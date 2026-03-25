We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet...
Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and...
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from...
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off...
VIP
Homeward Bound In Real Life: This Wonderful Dog Story on X Made My...
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’...
VIP
CNN Says Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Is Facing ‘New Scrutiny’ Over Art and Social...
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They...
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as...
Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals...
VIP
'He Meant It!' — FL Pulls Big Rig Driver Who Can’t Speak English...
Real Journalist Kara Swisher Says She’ll Leave CNN if Paramount Takes Over

Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' — And Links With Hasan Piker

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

There is a new person to keep an eye on running for Senate in Michigan. His name is Abdul El-Sayed and he has attracted the endorsement of far Left influencer Hasan Piker. Piker was part of the group that traveled to Cuba this past weekend. 

Advertisement

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged on an internal campaign call that his lengthy statement after the Temple Israel attack this month was a “risk” that “really worried” his team.

One day after Ayman Ghazali’s thwarted terrorist attack at a West Bloomfield, Mich., synagogue March 12, El-Sayed released a four-minute video condemning the attack while tying Ghazali’s actions to Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.

“A week earlier, an airstrike killed his niece and nephew. Imagine if that had never happened. Imagine there was no war in Iran. Imagine if there were no airstrikes in Lebanon. Imagine if his family had never died,” El-Sayed said.

“We can and must condemn the attack on Temple Israel, and we can and must condemn the violence 6,000 miles away,” El-Sayed continued.

Reflecting on the statement during an organizing call on March 18, El-Sayed admitted his take was controversial.

“It was a risk,” El-Sayed said. “All of our team was really worried about saying something, but leadership is being willing to say the thing if you believe it to be true that nobody else is going to say.”

An El-Sayed aide said the issue is a complicated one in Michigan, which has significant Muslim and Arab-American communities. El-Sayed has also been highly critical of Israel’s long military campaign in Gaza.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Advertisement

So, El-Sayed worried his base would be angry with him if he literally issued a statement standing with the Jewish community after a mad man tried to murder them. Stunning and brave or something.

Maybe that means he is supported by terrible people.

Oh, he totally believes Jewish people had it coming. It's so clear.

It's very concerning.

Advertisement

People in Michigan need to be aware how dangerous this guy is.

This is a dangerous candidate supported by wealthy people who are equally as dangerous.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from His Side
justmindy
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla
justmindy
PSYCHO ALERT: Gavin Newsom Asks X If He Resembles a Famous Movie Character and ... OOF!
Grateful Calvin
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base justmindy
Advertisement