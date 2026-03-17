Governor Newsom's Press Office Gets Ratioed INTO THE SUN by Nick Shirley (and Many Others)



We're not sure why Izzy Gardon, the smarmy little troll who runs the Governor Newsom Press Office account on X, even bothers to post on the social media platform anymore. Every time he does, it is simply embarrassing. More importantly, we can't understand why the greasy governor himself has not fired Gardon by now. Whatever game they're trying to play by failing at memes and dunks on conservatives -- it ain't working.

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It turns out that any attention is NOT, in fact, good attention.

But whatever the reason, we're glad the account exists if only for us to point and laugh at whenever Gardon tries to score Twitter points online. We'd write about the account non-stop if we tried to point out ALL its fails. Instead, we reserve Twitchy space for the Press Office for only the most epic of faceplants, one of which came yesterday.

Newsom decided he would try to insult (and borderline defame) Nick Shirley with an AI-generated image, implying that the independent journalist has some agenda with children and isn't just trying to expose fraud in California like he so expertly did in Minnesota.

It didn't work.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

If you're thinking there is some projection going on there from Gardon, you're not alone, particularly if you've ever seen a picture of Newsom's staffer.

Remember, this is the weirdo creep that runs the Newscum press office.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cun4XdSdTx — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) March 17, 2026

Yeah, if anyone needs to have their hard drive seized by Kash Patel and the FBI, it is Gardon. (Also, state Senator Scott Weiner, but that's another article.)

Shirley, to his credit, ignored the attempt to smear him and responded by asking the governor a simple, rhetorical question.

You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud.



People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Very well said.

And Whoa, Nellie! Talk about your ratios!

It got even worse than that. As of this writing, Newsom's repugnant post had received 18,000 likes in a little under 24 hours.

Shirley's response so far? TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND likes.

I have never seen a ratio this one-sided, incredible pic.twitter.com/4UeM05YAqe — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 17, 2026

If there's ever been a case where someone should delete the tweet (not to mention their account), this was it.

Liberal turned conservative Matt Van Swol also buried Newsom and Gardon with a polite question in response.

Nick literally asked to work with you to root out fraud in your state, something you should WANT to do...



...and you refused



California is $68B in debt, has the highest poverty rate in the nation.



You think you'd want to know where the money is going, right Gavin? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 17, 2026

Of course, Newsom refused. He knows where the money is going. And he is terrified that America will find out.

What an absolutely stupid thing for you to post, especially when the Newsome California fraud is poised to make the Walz Minnesota Fraud look like child’s play. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 17, 2026

In fairness to Tim Walz, his state's fraud numbers would be just as high if Minnesota had California's annual budget. He can only steal as much as there is to steal.

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This is exactly how a corrupt governor responds when someone starts exposing fraud. https://t.co/JVrGTCNSO1 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 17, 2026

Carolla knows better than most how slimy Newsom is. His 2013 interview with the then-lieutenant governor has become legendary. If you haven't seen it, here is Carolla absolutely obliterating Newsom on his race hustling.

2013. Gavin Newsom gets absolutely dismantled in real time by @adamcarolla.



Incredible.



Future interviewers should take notes. pic.twitter.com/vWMW8SIjAW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2026

Nope. We'll never get tired of watching that.

This is a perfect example of state run propaganda, ladies and gentlemen.



Here, you have an official Press Office for the Governor of the largest state in our Union pushing a defamation campaign against an independent journalist.



What terrible thing did that journalist do? Oh,… https://t.co/l5bqx8kcAS — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) March 17, 2026

The post above goes on to describe Shirley's only crime as exposing hundreds of millions of dollars in welfare fraud.

No wonder Newsom hates him. A lot of that stolen money gets funneled right back into Democrat campaign coffers.

THIS from the Governor who told Californians to “mask up between bites.” https://t.co/SYGkHxA73P — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) March 17, 2026

While he partied it up at The French Laundry.

'Rules for thee' ... and so on.

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It’s quite telling that @GavinNewsom’s first instinct on seeing massive fraud exposed in California is to go after the young reporter exposing the fraud.



Gavin is a complete phony.



Democrats, please nominate him! https://t.co/nvMb0eDnkZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 17, 2026

Newsom worries us a little more than, say, Kamala Harris because, regardless of all his failures, he is slick. Harris, by contrast, can't even walk and chew gum at the same time.

But if he does get the nomination, it is going to be BRUTAL for him. And not just from Republicans. Democrats will pounce on all of his scandals in the primary.

It's really weird how mad Democrats are that fraud is being exposed. https://t.co/qUBUx0fDzJ — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) March 17, 2026

Weird? Or 100 percent predictable?

Newsom doesn't want a free press. He wants a sycophantic press.

Alas, there are only so many Katie Courics available to fluff him.

Guy exposing fraud at daycares: bad



Children at pride parades with kink and naked men: totally fine https://t.co/FQiMrqI79j — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) March 17, 2026

Ahem. Speaking of Scott Weiner ...

The reason the left can't meme is that memes have to contain a kernel of truth in their humor.

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And that one has a LOT more than just a kernel. Weiner is gross.

Nick Shirley finally found some children. They were abandoned. Why aren't you shutting these places down, @GavinNewsom? https://t.co/qrT0OBlDRC — Reseth (@ResethO) March 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom’s doesn’t care about children and the heartbreaking conditions @nickshirleyy & I discovered at taxpayer funded daycares in California.

Gavin Newsom is a monster. https://t.co/JR6jfhf9Wx — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 17, 2026

Monster is an understatement.

Satan's cabana boy might be more on the mark.

Why don't you pretend to have some self-respect and simply answer the public's questions in a respectful way?



Or is that too much for you Democrats to handle? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 17, 2026

Newsom will never answer for the same reason Walz never did.

They're in on it.

He @nickshirleyy is exposing the overwhelming FRAUD in your state and THIS is how you thank him?



This tells us everything we need to know. https://t.co/yHaQ2glLXK — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 17, 2026

Bingo.

But Walz's political career is over, by his own hand. If Newsom really wants to run for president, eventually, even the leftist media will demand answers about the massive fraud and endangerment of children.

You seem scared, governor. — Ruth E. Brown 🇺🇲 (@RuthEBrown8888) March 17, 2026

If he's not, he should be. This is not going away. Much like the rest of his failed record as governor.

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As embarrassing as Gavin Newsom’s press team is, they’re at least a perfect reflection of him as a politician…Incompetent, ineffectual, arrogant, and profoundly disinterested in solving California’s many problems, many of which he created https://t.co/5u7ayTg8Cg — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 17, 2026

Let's be fair. He created nearly all of them. (The state's leftist mayors and district attorneys deserve some of the discredit, too.)

Calling someone a predator is pretty rich from the guy who famously preyed on a subordinate in his office while both were married to other people. https://t.co/mbH6l8PIs4 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 17, 2026

OOF!

Tough, but accurate.

I’d like to thank @iGardon for this. I wasn’t around much yesterday and had no idea what this was referring to. This post had me look into it. Now I’m aware of billions in fraud happening in California. Thanks, Izzy! https://t.co/6jlA97L80V — Magills (@magills_) March 17, 2026

Oops.

That, of course, is the problem with believing any attention is good attention and that you can govern (or campaign) just by being a cringeworthy troll on social media.

All Newsom and Gardon did with this post was bring MORE attention to the rampant fraud happening under the governor's watch (and likely with his tacit approval).

That is not a roadmap for success.

Unless Newsom's goal is not to be President, but to be the next leftist harridan on The View.

Yes, we understand that Newsom is a male, not a female, but the way he crosses his legs when he sits, he could have fooled us.





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