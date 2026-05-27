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DNC Insults Trans Community in Vulgar Response to Stephen Miller Post About James Talarico Making History

Doug P. | 6:23 PM on May 27, 2026
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As we told you earlier today, it's become quite clear that Democrat Senate candidate in Texas James Talarico has some previous comments about not eating meat -- and many other issues -- that will need to be cleaned up during this midterm campaign cycle. 

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So, as a result, we've gone from "this is a vegan campaign" to these offerings from the DNC: 

Those posts got mercilessly mocked for many reasons

Trump adviser Stephen Miller pointed out that the Democrats have helped make Texas history: 

Oddly enough, the DNC was offended and responded this way: 

Yes indeed, decency is back on the ballot!

That ad hominem caught the attention of Larry O'Connor and others: 

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Right? What's to be offended by? 

It is!

Right!? The DNC's biggest problem right now certainly isn't Stephen Miller making jokes (?) about the Dems' Senate candidate in Texas. 

And it'll only get worse from here. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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