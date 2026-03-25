Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' — And Links With Hasan Piker

There is a new person to keep an eye on running for Senate in Michigan. His name is Abdul El-Sayed and he has attracted the endorsement of far Left influencer Hasan Piker. Piker was part of the group that traveled to Cuba this past weekend.

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Far-left Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is taking flak over reported comments in an internal campaign call that issuing a statement on the attempted terrorist attack on Temple Israel in the Detroit suburbs was a “risk."@marcrod97 reports:https://t.co/Yz4uawYQZX — Jewish Insider (@J_Insider) March 25, 2026

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged on an internal campaign call that his lengthy statement after the Temple Israel attack this month was a “risk” that “really worried” his team. One day after Ayman Ghazali’s thwarted terrorist attack at a West Bloomfield, Mich., synagogue March 12, El-Sayed released a four-minute video condemning the attack while tying Ghazali’s actions to Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon. “A week earlier, an airstrike killed his niece and nephew. Imagine if that had never happened. Imagine there was no war in Iran. Imagine if there were no airstrikes in Lebanon. Imagine if his family had never died,” El-Sayed said. “We can and must condemn the attack on Temple Israel, and we can and must condemn the violence 6,000 miles away,” El-Sayed continued. Reflecting on the statement during an organizing call on March 18, El-Sayed admitted his take was controversial. “It was a risk,” El-Sayed said. “All of our team was really worried about saying something, but leadership is being willing to say the thing if you believe it to be true that nobody else is going to say.” An El-Sayed aide said the issue is a complicated one in Michigan, which has significant Muslim and Arab-American communities. El-Sayed has also been highly critical of Israel’s long military campaign in Gaza.

So, El-Sayed worried his base would be angry with him if he literally issued a statement standing with the Jewish community after a mad man tried to murder them. Stunning and brave or something.

I mean, he's right. Hell of a base. https://t.co/aRAMFA2yox — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 25, 2026

Maybe that means he is supported by terrible people.

One key piece of this: in his original statement, El-Sayed condemned the attack but also suggested it ultimately could be blamed on Israel's operations in Lebanon. It's unclear which part he was referring to. https://t.co/KWp7ENjIpy — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) March 25, 2026

Oh, he totally believes Jewish people had it coming. It's so clear.

Listen, I’m glad the guy stuck to his guns and issued a statement condemning a terrorist attack (Good God, the bar for decency is in hell nowadays)



But is it not concerning he’s surrounding himself with folks who told him not to and that the synagogue deserved it? https://t.co/3d7U49jmIz — Jared (@GAPomegrante) March 25, 2026

It's very concerning.

Scoop in @playbookdc: @hasanthehun, the left-wing political streamer with millions of followers, will rally with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate @AbdulElSayed at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan on April 7. It’s his first appearance on the stump for a… pic.twitter.com/MSP5kPuOuN — Adam Wren (@adamwren) March 24, 2026

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People in Michigan need to be aware how dangerous this guy is.

Non-zero chance that Hasan Piker uses Abdul El Sayed's rally as an opportunity to tell more people how to commit terrorist attacks.



"Just make f**king drones… China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone." pic.twitter.com/S3tCJ4jNZ8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 24, 2026

This is a dangerous candidate supported by wealthy people who are equally as dangerous.

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