Governor Newsom's Press Office Gets Ratioed INTO THE SUN by Nick Shirley (and Many Others)

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Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on March 17, 2026
Meme screenshot


We're not sure why Izzy Gardon, the smarmy little troll who runs the Governor Newsom Press Office account on X, even bothers to post on the social media platform anymore. Every time he does, it is simply embarrassing. More importantly, we can't understand why the greasy governor himself has not fired Gardon by now. Whatever game they're trying to play by failing at memes and dunks on conservatives -- it ain't working. 

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It turns out that any attention is NOT, in fact, good attention.

But whatever the reason, we're glad the account exists if only for us to point and laugh at whenever Gardon tries to score Twitter points online. We'd write about the account non-stop if we tried to point out ALL its fails. Instead, we reserve Twitchy space for the Press Office for only the most epic of faceplants, one of which came yesterday. 

Newsom decided he would try to insult (and borderline defame) Nick Shirley with an AI-generated image, implying that the independent journalist has some agenda with children and isn't just trying to expose fraud in California like he so expertly did in Minnesota.

It didn't work.

If you're thinking there is some projection going on there from Gardon, you're not alone, particularly if you've ever seen a picture of Newsom's staffer. 

Yeah, if anyone needs to have their hard drive seized by Kash Patel and the FBI, it is Gardon. (Also, state Senator Scott Weiner, but that's another article.)

Shirley, to his credit, ignored the attempt to smear him and responded by asking the governor a simple, rhetorical question.

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Very well said. 

And Whoa, Nellie! Talk about your ratios! 

It got even worse than that. As of this writing, Newsom's repugnant post had received 18,000 likes in a little under 24 hours. 

Shirley's response so far? TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND likes. 

If there's ever been a case where someone should delete the tweet (not to mention their account), this was it.

Liberal turned conservative Matt Van Swol also buried Newsom and Gardon with a polite question in response.

Of course, Newsom refused. He knows where the money is going. And he is terrified that America will find out. 

In fairness to Tim Walz, his state's fraud numbers would be just as high if Minnesota had California's annual budget. He can only steal as much as there is to steal.

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Carolla knows better than most how slimy Newsom is. His 2013 interview with the then-lieutenant governor has become legendary. If you haven't seen it, here is Carolla absolutely obliterating Newsom on his race hustling. 

Nope. We'll never get tired of watching that. 

The post above goes on to describe Shirley's only crime as exposing hundreds of millions of dollars in welfare fraud. 

No wonder Newsom hates him. A lot of that stolen money gets funneled right back into Democrat campaign coffers.

While he partied it up at The French Laundry. 

'Rules for thee' ... and so on. 

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Newsom worries us a little more than, say, Kamala Harris because, regardless of all his failures, he is slick. Harris, by contrast, can't even walk and chew gum at the same time. 

But if he does get the nomination, it is going to be BRUTAL for him. And not just from Republicans. Democrats will pounce on all of his scandals in the primary. 

Weird? Or 100 percent predictable? 

Newsom doesn't want a free press. He wants a sycophantic press. 

Alas, there are only so many Katie Courics available to fluff him

Ahem. Speaking of Scott Weiner ...

The reason the left can't meme is that memes have to contain a kernel of truth in their humor. 

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And that one has a LOT more than just a kernel. Weiner is gross.

Monster is an understatement. 

Satan's cabana boy might be more on the mark.

Newsom will never answer for the same reason Walz never did. 

They're in on it. 

Bingo. 

But Walz's political career is over, by his own hand. If Newsom really wants to run for president, eventually, even the leftist media will demand answers about the massive fraud and endangerment of children. 

If he's not, he should be. This is not going away. Much like the rest of his failed record as governor. 

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Let's be fair. He created nearly all of them. (The state's leftist mayors and district attorneys deserve some of the discredit, too.)

OOF! 

Tough, but accurate.

Oops. 

That, of course, is the problem with believing any attention is good attention and that you can govern (or campaign) just by being a cringeworthy troll on social media. 

All Newsom and Gardon did with this post was bring MORE attention to the rampant fraud happening under the governor's watch (and likely with his tacit approval).

That is not a roadmap for success. 

Unless Newsom's goal is not to be President, but to be the next leftist harridan on The View.

Yes, we understand that Newsom is a male, not a female, but the way he crosses his legs when he sits, he could have fooled us. 

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