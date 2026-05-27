ABC News: ICE Detainees Are Taking Their Own Lives at an 'Alarming' Rate

Look, ABC News is relying on "experts" again. They say failures in care and oversight have led ICE detainees to take their own lives at an unprecedented pace. Well, actually, they're relying on an investigation by the Associated Press, which finds that detainees are dying by suicide at an "alarming" rate.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are taking their own lives at a pace that’s unprecedented in the agency’s two-decade history, highlighting what experts call failures in care and oversight.https://t.co/HzxepsWuRF — ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2026

What's the suicide rate of ICE detainees compared to the national suicide rate? Let's take a look and see if AP looked into it:

An Associated Press investigation found that at least 10 detainees, all men, have died by suicide since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, a pace that far exceeds the growth in the detainee population, according to a review of ICE data, autopsy reports, coroner’s rulings, and police records. Since October, seven deaths have been classified as suicides, a number that is already the most for any fiscal year in the agency’s history. ICE has usually recorded one or no such deaths annually. … AP’s investigation found that ICE detention centers have repeatedly fallen short in ways that violate ICE’s own standards.

So, no, they don't mention the suicide rate among the general population.

They are on track to process 400,000 detainees of which there have been 10 suicides yet nationally the US suicide rate is 13.7 deaths per 100,000. — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) May 27, 2026

10 suicides out of ~70,000 detainees. 6,000 veterans commit suicide every year. You're grasping, ABC. — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) May 27, 2026

We need to expedite deportations to avoid prolonged holdings. We need to streamline deportations quickly. — Chad (@Typhus369) May 27, 2026

Stop detaining and deport them immediately. That was easy to solve. Next problem. — Deplorable Dave (@Rvndave) May 27, 2026

“An Associated Press investigation found that at least 10 detainees, all men, have died by suicide since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025”



That’s in 16 months. That less than 1 a month. Or .625 illegals a month. — Bundle of Sticks Spotter (@BichFoghat) May 27, 2026

You know what stops all this? Self deportations on a nice plane, with cash in their pockets. — Jason Merli (@MerliJason) May 27, 2026

Perhaps, if they were just immediately sent back to their country, as they should be, and not detained for extended periods of time due to extremist liberal judges’ games & stall tactics, this wouldn’t be an issue. — Bourbon&Bluegrass (@BnBKentucky) May 27, 2026

Yeah, that is a problem.



Maybe we should send them home faster, so they don't sit and get depressed in our jails.



That seems like it would solve the problem. — Cliff (@MadMadViking) May 27, 2026

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They can get all the “care” they need by self deporting — Nas (@nasescobar316) May 27, 2026

Sit this one out MF'ERS. pic.twitter.com/894B4GVboo — James (@AFEVeteran) May 27, 2026

Maybe you could show empathy to the victims of illegal criminals? There are many assaulted & killed. — Lucas (@LCSV22) May 27, 2026

You're not going to get sympathy from Americans. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) May 27, 2026

Unlike the deaths of Americans at the hands of illegal aliens, the AP was more than happy to provide the names of detainees who killed themselves and provide their backstories.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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