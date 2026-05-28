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Miranda Devine Calls BS on Jill Biden's Way Too Obvious Attempt to Rewrite History

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on May 28, 2026
Meme

As we told you last night, in a new interview, former first lady Jill Biden was asked about the infamous 2024 debate that culminated in her husband ending his reelection bid about a month later. Doctor Jill, after a couple years of insisting that Joe did a great job, now says that she feared he was having a stroke during the debate.

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This seems like a fresh spin from Jill, considering how she was reacting in the hours, days and weeks after the debate: 

Really? 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine, who has reported on, and written books about, the Bidens, isn't buying that one and has called BS: 

Joe's wife thought he might have had a stroke so right after the debate she made him go to a... Waffle House? Yeah, that makes zero sense to normal people. 

Why is Doctor Jill just now doing this? 

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It's possible Jill's trying to get out in front of something. 

We all know what we saw and heard during Biden's years in the White House while President Autopen did its thing, but just imagine how bad things must have been behind the scenes. 

Stay tuned!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention Dr. Jill's gaslighting attempts).

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