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ABC News: ICE Detainees Are Taking Their Own Lives at an 'Alarming' Rate

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 27, 2026
Townhall Media

Look, ABC News is relying on "experts" again. They say failures in care and oversight have led ICE detainees to take their own lives at an unprecedented pace. Well, actually, they're relying on an investigation by the Associated Press, which finds that detainees are dying by suicide at an "alarming" rate.

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What's the suicide rate of ICE detainees compared to the national suicide rate? Let's take a look and see if AP looked into it:

An Associated Press investigation found that at least 10 detainees, all men, have died by suicide since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, a pace that far exceeds the growth in the detainee population, according to a review of ICE data, autopsy reports, coroner’s rulings, and police records. Since October, seven deaths have been classified as suicides, a number that is already the most for any fiscal year in the agency’s history. ICE has usually recorded one or no such deaths annually.

AP’s investigation found that ICE detention centers have repeatedly fallen short in ways that violate ICE’s own standards.

So, no, they don't mention the suicide rate among the general population.

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Unlike the deaths of Americans at the hands of illegal aliens, the AP was more than happy to provide the names of detainees who killed themselves and provide their backstories. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MENTAL HEALTH

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