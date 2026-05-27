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Jill Biden Now Claims She Feared a Stroke — But Only After Spending Two Years Pretending Joe Crushed It

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Jill Biden is speaking out now about her feelings after the disastrous debate that led to Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race.

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She absolutely did not think he had a stroke. Please.

That's what an actual loving spouse would do.

She absolutely had seen him like that before and more than likely, that is his usual demeanor. That's why she didn't find it unusual. 

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Shocking.

Never trust a Biden or a Democrat. 

They both lie like rugs. 

The only thing that changed was there were more eyes on Joe and his handlers couldn't control the setting. They panicked. 

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All the Democrats knew. 

Probably a little bit of both.

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