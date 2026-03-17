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Talarico Goes Full Vegan: Because Nothing Screams 'Elect Me' Like Banning Brisket in the Lone Star State

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Surely, this will go over huge in Texas! That state doesn't seem like they really eat meat anyway. Heh.

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Talarico should definitely campaign on this. Make sure he tells all the ranchers, cowboys, and agricultural workers all about how they should reduce meat consumption.

He should win by double digits now.

That seems important. 

There are a multitude of reasons he should not be a Senator from any state. This is just the latest. 

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It's like running against orange juice in Florida.

What could be more popular in a beef state?

Literally.

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As it should. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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