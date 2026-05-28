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Taste for Turkey: High-Testosterone LGBBQ+ Actor to Star in Proposed Pro-Meat James Talarico Netflix Film

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:18 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Editor’s Note: The following story is satire.

On Wednesday, the Democrats’ official X account decided to push back on claims that U.S. candidate James Talarico was a vegan. They posted a picture of Talarico at the State Fair of Texas wearing a Lone Star shirt and biting into what appears to be a turkey leg. They wanted voters to know that Talarico knows his way around a long, large piece of meat. In the process, they unintentionally created a meme template for the ages. It has one meme-maker envisioning a James Talarico Netflix film featuring a well-known high-testosterone LGBBQ+ actor.

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Here’s the Democrats’ original X post and the proposed Netflix movie featuring Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page as Democrat James Talarico. (READ)

Page's trans-formation into Talarico is impressive.

Democrats have shown that Talarico will put his mouth on meat, but we still don’t know if he’ll actually swallow it or spit it out.

Page’s Netflix contract stipulates that she’ll only work with a fake turkey leg, not the real deal.

Commenters say the proposed carnivore-centric cinematic experience is playing loose with the facts by casting an actor with such high testosterone levels to portray Talarico.

Page had to lose a lot of muscle mass to play Talarico convincingly.

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Posters say that Talarico, in real life, already comes across as a fictional character of the silver screen.

The number of voters who will drink the Talarico Kool-Aid on Election Day is frightening enough. If he manages to win, it will be a genuine horror movie for Texas.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLLYWOOD NETFLIX SENATE TEXAS

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