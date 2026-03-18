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James Talarico Spox Posts Official Statement Regarding ‘Vegan Accusations’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 18, 2026
AngieArtist

At first, this editor thought this was just a clever parody. Then he checked the X bio of the poster, JT Ennis, which says that he's a spokesman for Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. It could still be a clever parody. Maybe "JT Ennis" isn't real, and the whole account was made up to ridicule the Talarico campaign.

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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, a 2022 video went viral, showing Talarico (still wearing a COVID mask) telling an audience that it was “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change, and pledging that his campaign was only buying vegan products from local vegan businesses. That's not something you say when you're trying to be elected to represent the state that produces the most beef in the nation.

A day later, Ennis has posted the official response of the Talarico campaign to "vegan accusations."

This has got to be an elaborate prank.

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Why not both?

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There are a whole lot of responses about Talarico liking meat in his mouth, but we'll leave those to your imaginations.

This can't possibly be an "official statement."

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about hypocritical politicians like James Talarico. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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