want to shout out, 'We feel like we're taking crazy pills!'
When that happens, one of the best consolations and tethers to sanity that exist for us here at Twitchy is the knowledge that we are not alone. The world today—particularly as exhibited by the lunatic left—makes a lot of people wonder if they are on the same medication.
But sometimes, you just have to have fun with it. And if you can have fun with it in song, all the better.
That's why we want to thank the X account The Drunk Republican, and everyone who joined in with him, for channeling Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' today and giving us a much-needed laugh on a Friday where we truly needed it.
🎶 Moroccans taking over Spain, Democrat incest up in Maine,— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 31, 2026
We didn’t start the fire . . .🎶 pic.twitter.com/x0qlaOdcOk
What is happening in Spain is horrific, even more so when we look back and see that's exactly what the Biden administration did with our border for four years.
As for what's happening up in Maine with Troy Jackson, yikes. Just ... YIKES!
Are there ANY normal people in the Pine Tree State?
But we don't want to be like that annoying DJ who talks over the music, so let's get back to the new and improved Billy Joel song.
Recommended
🎶 Fauci's diary's insane, Ayatollah's feeling the pain, AI data centers reign ... we didn't start the fire 🎶 https://t.co/gYfAhUo65L— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 31, 2026
That diary. Whoo, boy, that diary!
(OK, we're going to talk over the music a little bit. But just a little. We promise.)
[Taps the sign] https://t.co/w02Ye164dl— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 31, 2026
However anyone feels about Iran, we can at least all agree that Democrats are rooting for America to fail.
It's just what they do.
🎶Movie made of old Greek myth— Owen the Monkey 🐵 (@owenmiller75) July 31, 2026
Tony Fauci pleads the fifth ... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OYWiRduUG4
HA!
That's not a Homeric poem. That's more like a Sophoclean tragedy
Mitch McConnell— Dash R Period (-R.) (@dash_r_media) July 31, 2026
Alive or dead
Laying down in
Schrodinger's bed
Meep.
OK, moving on ...
“It was always burning, this we now are learning. Arsonists start the fires, and California burns while Gavin Newsom earns.”— Rachel Keuler (@rkeuler) July 31, 2026
OUCH!
That one is going to make the dweeb running the Governor Newsom Press Office account go on a tweet storm of cringe.
🎶Gender-bending in the loft, Fauci turn your head and cough,— Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) July 31, 2026
They took your kids cuz you're soft, then they cut their weenies off, We didn't start the fire... https://t.co/siSe2s6Xzx
Speaking of the trans insanity, this writer apologizes for using his own tweet, but ...
🎶Sophie Cunningham was right,— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2026
Pointing out the troonie blight...🎶 pic.twitter.com/DoF5LGgKp1
Sophie makes them SO mad! But that's why we love her.
🎼 Border jumpers— Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) July 31, 2026
Cousin f***ers
Commie lovers
Sorry, brothers
We didn’t start the fire! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cgNu3hfKYc
Gain of function, Fauci lied— Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) July 31, 2026
Spain commits Muslim suicide...
Someone even threw in another modified Billy Joel song to add to the fun:
🎶Maine’s trading their Nazi for a hilljack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack…🎶 https://t.co/ReUYohvT6Y— UptightandOld (@UptightandOld) July 31, 2026
HAHAHA.
We would ask Joel to record a new song based on some of these lyrics above. Unfortunately, the musician seems to have a terminal case of TDS, so we're not expecting that anytime soon.
We wouldn't even be surprised if he ordered a cease and desist against Drunk Republican for the hilarious homage.
But even if Joel can't recognize it, we know genius when we see it.
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2026
We've been singing and bopping our head to all of these tweets, and we bet a lot of readers have been as well.
July 31, 2026
That it is, indeed.
And, as we said, we REALLY needed the laugh before the weekend hit.
We need a follow-up single, though. We'll keep an eye out for Drunk Republican or some other account to do the same thing with REM's 'It's the End of the World As We Know It.'
Believe it or not, as batpoop insane as things have been this week, we DO feel fine.
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'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet
Equine Embarrassment: Tim Walz Trots Out 'Horse Dewormer' Lie to Stick Up for His Buddy Tony Fauci
DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin
Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing
Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.
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