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Dems Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Chum the TDS Waters With Their Latest 25th Amendment Stunt Against Trump

Doug P. | 11:55 AM on April 15, 2026
Twitchy

A few days ago we told you that Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin was demanding that Donald Trump undergo yet another cognitive test in the Left's latest effort to project everything we noticed about the previous president onto the current president. 

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Because it's clear that nobody in Trump's Cabinet (certainly not a majority of them, which would be required) or VP Vance would declare the president unfit to hold the office, the Democrats are forced to throw chum in the water for their TDS base. Here's the latest stunt: 

"Here's what it does"?

Bingo.

These Dems have been obsessed with Trump impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment for nearly a decade. BUT, Biden was just fine, or so they said:

It's simply amazing that anybody at all still can take these Dem clowns seriously. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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