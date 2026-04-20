Venezuelan Family Who 'Followed the Rules' Leaving the US After Being Detained
BBC Investigates Insider Trading Suspicions 'Looming' Over Trump's Presidency
'Anti-Billionaire Progressive Group' Shatters Irony Detectors After Endorsement in Calif....
VIP
Repeat This When Republicans Frustrate You: In a Two-Party System, Opting Out Is...
MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance...
Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Ex-Obama US Attorney Mocks Kash Patel’s Odds...
Report: Minnesota High School Renovation Includes Prayer Rooms, Foot-Washing Stations
Leftists Cry Over Florida Ending Taxpayer-Funded Junk Food for SNAP Recipients
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War...
Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a...
Podcast: Retired CIA Analyst Says Trump Tried to 'Use the Nuclear Codes' on...
The Most American Idea Nobody Talks About
Gulag Dialogue: Pete Buttigieg Leans Into Fear That MAGA Will Put LGBTQ+ People...
Richard Grenell Has a Question for Brian Stelter About His Comments on The...

Dancing MI Senate Candidate Enters Dem Convention With Drumline and Giant Head

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 20, 2026
Meme

Michigan is currently holding its Democratic Convention. Democrats have quite a choice for their Senate nominee this year. On the one hand, you have Abdul El-Sayed, who's earned the endorsement of podcaster Hasan "America Deserved 9/11" Piker, who recently clarified for Obama bro John Favreau that he really means it when he says Hamas is "a thousand times better" than Israel. On the other hand, you have Mallory McMorrow, who entered the convention dancing to a drumline while someone carried a giant cutout of her head.

Advertisement

Team McMorrow claimed that "many are calling it McMentum."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Seriously, Michigan, this is the best you have to offer?

One person definitely not feeling the McMentum was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who relates that chants of "Abdul, Abdul" broke out just as McMorrow finished speaking.

Welcoming someone who grows our base, which includes people like Piker and Tlaib. What's wrong with you, Michigan?

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Venezuelan Family Who 'Followed the Rules' Leaving the US After Being Detained
Brett T.
BBC Investigates Insider Trading Suspicions 'Looming' Over Trump's Presidency
Brett T.
MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Torches His Campaign with Attacks on Usha Vance and Her 'Brown' Kids
justmindy
'Anti-Billionaire Progressive Group' Shatters Irony Detectors After Endorsement in Calif. Gov Race
Doug P.
Ted Lieu Makes Up a Law to Accuse President Trump of Threatening War Crimes
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement