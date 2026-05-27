Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up...
MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic...
AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman...
Harry Sisson's Revisionist Sports History About Colin Kaepernick Gets Community Note Nuked
Obama Bro Lectures Christians on 'Internet Caricatures' — While Talarico's Own Sermons Do...
Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic...
VIP
Anti-ICE Deadbeats Digging Up Blocks to Build a Wall Sums Up These Agitating...
Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'
'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the...
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What...
The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now...
Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His...
Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's...

DNC's Photo Attempt to Counter Backfire From Talarico's Past Anti-Meat Comments REEKS of 'Authenticity'

Doug P. | 1:59 PM on May 27, 2026
AngieArtist

"The key to success is sincerity. Once you can fake that, you've got it made." 

That fairly well-known quote comes to mind often when we're discussing politics, but Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has taken it to the next level while failing at the "convincingly faking sincerity" part. 

Advertisement

One issue that Talarico is having in Texas is how his past comments about meat and how its consumption has, according to lefties, accelerated the existential threat from climate change. In short, Talarico doesn't believe people should eat meat.

Talarico's campaign was once vegan:

We now know how Talarico's campaign thinks that will play in a statewide race.

Time for the big pivot, courtesy of the DNC: 

HAHAHA!

Or maybe not. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention all the phoniness). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman Is'
justmindy
Dems Lost It After Polis Freed GOP Grandma — Today He Showed Up to Their Meeting With His Mouth Taped
justmindy
Harry Sisson's Revisionist Sports History About Colin Kaepernick Gets Community Note Nuked
Doug P.
MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic Magazine Character
Warren Squire
Obama Bro Lectures Christians on 'Internet Caricatures' — While Talarico's Own Sermons Do the Talking
justmindy
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC Wears Hijab for Eid, Ignites Backlash: 'Suddenly She Knows What a Woman Is' justmindy
Advertisement