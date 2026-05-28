Taste for Turkey: High-Testosterone LGBBQ+ Actor to Star in Proposed Pro-Meat James Talarico Netflix Film

Editor’s Note: The following story is satire.

On Wednesday, the Democrats’ official X account decided to push back on claims that U.S. candidate James Talarico was a vegan. They posted a picture of Talarico at the State Fair of Texas wearing a Lone Star shirt and biting into what appears to be a turkey leg. They wanted voters to know that Talarico knows his way around a long, large piece of meat. In the process, they unintentionally created a meme template for the ages. It has one meme-maker envisioning a James Talarico Netflix film featuring a well-known high-testosterone LGBBQ+ actor.

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Here’s the Democrats’ original X post and the proposed Netflix movie featuring Ellen ‘Elliot’ Page as Democrat James Talarico. (READ)

Honestly this makes much more sense than a lot of the current castings they are doing. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) May 28, 2026

someone in casting deserves a raise for this one — Conan.sr (@0xweekend59) May 28, 2026

Page's trans-formation into Talarico is impressive.

Democrats have shown that Talarico will put his mouth on meat, but we still don’t know if he’ll actually swallow it or spit it out.

Eating meat is their Achilles heel. — Stu L Sampell (@stuartsez2) May 28, 2026

The only way she takes her meat — Death•Lord (@TheDeathL0rd) May 28, 2026

Page’s Netflix contract stipulates that she’ll only work with a fake turkey leg, not the real deal.

Commenters say the proposed carnivore-centric cinematic experience is playing loose with the facts by casting an actor with such high testosterone levels to portray Talarico.

Eating meat is their Achilles heel. — Stu L Sampell (@stuartsez2) May 28, 2026

Whoa whoa whoa, buddy. You can't cast someone with this much testosterone as Talarico. — Art From The Ashes (@FTA_Art) May 28, 2026

A bit too masculine choice of actor. But okay. — Nielsen (@Nielsen_zen) May 28, 2026

Elliot seems too masculine for this role — JC (@Quato2) May 28, 2026

Page had to lose a lot of muscle mass to play Talarico convincingly.

Posters say that Talarico, in real life, already comes across as a fictional character of the silver screen.

James Talarico would make an awful senator, but he looks like the perfect choice to play Robin in the next Batman & Robin movie. — RJG_NJ (@RJG_NJ) May 25, 2026

I am just going to say it. James Talarico is kinda creepy. Star in a horror movie kind of creepy. — Thomas Dolislager (@SellTower) March 10, 2026

James Talarico is like a character out of an Omen movie. His almost perfect blend of charisma and insanity is utterly horrifying, something you usually only get to see from great character actors.



Imagine if 50 million people wholeheartedly believed in Jim Jones — LastRealHumans (@lastrealhumans) March 10, 2026

The number of voters who will drink the Talarico Kool-Aid on Election Day is frightening enough. If he manages to win, it will be a genuine horror movie for Texas.

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