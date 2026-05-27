DNC Insults Trans Community in Vulgar Response to Stephen Miller Post About James Talarico Making History

As we told you earlier today, it's become quite clear that Democrat Senate candidate in Texas James Talarico has some previous comments about not eating meat -- and many other issues -- that will need to be cleaned up during this midterm campaign cycle.
So, as a result, we've gone from "this is a vegan campaign" to these offerings from the DNC:
November, here we come. pic.twitter.com/ux1w1WzGNO— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026
Fired up. Ready to go.— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026
It’s time to take back Texas. pic.twitter.com/BaFsUGOgSp
Those posts got mercilessly mocked for many reasons.
Trump adviser Stephen Miller pointed out that the Democrats have helped make Texas history:
The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate. https://t.co/KaGDLn2naP— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 27, 2026
Oddly enough, the DNC was offended and responded this way:
shut up you ugly fuck— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026
Yes indeed, decency is back on the ballot!
That ad hominem caught the attention of Larry O'Connor and others:
Why are you acting like calling someone transgender is an insult?— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 27, 2026
Recommended
Right? What's to be offended by?
I'm sure this will get the votes you need— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 27, 2026
That’s pretty transphobic— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 27, 2026
It is!
This tweet was brought to you by an organization currently $18 million in debt. https://t.co/06MFBz5JzA— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026
Right!? The DNC's biggest problem right now certainly isn't Stephen Miller making jokes (?) about the Dems' Senate candidate in Texas.
The official Democrats account, everyone! https://t.co/hx1zxccVdV— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 27, 2026
And it'll only get worse from here.
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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.
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