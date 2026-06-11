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BOMBSHELL: MI Senate Dem’s Campaign Staffer Busted in Hamas-Linked Threat Plot Against UM Officials

justmindy
justmindy | 2:26 PM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed is the leading Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan. He's a huge fan of Hamas and is perfect for the Democrats' new party platform of 'No Other Cause But Palestine'. 

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One of the people who worked on his Senate campaign was just arrested for conspiring to threaten University of Michigan officials if they did not sever ties with Israel. Yes, really.

What a doll.

One of the eight people indicted Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to threaten University of Michigan leaders to pressure them to sever ties with Israel worked for the U.S. Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed as recently as April.

Mariam Odeh, 24, of Dearborn, who's listed as defendant seven in the 63-page indictment, was paid by the Democrat's campaign $154 on March 3 and $593 on March 13, according to fundraising disclosures. The payments were described as salary disbursements.

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Seem like really nice people. Not.

Least surprising news ever.

As if any more proof was needed.

They really are amassing quite a roster of people who hate America and our allies.

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Boom!

It will be the Nazi/Hamas ticket.

That's an excellent question.

Silver linings.

That's where they both belong.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISRAEL

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