Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media Largely Silent

Over the weekend, we told you about a body being found in the home of Ayanna Pressley (The home is worth almost a million dollars, btw). Now, we know the identity of the dead teen.

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Family identifies teen found dead inside Mattapan home owned by husband of Rep. Ayanna Pressley https://t.co/P3FUS39bhK — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 20, 2026

BOSTON — Family and friends have identified an 18-year-old woman as the person found dead from a gunshot wound inside a Mattapan home. The home is owned by the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Although police have released few details, homicide investigators remained at the home throughout the weekend.

Can you imagine if a dead teen with a gunshot wound were found in a house owned by the spouse of a Republican who happened to be a convicted felon and had just received a $2 billion contract from the state?



When it’s a Democrat, it’s complete silence. https://t.co/0jOxssOZMn pic.twitter.com/OePGA2Sy2X — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 20, 2026

It would have led the evening news cycle for every major network and MSNOW and CNN would be airing non-stop coverage.

This story stinks to high heaven. The story will soon vanish because Pressley is a founding member of "The Squad" https://t.co/lYeR9qPQOf — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) July 20, 2026

A teenager dead in a sitting Congresswoman's home should absolutely be a huge problem and investigated closely.

The libtard fish wrap that is The Boston Globe has been dancing around trying not to directly state that a teenage girl was found shot inside a home owned by Presley's ex-con husband...

Dead person found "near" it, roundabout the way of, close to maybe nearby, in the same state… https://t.co/UEgGYIr0oH — Queen of France Ted Bundty-Cakes (@CakesTed) July 20, 2026

They will do whatever is necessary to protect Democrats.

As a reminder, Pressley's husband served about ten years in federal prison for drug trafficking. This is a terrible look.

Gunshot wound, yet the manner of death is under investigation. Who writes these articles? — USA603 (@USA_603) July 20, 2026

Democrat operatives, honestly.

So, he’s trafficking teens? Make it make sense. — Bikkerboy416 (@bikkerboy416) July 20, 2026

Maybe not, but something is going on and it is unseemly.

The house was taken off the market on Saturday. Just FYI. — Dark Triad True Crime (@darktriadtc) July 20, 2026

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Probably a good time to take the house off the market. They'll have to disclose to any buyer a teenager was murdered in the home.

"this neighborhood is a wonderful place to be"



Except for the drugs, rapes, murders and SNAP fraud, this place is 'wonderful.' — Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) July 20, 2026

Why is a teenage in @AyannaPressley and her husband's 1 million doallar home? — Jade’s Corner (@AmazingJadie) July 20, 2026

That's another good question.

So it was INSIDE all other reports were on property or near property and since Ayanna Pressley is married it her property also enough with the distancing her from the story — KHog-44 (@KHog_44) July 20, 2026

They're married. It's her house.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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