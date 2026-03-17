Talarico Goes Full Vegan: Because Nothing Screams 'Elect Me' Like Banning Brisket in the Lone Star State

Surely, this will go over huge in Texas! That state doesn't seem like they really eat meat anyway. Heh.

In 2022, James Talarico said it’s “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change.



"I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign... We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses." pic.twitter.com/tz6K1aGYsy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 17, 2026

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Talarico should definitely campaign on this. Make sure he tells all the ranchers, cowboys, and agricultural workers all about how they should reduce meat consumption.

He is UNREAL 😭😭💀



No Texas BBQ for the Talarico campaign! https://t.co/RD2m9d7xjK — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) March 17, 2026

He should win by double digits now.

That seems important.

Campaigning against BBQ in Texas will be a huge issue to the voters 🤠 #TXSEN https://t.co/G5TRqOganQ — Lauren Elizabeth (@LaurenCott) March 17, 2026

Texas is the largest beef producing state in the country and James Talarico wants to force everyone to eat & buy vegan, non-meat products. Insanity. https://t.co/92lTSdhgXJ — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) March 17, 2026

This guy wants to be a Senator from Texas.



Beyond parody. https://t.co/zYRNnEKGgj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March s17, 2026

There are a multitude of reasons he should not be a Senator from any state. This is just the latest.

Running a vegan campaign in Texas is like calling this song country music.



It’s offensive to Texas, and you can’t do it! https://t.co/gvFiBApU8s pic.twitter.com/aGf1OV6ooY — Micah Hart (@micah_hart7) March 17, 2026

It's like running against orange juice in Florida.

This guy sucks https://t.co/yHpdDNTurG — Brendan Jaspers (@BrendanJaspers) March 17, 2026

Oh man. James Talarico says "reducing our meat consumption" is "the moral thing to do." https://t.co/zGnuN4s7Or — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 17, 2026

Forced veganism should be really popular in Texas https://t.co/KcOyPidfEv — Charlie Court (@CharlieCourt504) March 17, 2026

What could be more popular in a beef state?

This will be more heretical to Texas evangelicals than all of Talarico's actual heresies. https://t.co/XBdjPJ3yEb — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) March 17, 2026

Talarico is the extremist. https://t.co/KLaIFTnkLP — Justin Maloney (@JMaloneyLiberty) March 17, 2026

Literally.

Not sure what’s worse: that he forced his team to eat “vegan pizza” or that he was still wearing a mask in 2022 https://t.co/S1MI4fwlk6 — Scott Bowen for State Representative (@sbwnhtx) March 17, 2026

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Texas is best known for oil, gas and cattle - Talarico hates all three but wants to be your representative in DC. https://t.co/reipnke5Lm — Mark Strickland (@smarkstrickland) March 17, 2026

Democrats are trying to fool Texans into believing James Talarico isn’t some whacked out lib, but the clips keep coming.



In 2022, Talarico, wearing a mask, scolded Texans about going meat-free (!!) to stop climate change. This is TEXAS.



This will haunt him in the general. https://t.co/rS6XLj6cZJ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 17, 2026

As it should.

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