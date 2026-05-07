Our Sides Are Splitting! Jen Psaki Claims Democrats Don't Choose Nominees in a Dark Backroom



We almost -- ALMOST, mind you -- have to admire the left's ability to look people directly in the face and brazenly lie to them. If it weren't a signal that they are all sociopaths, we'd have to respect the unabashed arrogance they possess to think they can get away with it. (Maybe because, for far too long, the DID get away with it.)

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And there is nothing they will not lie about. Just look at how long they've been trying to convince everyone that a person with a penis and male chromosomes can be categorized as a 'woman.'

When it comes to electoral politics, however, that's where the left really shines at lying. Remember how '81 million people' voted for Joe Biden in 2020? In 'the most free and fair election ever'? Remember how that same Biden was 'sharp as a tack' in 2024 right before he went on the debate stage and glitched like he was operating on Windows Me?

We all know what happened next, of course. Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other party leaders defenestrated Biden and installed Kamala Harris without a single vote being cast for her.

But don't tell that to Jen Psaki. According to Little Red Lying Hood, Democratic presidential politics are TOTALLY on the up-and-up, and entirely decided by the voters.

LOL. Watch:

Jen Psaki on the 2028 Dem primary:



"There is no, thank God, dark room in Washington where people sit around and they decide here's who the nominee is going to be."



She just described exactly how the last Democrat presidential nominee was chosen. pic.twitter.com/5QpQagvG6t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2026

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Hang on, we know someone who would laugh even harder at Psaki's attempt at gaslighting.

There she is! There's our girl!

That is literally how they chose Kamala with ZERO primary voting. https://t.co/gcV5Q4p9pa — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 7, 2026

Maybe what Psaki meant was that Harris was installed in a brightly lit room?

“We keep the lights on as we rig the primaries.” https://t.co/bTMSXiALXF — Chrissie Mayr’s CANNONS (@chrissiemayrsb1) May 7, 2026

Just like Motel 6, but with more voter fraud and disenfranchisement.

That’s because it’s actually a well-lit sunroom with sandalwood flooring in Martha’s Vinyard https://t.co/ldvVI8BaVG — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) May 7, 2026

Say, we know a certain someone with a home in Martha's Vineyard who has a room just like that.

Liberal gaslighting 101. https://t.co/lTf7WzpNb7 — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) May 7, 2026

If you repeat the lie often enough, surely someone will be willingly dumb enough to believe it.

I enjoy watching her exaggerated hand gestures when she talks.



I guess it really helps sell the lies... pic.twitter.com/EhZO00Ywrn — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) May 7, 2026

This is endemic among Democrats, from Gavin Newsom to Abigail Spanberger.

It's almost as if their bodies are rejecting the lies coming out of their mouths, like a mismatched liver.

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😂 how does Psaki say this with a straight face. https://t.co/CajARgXhbM — Mel B (@melissabpalmer) May 7, 2026

We particularly enjoyed the part where she added the qualifier, 'typically, that's not how it happens.'

Oh, really?

Someone should tell that to Hillary Clinton in 2008 and Bernie Sanders in 2016. Those primaries were totally fair and not rigged AT ALL, right?

Last 3. Hillary was nixed for Obama in 2008. Bernie nixed for Hillary on 2016. — SciGuy (@SciGuy65) May 7, 2026

Even Biden in 2020 was on track for another failed Presidential run until the party stepped in and decided he'd be the perfect puppet for Obama's third term.

Every dem primary since Kerry… their voters never pick https://t.co/wRutE4pOJ5 — kingfishjohnny (@kingfishjohnny) May 7, 2026

By even the most forgiving interpretation, the only reasonable conclusion is that it's the superdelegates who choose the Democrat nominee, not the voters.

Ginger Goebbels please go away.

Don't go away mad.

Just go away. — Signal Squid (@SignalSquid) May 7, 2026

LOL. 'Ginger Goebbels.'

We like that. It's particularly fitting now that the Democrats have embraced an actual Nazi in 'Maine Kampf' Graham Platner.

Aww. That nickname is still our favorite, though.

The lack of self awareness is astounding! https://t.co/Qt0ImbpyzS — Kay973M🇺🇸 (@Someone973m) May 7, 2026

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No, make no mistake. This is not a lack of self-awareness from Psaki.

She KNOWS she is lying. She also knows that we know she is lying.

She doesn't care.

And that level of sociopathy is far scarier than if she -- like her successor, Karine Jean-Pierre -- were just mind-numbingly dumb.





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