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Socialist Hypocrite Abdul El-Sayed Desperately Scrambles to Hide Wealth Until After Michigan Primary

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

That's strange. Why is Abdul El-Sayed trying to hide his finances from the people of Michigan?

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Lots of politicians come from wealthy families and they own properties. Where are these properties? Does he have something to hide?

Wait, would these properties show he and his wife are REALLY, REALLY rich and that he is one of the rich he claims to hate? 

Obviously, this is alleged, but the best way for El-Sayed to prove this isn't true would be transparency.

Are there other properties?

It's almost like all these 'Socialists' are con-artists.

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Other people have real jobs. They don't have time to go running around trying to start 'The Revolution'.

Sounds like he may be way more than just barely a millionaire.

There is nothing wrong with that. Just be honest.

Of course, he is married into a family who support Hamas. That's the least shocking news ever.

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Why can't people see this?

People who have to earn their own living and create their own wealth know Socialism doesn't work.


 

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