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Chuck Todd Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 13, 2026
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

The legacy media (including fired former members of it) is going all-out to try to sabotage the United States' prosecution of the barbaric, terrorist Iranian regime. They repeat lies from Iranian spokesmen verbatim -- just like they did with Hamas. They mischaracterize or outright lie about the Trump administration's statements and positions. And, of course, they try to pretend that they care about American casualties, while simultaneously calling for Pete Hegseth to be fired for feeding the troops well. 

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Gosh, it's almost like they hate America. 

Yeah ... almost. 

The latest to join the parade to root for American failure is ousted former NBC hack, Chuck Todd. Trying to pretend that he's 'just asking questions,' Todd posted a doozie on X this morning, wondering if everyone is lying to Trump because they are afraid of him. 

We're sure that Todd thought this was a brilliant question. After all, he calls his podcast 'The Chuck ToddCast,' so you know he looks into a mirror every day, admiring himself for his cleverness. 

Unfortunately, for Todd, there IS such a thing as a stupid question. Users on X let him know today that his question was one of the stupidest. 

Llike most legacy media apparatchiks, he is now trying to project his own behavior onto Trump supporters, calling it a 'cult.' 

That's why the question makes sense to him. That's also why everyone laughed in his face today. 

No one listens to his podcast either. 

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We don't 'fear' that. We know it. It's just a fact, and it's obvious when we look at how they are covering the war. 

Adam Carolla stated this very succinctly recently after a similar embarrassing performance from Katie Couric. 

[Warning for NSFW language below.]

Bingo. 

Even more hysterical is Todd, who has access to exactly ZERO military or intelligence reports, nor any sources within the administration, talking about 'the full picture.'

Don't hold your breath waiting for an answer from Todd on that question. 

The only 'full picture' Todd has is one of himself smooching Obama's hind parts. It's probably sitting right at his bedside. 

Did Todd catch those from Jennifer Rubin? 

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'Misjudgment' is one way to say it. 'Purposefully lying' would be another, more accurate way. 

But we agree that it's hilarious. 

HA.

We're not sure which is funnier there. The hyperbole or using the word 'truth' in the same sentence as Chuck Todd. 

A-ha! Now, there's a real possibility. 

Except that no one of consequence follows or listens to Todd anymore. 

They were always leftists, but it is still amazing to witness how much Trump permanently broke them all. 

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That's exactly how they do it these days. 

Speaking of 'the full picture,' maybe one of these days we can get a comment from Todd about his coverage of the presidency from 2021 to 2025.

The only full picture Joe Biden ever got was when he was presented with an ice cream menu. 

Funny how Todd never cared about that.

They do love their 'unnamed sources close to the situation,' don't they?

LOL. 

It's all so tiresome and predictable.

The fact that Todd could not follow up his post with any evidence to support his question tells us everything about him, none of it good.

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HAHAHAHA. 

Please, let that never happen to America. 

Well said. Concise, but spot on. 

All of the mockery aside, though, conservative radio host Erick Erickson summed up Todd and other journos like him with an outstanding post. 

The post continued: 

... than that this is actually going well. 

As I noted yesterday, the ordinance dropped is on pace to mirror Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom with a combined strike of about 1000 targets a day from the Israelis and Americans. That's pretty consistent. 

The fact that the national press is barely even covering Homeland Security being shut down by Democrats in a time of war is just another data point. 

If Obama were bombing Syria while the GOP had Homeland Security shut down, the GOP obstruction would be the primary story every day in the press. 

But because it is Trump, the press is elevating the doubters, the haters, and the propagandists.   

The press has a real bias in this.

Saying that the press is biased is like saying water is wet, but the rest of the post is not only accurate but damning. 

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People like Chuck Todd aren't just elevating the doubters, the haters, and the propagandists; they ARE the doubters, haters, and propagandists.

Which is why we mock them relentlessly, and as often as possible. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CHUCK TODD DONALD TRUMP IRAN MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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