DNC's Photo Attempt to Counter Backfire From Talarico's Past Anti-Meat Comments REEKS of 'Authenticity'

"The key to success is sincerity. Once you can fake that, you've got it made."

That fairly well-known quote comes to mind often when we're discussing politics, but Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has taken it to the next level while failing at the "convincingly faking sincerity" part.

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One issue that Talarico is having in Texas is how his past comments about meat and how its consumption has, according to lefties, accelerated the existential threat from climate change. In short, Talarico doesn't believe people should eat meat.

Talarico's campaign was once vegan:

REMINDER: In 2022, James Talarico said it is "existential" to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change.



"I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign... pic.twitter.com/5urmqoCC0v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2026

We now know how Talarico's campaign thinks that will play in a statewide race.

Time for the big pivot, courtesy of the DNC:

HAHAHA!

I thought this was parody, but no... it was indeed posted by @TheDemocrats. https://t.co/8X3qLq1B6I — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 27, 2026

His authenticity is what won me over. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 27, 2026

Or maybe not.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention all the phoniness).

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