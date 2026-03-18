James Talarico Spox Posts Official Statement Regarding ‘Vegan Accusations’

At first, this editor thought this was just a clever parody. Then he checked the X bio of the poster, JT Ennis, which says that he's a spokesman for Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. It could still be a clever parody. Maybe "JT Ennis" isn't real, and the whole account was made up to ridicule the Talarico campaign.

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As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, a 2022 video went viral, showing Talarico (still wearing a COVID mask) telling an audience that it was “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change, and pledging that his campaign was only buying vegan products from local vegan businesses. That's not something you say when you're trying to be elected to represent the state that produces the most beef in the nation.

In 2022, James Talarico said it’s “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change.



"I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign... We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses." pic.twitter.com/tz6K1aGYsy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 17, 2026

A day later, Ennis has posted the official response of the Talarico campaign to "vegan accusations."

Official statement from @JamesTalarico on vegan accusations pic.twitter.com/pLwtlknBYj — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) March 18, 2026

This has got to be an elaborate prank.

Accusations..



You do realize we’ve seen the video, right? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 18, 2026

Incredibly lame. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2026

Your guy said it was "existential" to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change and said "I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign..."



There's no recovering from that. pic.twitter.com/5urmqoCC0v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 18, 2026

They are not "accusations". He said it on video that anyone can view. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) March 18, 2026

I've heard of all hat and no cattle, but it seems your boy is no hat and no cattle. Remarkable. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) March 18, 2026

You know he's on video, right? Scroll down. — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) March 18, 2026

So he’s a liar or a fraud. Take your pick — JT (@JustinT1499955) March 18, 2026

Why not both?

This campaign is a dumpster fire — CC (@CorbinCasteel) March 18, 2026

So he was just lying and pandering to the cause of the moment at the time of the video? Just to make sure I'm getting this right... — Browns Nihilist (@BrownsNihilist) March 18, 2026

No one made any accusations. They simply shared a video, unedited, of a James Talarico speech. — Andy Genova (@Andy_K_Genova) March 18, 2026

Imagine having more meat on a cooked rib than you have on your arm — mrFisturbuttNstuff (@rosegoldreeterd) March 18, 2026

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That is a barbecued human child's leg. He eats exclusively human meat. — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) March 18, 2026

I wonder what he’s thinking about with his eyes closed, eating that thick piece of meat. Wrong answers only. — FurioTX (@Furio1967) March 18, 2026

Everyone be aware that this is the new Democrat strategy. Campaign as a moderate, win, and then go full communist. Virginia just went through the same thing with their new Governor. All these fucking commies do is lie. Don't fall for it, these people hate America. — RebDog (@RebDogSwtBbyGng) March 18, 2026

There are a whole lot of responses about Talarico liking meat in his mouth, but we'll leave those to your imaginations.

This can't possibly be an "official statement."

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about hypocritical politicians like James Talarico.

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