Socialist Hypocrite Abdul El-Sayed Desperately Scrambles to Hide Wealth Until After Michigan Primary

That's strange. Why is Abdul El-Sayed trying to hide his finances from the people of Michigan?

Abdul El-Sayed says he asked to delay his financial disclosures until after the Michigan primary because "my wife and her family own property abroad, so getting all those tax forms is a thing."



When asked if he is a millionaire, he says it's unfair to compare his and Haley… pic.twitter.com/SJ4UGDJGZb — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2026

Advertisement

Lots of politicians come from wealthy families and they own properties. Where are these properties? Does he have something to hide?

Millionaires of the World Unite! ✊🤣 https://t.co/bSZXYX3a3A — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) July 8, 2026

Wait, would these properties show he and his wife are REALLY, REALLY rich and that he is one of the rich he claims to hate?

I suspect conflicts and possible foreign money! https://t.co/oXJX89vMTQ — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 8, 2026

Obviously, this is alleged, but the best way for El-Sayed to prove this isn't true would be transparency.

A bizarre response. He filed a Senate financial disclosure in June 2025 that listed his wife's rental property in India. https://t.co/svnPMX58GP https://t.co/JCiBvx1CaN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 8, 2026

Are there other properties?

This is political suicide. DSA is plank walking nationwide now. https://t.co/fXR3TRH3mc — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) July 8, 2026

It's almost like all these 'Socialists' are con-artists.

The class warriors are always millionaires https://t.co/qMk2Nzj2Ob — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) July 8, 2026

Other people have real jobs. They don't have time to go running around trying to start 'The Revolution'.

You have to pretend to be broke to win a Democrat primary https://t.co/dp6sNSsQF6 — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 8, 2026

A whole lot of people in the US who decry "millionaires" actually meet the definition of "millionaire." If you live near a major city, are over 40, have paid off 10-15 years of a mortgage, and have consistently invested in a 401k, you're probably there. It's about 1/7 overall -… https://t.co/V0xj9qG3Pe — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) July 8, 2026

Sounds like he may be way more than just barely a millionaire.

There is nothing wrong with that. Just be honest.

Highly suspicious.

Abdul El-Sayed’s wife, Sarah Jukaku, and her family are Indian/Pakistani.

Her father ran the Michigan chapter of CAIR~ the pro-Hamas fan club.

💥Surprise scandal drops after primary.

Because why let voters choose when the Democrat Party can just anoint their… https://t.co/9gLEnxyGWP — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 8, 2026

Of course, he is married into a family who support Hamas. That's the least shocking news ever.

Advertisement

This guy is such a snake 🐍🐍🐍 https://t.co/0KAnwNSL5t — MSJ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@barryhoova) July 8, 2026

Why can't people see this?

It’s comical how the DSA can’t field a single candidate who isn’t very wealthy. https://t.co/p9spgcLPi3 — url of sammich (@dotsammich) July 8, 2026

People who have to earn their own living and create their own wealth know Socialism doesn't work.





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.