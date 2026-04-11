Recycling Raskin: Democrats Demand Trump Undergo Yet Another Cognitive Test in 25th Amendment Push

Democrats, led by Jamie Raskin, are strong proponents of recycling. Well, recycling attacks on President Donald Trump. Several Democrats are resurrecting the 25th Amendment nonsense from Trump’s first term, which is hysterical and hypocritical considering who occupied the White House between Trump’s two terms.

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Desperate Democrats are calling for Trump to take another cognitive test and have put that demand in writing. (READ)

JUST IN: House Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, demand President Trump sit for a cognitive exam and the results be released to the public. House Democrats have no legal authority to force the White House ro comply. Their letter to the White House Physician is here: pic.twitter.com/98xXZFrWcL — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 10, 2026

Good God they’re exhausting. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) April 10, 2026

2021-24 never happened….said the collective sociopaths — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 10, 2026

The collective ‘amnesia’ of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats is something else.

Here’s Raskin refusing to accept former President Joe Biden’s correct cognitive assessment by Special Counsel Robert Hur. (WATCH)

FLASHBACK: Jamie Raskin calls Robert Hur’s accurate assessment of Biden’s cognitive issues “ridiculous cheap shots” — then goes on to defend Biden’s mental sharpness.pic.twitter.com/oRfIrU5V9o https://t.co/CejfAdDpM0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2026

Instead of working to pass legislation necessary for the US to function smoothly, they run around making fools of themselves by demanding things they have no authority to demand — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 10, 2026

They’ve been doing this for 9 years straight — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2026

And they will never stop.

Check out another hypocritical flashback with Raskin. (WATCH)

Scumbag Raskin was doing this back in 2017, claiming that Trump was unfit for office and should be removed via the 25th amendment.



In 2024 Raskin claimed that Biden's age was a strength and that it was helping to heal the world.pic.twitter.com/csSNMyko1O https://t.co/VKom9CwxRI — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 10, 2026

Biden dropped out of the race for that reason. This congressman is mendacious and duplicitous — W. Clayton (@weciv01) April 10, 2026

Well, forced out after Biden’s disastrous presidential debate with Trump.

Some MAGA commenters think this bodes well for the midterms since Democrats are focused on being anti-Trump instead of putting forth any pro-America policy proposals.

These people got nothing but the same old, same old. I think, with a little bit of effort, we could win the midterms. — Jean (@jazziejaf) April 10, 2026

Trump is going to let them run with this, then ace the test. — Flynn's Flying F#ckers (@joedick991) April 10, 2026

Likely, and when he does, Democrats will expectably shift into claiming that the test was rigged in true BlueAnon fashion. Nothing will convince them they’re wrong. Then they'll spin the wheel to determine the next past failed attempt to relaunch against Trump.

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