Body Discovered Inside Ayanna Pressley’s Million-Dollar House Owned by Her Ex-Con Husband

According to 'The Squad', the wealthy are evil and terrible people. Maybe they're right because a body was just found in the home of Squad Member, Ayanna Pressley, who herself must be pretty wealthy since that house is worth almost a million dollars.

Advertisement

Body found at home owned by 'Squad' Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband https://t.co/Ssp6d9QVOl pic.twitter.com/VPEpt9IdkA — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2026

The Boston Police Department is looking into a death at a home owned by Representative Ayanna Pressley's husband -- the four-term congresswoman from Massachusetts, TMZ can confirm. BPD spokesperson Officer James Moccia tells TMZ officers were dispatched to a home at 25 Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 1:50 PM local time Saturday.

Why do all the Democrats have bodies found at their properties all the time just like Obama and the chef. https://t.co/mB9Wq8BdfU — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 18, 2026

To be fair, it seems they don't have great luck.

Pressley’s husband previously spent a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking… https://t.co/OP6v2ihV2R — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2026

Surely he was reformed after a decade in jail and would never be engaged in criminal activity after serving his sentence.

“According to city records, the home is owned by Pressley’s husband Conan Harris and was valued at more than $919,000”



I’d like to hear more from her about evil wealthy people https://t.co/55qpPC2crn — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 18, 2026

Being a member of Congress is very good for the pocketbook.

How many homes do the socialist Pressleys own? https://t.co/9sVoWKV0lE — RBe (@RBPundit) July 19, 2026

That's a great question.

Nothing to see here, I am sure 🙄 https://t.co/k1bWNNy0vW — Mink in a Sink (@GenoBambino1975) July 18, 2026

Surely, there is a reasonable explanation.

I'm sure her ex-con husband is innocent. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2026

She insists he is a changed man.

Her EX-CON husband, whose company just got a $2 Billion contract courtesy of Healey.



A property that was raided by BPD two months ago.

"A neighbor told the Globe that Saturday's death investigation is not the first time Boston Police have been at the property in force.… — Naran Row-Spaulding (@NRSmaine) July 19, 2026

Lots of interesting facts being reported.

A home owned by Pressley’s hubby? Like a LANDLORD? What an evil monster of a man — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 18, 2026

It must be. Surely, he doesn't live there because they are married and she doesn't live there. So, they must be those evil people who rent property to others.

Advertisement

Body turns up at Ayanna Pressley's husband's rental. Weird how that happens with these Democrat power couples. 🤔 — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) July 19, 2026

The most surprising thing in this headline is that she has a husband. — Indiana Blotto🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ 🐊 🏝 (Eep/Opp/Ork/Ah-ah) (@IndianaBlotto) July 18, 2026

There's a lid for every pot.

✅ Marked Safe from dead bodies being found in my home. — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) July 18, 2026

So Pressley's husband is one of the landlords Mandami is crying about 'violence of evictions'. — RedPop (@FaygoRedPop2023) July 19, 2026

That would be the one.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.