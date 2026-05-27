Jill Biden Now Claims She Feared a Stroke — But Only After Spending Two Years Pretending Joe Crushed It

Jill Biden is speaking out now about her feelings after the disastrous debate that led to Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race.

Jill Biden to CBS on the 2024 debate: “I was frightened because I had never seen Joe like that... I thought he was having a stroke."



Jill Biden immediately after the debate in 2024: "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts!" pic.twitter.com/9wVu1s3q6E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 27, 2026

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She absolutely did not think he had a stroke. Please.

So Joe's wife cared so much about staying First Lady, that she didn't stop the debate to have doctors immediately check to ensure Joe wasn't having a stroke--something for which a person needs prompt medical attention to less permanent damage. https://t.co/OxVBSzWxKG pic.twitter.com/yqjT7XMI06 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 27, 2026

That's what an actual loving spouse would do.

.@ProfMJCleveland is right to point out that this makes no sense in context. According to Jill Biden’s official story, she believed he was having a stroke… But didn’t intervene.



But the reason why this doesn’t make sense as an explanation is because she’s lying: she’s trying… https://t.co/jgfR4msV19 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 27, 2026

She absolutely had seen him like that before and more than likely, that is his usual demeanor. That's why she didn't find it unusual.

You’re telling me Biden’s team wasn’t honest with the American people when he performed like a mashed potato? Wow. Who would’ve guessed. 😐 https://t.co/EilMO9Xdut — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 27, 2026

Shocking.

The Story can Now Be Told. https://t.co/Z2hHshQWna — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 27, 2026

The Story can Now Be Told. https://t.co/Z2hHshQWna — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) May 27, 2026

Never trust a Biden or a Democrat.

🙄 Lying is 2nd nature to most Democrats. https://t.co/lXW76pLiY3 — Maddox (@Maddox8212) May 27, 2026

They both lie like rugs.

We knew that she knew.

It seemed like she was comforting a child.

At the moment it happened, with no time to think, what else could she do?

At least she admits it now. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 27, 2026

Enough of this gaslighting! Nothing out of the ordinary happened at that debate. Biden acted exactly as he had been acting for the previous 4 years.



The only thing that changed that night was how Dems and their cronies chose to react to the obvious dementia. — 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗘 (@RepubRepartee) May 27, 2026

The only thing that changed was there were more eyes on Joe and his handlers couldn't control the setting. They panicked.

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How didn't she see him like that before? Every single time I saw him get in front of a camera he was that way. And she was a doctor? Embarrassing — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) May 27, 2026

Of course Jill Biden is lying.

Both Schumer and Pelosi knew pudding brain was in declining health. pic.twitter.com/JgL88IH8Lx — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) May 27, 2026

All the Democrats knew.

Democrats, revisionists or just liars? https://t.co/0lr0viFG1U — The Slickster (@slickster_the) May 27, 2026

Probably a little bit of both.

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