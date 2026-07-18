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Body Discovered Inside Ayanna Pressley’s Million-Dollar House Owned by Her Ex-Con Husband

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on July 18, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

According to 'The Squad', the wealthy are evil and terrible people. Maybe they're right because a body was just found in the home of Squad Member, Ayanna Pressley, who herself must be pretty wealthy since that house is worth almost a million dollars. 

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The Boston Police Department is looking into a death at a home owned by Representative Ayanna Pressley's husband -- the four-term congresswoman from Massachusetts, TMZ can confirm.

BPD spokesperson Officer James Moccia tells TMZ officers were dispatched to a home at 25 Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 1:50 PM local time Saturday. 

To be fair, it seems they don't have great luck.

Surely he was reformed after a decade in jail and would never be engaged in criminal activity after serving his sentence. 

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Being a member of Congress is very good for the pocketbook.

That's a great question.

Surely, there is a reasonable explanation. 

She insists he is a changed man.

Lots of interesting facts being reported.

It must be. Surely, he doesn't live there because they are married and she doesn't live there. So, they must be those evil people who rent property to others.

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There's a lid for every pot.

That would be the one.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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AYANNA PRESSLEY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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