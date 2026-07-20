Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs
Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All...
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media...
Irony Detectors EXPLODE After Reports About the Only Civilian Injured by Anti-ICE Bomber...
Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for...
VIP
Trillion Dollar Clown Show: 20 percent of College Students Can Barely Read After...
Mehdi Hasan Upset CNN Reported Khamenei Killed Thousands, Then Whitewashed Netanyahu’s Bod...
James Talarico Says No One Should Have to Crowdfund Cancer Care Because Healthcare...
DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis...
Margaret Brennan Suggests to Tom Homan That Unmarked Cars Are Why Illegal Aliens...
The Kamala Comeback Nobody Wants to Admit Is Coming (But the GOP Is...
Socialist Melat Kiros Explains Why It’s Important to Elect More Immigrants From the...
Girls ‘Bully’ a Boy to Stop Playing Soccer (on the Girls’ Team)
JB Pritzker Drops Some Heavy Thoughts About Being the Loudest Voice Against 'Tyranny'

Renter Says She’s the Reason Her Landlord Doesn’t Have to Get a Real Job

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 20, 2026
Twitter

As our own Doug Powers reported in a VIP post on Saturday, New York City DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo had a hard time trying to sell the warmth of collectivism to Fox News' Martha MacCallum. Gordillo told MacCallum that landlords in New York City have been making a 12 percent return on their investment. When MacCallum asked him what was fair, Gordillo answered that the DSA didn't think that anyone should have a constitutional right to double-digit returns on their investment.

Advertisement

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt weighed in.

The post continues:

… about landlords, ask yourself: could you save up $100K right now to make a down payment? What about $10K repair when a pipe bursts? Or your government leaves 50 years of brush to BURN YOUR CITY DOWN? These are all things a property owner has to deal with. Risk, liability, maintenance, taxes, loss of liquidity, ever-increasing insurance costs, and no ability to evict someone who stops paying rent. Landlords earn maybe 5-12% margins off your rent. Consider it a tip for doing all the hard stuff of home ownership for you.

Ashley Luna didn't take long to ask herself those questions before she started bitching.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The post continues:

… shelling it out to the landlords. Landlords bitching about being a landlord is something else. You know it’s your CHOICE to be a landlord, right? For renters, who are blocked from building equity & having meaningful savings, we do not have the same power to choose homeownership.

The post continues:

… u ever thank a renter once?

Thank you for paying the rent you agreed to pay when you signed the lease.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Luna did her best to respond to every reply, but we think she gave up after a couple of hundred people piled on.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media Largely Silent
justmindy
Irony Detectors EXPLODE After Reports About the Only Civilian Injured by Anti-ICE Bomber in NYC
Doug P.
Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All That Stuff’
Brett T.
DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis Anymore'
justmindy
Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for Over Six Decades
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement