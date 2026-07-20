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Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media Largely Silent

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Over the weekend, we told you about a body being found in the home of Ayanna Pressley (The home is worth almost a million dollars, btw). Now, we know the identity of the dead teen.

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BOSTON — Family and friends have identified an 18-year-old woman as the person found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Mattapan home. 

The home is owned by the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Although police have released few details, homicide investigators remained at the home throughout the weekend.

It would have led the evening news cycle for every major network and MSNOW and CNN would be airing non-stop coverage.

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A teenager dead in a sitting Congresswoman's home should absolutely be a huge problem and investigated closely. 

They will do whatever is necessary to protect Democrats.

As a reminder, Pressley's husband served about ten years in federal prison for drug trafficking. This is a terrible look. 

Democrat operatives, honestly. 

Maybe not, but something is going on and it is unseemly. 

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Probably a good time to take the house off the market. They'll have to disclose to any buyer a teenager was murdered in the home. 

That's another good question. 

They're married. It's her house. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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AYANNA PRESSLEY CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS

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