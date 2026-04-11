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Recycling Raskin: Democrats Demand Trump Undergo Yet Another Cognitive Test in 25th Amendment Push

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats, led by Jamie Raskin, are strong proponents of recycling. Well, recycling attacks on President Donald Trump. Several Democrats are resurrecting the 25th Amendment nonsense from Trump’s first term, which is hysterical and hypocritical considering who occupied the White House between Trump’s two terms.

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Desperate Democrats are calling for Trump to take another cognitive test and have put that demand in writing. (READ)

The collective ‘amnesia’ of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats is something else.

Here’s Raskin refusing to accept former President Joe Biden’s correct cognitive assessment by Special Counsel Robert Hur. (WATCH)

And they will never stop.

Check out another hypocritical flashback with Raskin. (WATCH)

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Well, forced out after Biden’s disastrous presidential debate with Trump.

Some MAGA commenters think this bodes well for the midterms since Democrats are focused on being anti-Trump instead of putting forth any pro-America policy proposals.

Likely, and when he does, Democrats will expectably shift into claiming that the test was rigged in true BlueAnon fashion. Nothing will convince them they’re wrong. Then they'll spin the wheel to determine the next past failed attempt to relaunch against Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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