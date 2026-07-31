PLEASE Put Out the Fire! Drunk Republican Revisits Billy Joel to Laugh at the Signs of Our Times



When you cover the nuttiness of our political and cultural world today, particularly as it is reflected in the social media madness of X, let's just say that it can get to you. The way that someone hurling a brick at your forehead can also 'get to you.'

Advertisement

Yes, we often feel like Mugatu in Zoolander and just want to shout out, 'We feel like we're taking crazy pills!'

When that happens, one of the best consolations and tethers to sanity that exist for us here at Twitchy is the knowledge that we are not alone. The world today—particularly as exhibited by the lunatic left—makes a lot of people wonder if they are on the same medication.

But sometimes, you just have to have fun with it. And if you can have fun with it in song, all the better.

That's why we want to thank the X account The Drunk Republican, and everyone who joined in with him, for channeling Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' today and giving us a much-needed laugh on a Friday where we truly needed it.

🎶 Moroccans taking over Spain, Democrat incest up in Maine,

We didn’t start the fire . . .🎶 pic.twitter.com/x0qlaOdcOk — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 31, 2026

What is happening in Spain is horrific, even more so when we look back and see that's exactly what the Biden administration did with our border for four years.

As for what's happening up in Maine with Troy Jackson, yikes. Just ... YIKES!

Are there ANY normal people in the Pine Tree State?

But we don't want to be like that annoying DJ who talks over the music, so let's get back to the new and improved Billy Joel song.

🎶 Fauci's diary's insane, Ayatollah's feeling the pain, AI data centers reign ... we didn't start the fire 🎶 https://t.co/gYfAhUo65L — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 31, 2026

That diary. Whoo, boy, that diary!

(OK, we're going to talk over the music a little bit. But just a little. We promise.)

However anyone feels about Iran, we can at least all agree that Democrats are rooting for America to fail.

It's just what they do.

🎶Movie made of old Greek myth

Tony Fauci pleads the fifth ... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OYWiRduUG4 — Owen the Monkey 🐵 (@owenmiller75) July 31, 2026

HA!

That's not a Homeric poem. That's more like a Sophoclean tragedy

Mitch McConnell

Alive or dead

Laying down in

Schrodinger's bed — Dash R Period (-R.)  (@dash_r_media) July 31, 2026

Meep.

OK, moving on ...

“It was always burning, this we now are learning. Arsonists start the fires, and California burns while Gavin Newsom earns.” — Rachel Keuler (@rkeuler) July 31, 2026

OUCH!

That one is going to make the dweeb running the Governor Newsom Press Office account go on a tweet storm of cringe.

🎶Gender-bending in the loft, Fauci turn your head and cough,

They took your kids cuz you're soft, then they cut their weenies off, We didn't start the fire... https://t.co/siSe2s6Xzx — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

Speaking of the trans insanity, this writer apologizes for using his own tweet, but ...

🎶Sophie Cunningham was right,

Pointing out the troonie blight...🎶 pic.twitter.com/DoF5LGgKp1 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2026

Sophie makes them SO mad! But that's why we love her.

🎼 Border jumpers

Cousin f***ers

Commie lovers

Sorry, brothers

We didn’t start the fire! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cgNu3hfKYc — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) July 31, 2026

Gain of function, Fauci lied

Spain commits Muslim suicide... — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) July 31, 2026

Someone even threw in another modified Billy Joel song to add to the fun:

🎶Maine’s trading their Nazi for a hilljack-ack-ack-ack-ack-ack…🎶 https://t.co/ReUYohvT6Y — UptightandOld (@UptightandOld) July 31, 2026

HAHAHA.

We would ask Joel to record a new song based on some of these lyrics above. Unfortunately, the musician seems to have a terminal case of TDS, so we're not expecting that anytime soon.

We wouldn't even be surprised if he ordered a cease and desist against Drunk Republican for the hilarious homage.

But even if Joel can't recognize it, we know genius when we see it.

💀💀💀 https://t.co/SghHq9NkiY — Live Free or Die Candle Company (@LFODCandles) July 31, 2026

We've been singing and bopping our head to all of these tweets, and we bet a lot of readers have been as well.

Advertisement

That it is, indeed.

And, as we said, we REALLY needed the laugh before the weekend hit.

We need a follow-up single, though. We'll keep an eye out for Drunk Republican or some other account to do the same thing with REM's 'It's the End of the World As We Know It.'

Believe it or not, as batpoop insane as things have been this week, we DO feel fine.





============================================

Related:

Dylan Mulvaney Has a 'Dolls Night Out' With 'Sarah' McBride and the Jokes Write Themselves

'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet

Equine Embarrassment: Tim Walz Trots Out 'Horse Dewormer' Lie to Stick Up for His Buddy Tony Fauci

DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin

Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.