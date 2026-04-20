Dancing MI Senate Candidate Enters Dem Convention With Drumline and Giant Head

Michigan is currently holding its Democratic Convention. Democrats have quite a choice for their Senate nominee this year. On the one hand, you have Abdul El-Sayed, who's earned the endorsement of podcaster Hasan "America Deserved 9/11" Piker, who recently clarified for Obama bro John Favreau that he really means it when he says Hamas is "a thousand times better" than Israel. On the other hand, you have Mallory McMorrow, who entered the convention dancing to a drumline while someone carried a giant cutout of her head.

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U.S. Senate candidate @MalloryMcMorrow is traversing the MDP Endorsement Convention caucus meetings with a band this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fn4HMwgAS9 — Andrew Roth (@RothTheReporter) April 19, 2026

SO many politicians are theater kids trapped in middle-aged bodies. They must be stopped. https://t.co/LS98x7noEU — Billy Binion (@billybinion) April 20, 2026

Team McMorrow claimed that "many are calling it McMentum."

Mallory McMorrow walked into the second half of today's convention flanked by DrumKINGZ and a whole lot of supporters.



Many are calling it McMentum. pic.twitter.com/5XUQbfnpLw — Team McMorrow (@TeamMcMorrow) April 19, 2026

[Narrator] "No one was calling this McMentum" — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) April 20, 2026

No one is calling it that, and this is incredibly forced and cringe. — IDF Steph (@IDFSteph) April 19, 2026

I think many are calling it performative and cringe. — eb (@eburst87) April 19, 2026

Is your plan to kill all your opponent's supporters by making them cringe to death? — Ricardo (@Ricardo11124315) April 19, 2026

We have found it, the Cringe Singularity. It's a miracle you all didn't get swallowed in an inescapable gravity well of pure, concentrated cringe. — IdesOfMarch (@idesofmarch205) April 19, 2026

On the one hand, a Hasan Piker fan, on the other a run of the mill cringe theater kid. Which way, Michigan Man? — Midrats and Bug Juice (@catechumen_13) April 20, 2026

Seriously, Michigan, this is the best you have to offer?

She looks like she’s on her way to lose a primary! — KT (@k8iechii) April 19, 2026

One person definitely not feeling the McMentum was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who relates that chants of "Abdul, Abdul" broke out just as McMorrow finished speaking.

You had to be there. It was electric.



Unfortunately many seasoned dem party folks still think his policy positions aren't resonating all across the state. They are complaining about it instead of welcoming someone who grows our base. https://t.co/yjGzjXoG6B — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 20, 2026

Welcoming someone who grows our base, which includes people like Piker and Tlaib. What's wrong with you, Michigan?

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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