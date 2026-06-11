BOMBSHELL: MI Senate Dem’s Campaign Staffer Busted in Hamas-Linked Threat Plot Against UM Officials

Abdul El-Sayed is the leading Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan. He's a huge fan of Hamas and is perfect for the Democrats' new party platform of 'No Other Cause But Palestine'.

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One of the people who worked on his Senate campaign was just arrested for conspiring to threaten University of Michigan officials if they did not sever ties with Israel. Yes, really.

🚨 According to the Detroit News, Michigan Senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s former staffer is as one of the 8 indicted by the DOJ yesterday on terror-related harassment charges.



El-Sayed previously campaigned with a man who said America deserved 9/11. pic.twitter.com/GphBTjPWmP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 11, 2026

What a doll.

Detroit News: "One of the eight people indicted Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to threaten University of Michigan leaders to pressure them to sever ties with Israel worked for the U.S. Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed"https://t.co/hy3gbitvBd — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 11, 2026

One of the eight people indicted Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to threaten University of Michigan leaders to pressure them to sever ties with Israel worked for the U.S. Senate campaign of Abdul El-Sayed as recently as April. Mariam Odeh, 24, of Dearborn, who's listed as defendant seven in the 63-page indictment, was paid by the Democrat's campaign $154 on March 3 and $593 on March 13, according to fundraising disclosures. The payments were described as salary disbursements.

Seem like really nice people. Not.

Naturally — Mike McD (@MickGMick) June 11, 2026

Least surprising news ever.

Abdul El-Sayed is a terrorist with ample connections to other terrorists. He should not be anywhere near the senate https://t.co/Qo8ktrAGnG — Trinity Votes 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) June 11, 2026

This proves to anyone that the far left hates America https://t.co/oov8ieGZbs — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) June 11, 2026

As if any more proof was needed.

The state of today's Democrats:



Nominated a Nazi for the US Senate in Maine.



Now it's being reported that the leading Democrat for the US Senate in Michigan employed a staffer who was indicted for targeting University of Michigan leaders and businesses in the Eastern Michigan… https://t.co/2W4PnOQWXp — RJC (@RJC) June 11, 2026

They really are amassing quite a roster of people who hate America and our allies.

He fits in well with the Democrats. — EndProgressivism (@EndProgs) June 11, 2026

personnel is policy https://t.co/oMXZynLAw1 — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) June 11, 2026

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Boom!

In 2028 El-Sayed and Plattner will run as a ticket for President. https://t.co/L9LHvHEb45 — Bruce Weingart (@bruce_weingart) June 11, 2026

It will be the Nazi/Hamas ticket.

Oh of course no one with is surprised. Why are Jewish voters still supporting Democrats? Seriously people better wake up https://t.co/M7yFHJeKM9 — CM (@seattleiscrazy) June 11, 2026

That's an excellent question.

This is why he is being quiet! https://t.co/kMchxX2R5z — R.Myers (@RMyers47) June 11, 2026

Silver linings.

Garbage — hil111 (@hil111c) June 11, 2026

That's where they both belong.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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