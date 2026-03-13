Chuck Todd Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

The legacy media (including fired former members of it) is going all-out to try to sabotage the United States' prosecution of the barbaric, terrorist Iranian regime. They repeat lies from Iranian spokesmen verbatim -- just like they did with Hamas. They mischaracterize or outright lie about the Trump administration's statements and positions. And, of course, they try to pretend that they care about American casualties, while simultaneously calling for Pete Hegseth to be fired for feeding the troops well.

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Gosh, it's almost like they hate America.

Yeah ... almost.

The latest to join the parade to root for American failure is ousted former NBC hack, Chuck Todd. Trying to pretend that he's 'just asking questions,' Todd posted a doozie on X this morning, wondering if everyone is lying to Trump because they are afraid of him.

Anyone else fear that the Commander in Chief isn’t getting the full picture of the war’s impact out of fear by those around him of telling him something he doesn’t want to hear? — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 13, 2026

We're sure that Todd thought this was a brilliant question. After all, he calls his podcast 'The Chuck ToddCast,' so you know he looks into a mirror every day, admiring himself for his cleverness.

Unfortunately, for Todd, there IS such a thing as a stupid question. Users on X let him know today that his question was one of the stupidest.

Llike most legacy media apparatchiks, he is now trying to project his own behavior onto Trump supporters, calling it a 'cult.'

That's why the question makes sense to him. That's also why everyone laughed in his face today.

So weird Chuck can’t get a job anywhere with these hot takes. https://t.co/NysQchvXiZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 13, 2026

No one listens to his podcast either.

Anyone else fear that radical left-wing media is actively rooting for the US to lose the conflict so it could be politically damaging to Trump? — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) March 13, 2026

We don't 'fear' that. We know it. It's just a fact, and it's obvious when we look at how they are covering the war.

Once they leave the "news media" they confirm everything you ever thought they were while they claimed to be "impartial journalists" https://t.co/n4lkwssuSS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 13, 2026

Adam Carolla stated this very succinctly recently after a similar embarrassing performance from Katie Couric.

[Warning for NSFW language below.]

Adam Carolla nailed it with ex-network pretend journalists like Chuck:



“They're hard lefties who are trying to pass themselves off as just people calling balls and strikes. No, you're f*****g not."pic.twitter.com/Wd9ZATKT3i https://t.co/oMIOMomWmB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 13, 2026

Bingo.

Even more hysterical is Todd, who has access to exactly ZERO military or intelligence reports, nor any sources within the administration, talking about 'the full picture.'

By all means, please tell us what the “full picture” is. What intel do you have that’s better than the military? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 13, 2026

Don't hold your breath waiting for an answer from Todd on that question.

And you think you have the full picture? https://t.co/K1ckkMEZ1X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 13, 2026

The only 'full picture' Todd has is one of himself smooching Obama's hind parts. It's probably sitting right at his bedside.

No. Because I am not addled by brain worms. https://t.co/4i8wyAUI2U — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) March 13, 2026

Did Todd catch those from Jennifer Rubin?

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He’s the most Very Online President in history and regularly responds/rants about criticisms of him and his policies.



The idea he’s kept the in dark about stuff you know about from online, is a hilarious misjudgment here. https://t.co/iUyqB2sq8A — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 13, 2026

'Misjudgment' is one way to say it. 'Purposefully lying' would be another, more accurate way.

But we agree that it's hilarious.

I'm sure they're trying their best to hide the fact that all of our bases in the Middle East have been destroyed, thousands of American troops have been killed, and Tel Aviv has been incinerated, from the president and the whole world, but thanks to you the truth will come out. https://t.co/ps2aALV7bT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 13, 2026

HA.

We're not sure which is funnier there. The hyperbole or using the word 'truth' in the same sentence as Chuck Todd.

Anyone else fear that Chuck Todd's audience isn’t getting the full picture of the war’s impact out of fear that those still following him might learn something he doesn’t want to them to learn? https://t.co/XUumSwfgoS — LightDrop (@LightDropTV) March 13, 2026

A-ha! Now, there's a real possibility.

Except that no one of consequence follows or listens to Todd anymore.

Always the sign of a top-flight journalist: posting whatever nonsense theories pop into the head. https://t.co/pR8BUcc4cn — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 13, 2026

They were always leftists, but it is still amazing to witness how much Trump permanently broke them all.

What specific evidence do you have? Or is “fear” how journalism is done these days by your ilk? — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 13, 2026

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That's exactly how they do it these days.

That's silly. No.



Now, let's have a chitter chat about you intentionally and willfully misleading the public with your biased so-called "reporting."



Care to comment on your dereliction of duty? — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) March 13, 2026

Speaking of 'the full picture,' maybe one of these days we can get a comment from Todd about his coverage of the presidency from 2021 to 2025.

You mean like he just crapped his pants? After 4 years of covering for Biden this is rich. https://t.co/84k3G9Xdfj — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 13, 2026

The only full picture Joe Biden ever got was when he was presented with an ice cream menu.

Funny how Todd never cared about that.

No. We’re watching the MSM pushing anonymous source stories back and forth to try to create the illusion of confusion to thwart the President and undermine our troops and their mission. Disgusting. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Lesley🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lesbug13) March 13, 2026

They do love their 'unnamed sources close to the situation,' don't they?

Anyone else fear that Chuck’s biggest worry is running out of ways to rephrase "Trump bad?" — 🇺🇸 Vicky 🇺🇸 (@NowTheGoatLady) March 13, 2026

LOL.

It's all so tiresome and predictable.

No, Chuck. We know you’re rooting for Iran, but give it a rest. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) March 13, 2026

Step right up & tell him, Chuck. pic.twitter.com/hqdNct7Avl — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) March 13, 2026

The fact that Todd could not follow up his post with any evidence to support his question tells us everything about him, none of it good.

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I'm sure these people would handle it much better... pic.twitter.com/9DN1XjDn0x — InvasiveNative (@InvasiveNative1) March 13, 2026

HAHAHAHA.

Please, let that never happen to America.

You're an idiot. — Combat Airlifter Greg (@GregTheTool1) March 13, 2026

Well said. Concise, but spot on.

All of the mockery aside, though, conservative radio host Erick Erickson summed up Todd and other journos like him with an outstanding post.

My personal belief is that the President, his team, and the Israelis know far better than the press what is going on, and the press is so relentlessly, ruthlessly hostile to the Trump Administration that they're more likely to believe Iranian propaganda than that this is actually… https://t.co/u3TVPwpT2x — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 13, 2026

The post continued:

... than that this is actually going well.



As I noted yesterday, the ordinance dropped is on pace to mirror Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom with a combined strike of about 1000 targets a day from the Israelis and Americans. That's pretty consistent.



The fact that the national press is barely even covering Homeland Security being shut down by Democrats in a time of war is just another data point.



If Obama were bombing Syria while the GOP had Homeland Security shut down, the GOP obstruction would be the primary story every day in the press.



But because it is Trump, the press is elevating the doubters, the haters, and the propagandists.



The press has a real bias in this.

Saying that the press is biased is like saying water is wet, but the rest of the post is not only accurate but damning.

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People like Chuck Todd aren't just elevating the doubters, the haters, and the propagandists; they ARE the doubters, haters, and propagandists.

Which is why we mock them relentlessly, and as often as possible.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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