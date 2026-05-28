Miranda Devine Calls BS on Jill Biden's Way Too Obvious Attempt to Rewrite History

As we told you last night, in a new interview, former first lady Jill Biden was asked about the infamous 2024 debate that culminated in her husband ending his reelection bid about a month later. Doctor Jill, after a couple years of insisting that Joe did a great job, now says that she feared he was having a stroke during the debate.

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This seems like a fresh spin from Jill, considering how she was reacting in the hours, days and weeks after the debate:

WATCH: @DrBiden tells @CBSSunday @joebiden’s debate performance “scared me to death” because she thought he was having a stroke. And says she’s never seen him like that before or since. https://t.co/fZhf6qBijQ — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 27, 2026

Really?

The New York Post's Miranda Devine, who has reported on, and written books about, the Bidens, isn't buying that one and has called BS:

Sorry but this is such BS. If she genuinely was "frightened" that he was having a stroke then any rational wife would have insisted he go straight to the hospital. Instead she dragged him off to a Waffle House and patronized him on stage like a baby: “Joe – you did such a great… https://t.co/3d9V04xGnX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2026

Joe's wife thought he might have had a stroke so right after the debate she made him go to a... Waffle House? Yeah, that makes zero sense to normal people.

Seriously. It's just so preposterous and infuriating. Lie upon lie upon lie. Make it stop! https://t.co/Q9tn66oQLB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2026

Why is Doctor Jill just now doing this?

Exactly. The interesting question is what's her motive? https://t.co/9qQQEF86IG — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2026

It's possible Jill's trying to get out in front of something.

🚨 WOW! Joe Biden is now panicked, SUING the DOJ to prevent the release of interview audio regarding an investigation into his handling of classified documents



The failure is hiding something!



"MULTIPLE interviews he gave a ghostwriter for a 2017 book. The DOJ plans to release… pic.twitter.com/SsCJafWcg5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

We all know what we saw and heard during Biden's years in the White House while President Autopen did its thing, but just imagine how bad things must have been behind the scenes.

What is he trying to hide now? So many secrets. https://t.co/hA9N4FrWkk — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 28, 2026

Stay tuned!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention Dr. Jill's gaslighting attempts).

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