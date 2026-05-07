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Our Sides Are Splitting! Jen Psaki Claims Democrats Don't Choose Nominees in a Dark Backroom

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke


We almost -- ALMOST, mind you -- have to admire the left's ability to look people directly in the face and brazenly lie to them. If it weren't a signal that they are all sociopaths, we'd have to respect the unabashed arrogance they possess to think they can get away with it. (Maybe because, for far too long, the DID get away with it.) 

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And there is nothing they will not lie about. Just look at how long they've been trying to convince everyone that a person with a penis and male chromosomes can be categorized as a 'woman.' 

When it comes to electoral politics, however, that's where the left really shines at lying. Remember how '81 million people' voted for Joe Biden in 2020? In 'the most free and fair election ever'? Remember how that same Biden was 'sharp as a tack' in 2024 right before he went on the debate stage and glitched like he was operating on Windows Me? 

We all know what happened next, of course. Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other party leaders defenestrated Biden and installed Kamala Harris without a single vote being cast for her. 

But don't tell that to Jen Psaki. According to Little Red Lying Hood, Democratic presidential politics are TOTALLY on the up-and-up, and entirely decided by the voters. 

LOL. Watch: 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Hang on, we know someone who would laugh even harder at Psaki's attempt at gaslighting. 

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There she is! There's our girl! 

Maybe what Psaki meant was that Harris was installed in a brightly lit room? 

Just like Motel 6, but with more voter fraud and disenfranchisement. 

Say, we know a certain someone with a home in Martha's Vineyard who has a room just like that. 

If you repeat the lie often enough, surely someone will be willingly dumb enough to believe it. 

This is endemic among Democrats, from Gavin Newsom to Abigail Spanberger. 

It's almost as if their bodies are rejecting the lies coming out of their mouths, like a mismatched liver. 

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We particularly enjoyed the part where she added the qualifier, 'typically, that's not how it happens.' 

Oh, really? 

Someone should tell that to Hillary Clinton in 2008 and Bernie Sanders in 2016. Those primaries were totally fair and not rigged AT ALL, right?  

Even Biden in 2020 was on track for another failed Presidential run until the party stepped in and decided he'd be the perfect puppet for Obama's third term. 

By even the most forgiving interpretation, the only reasonable conclusion is that it's the superdelegates who choose the Democrat nominee, not the voters.

LOL. 'Ginger Goebbels.' 

We like that. It's particularly fitting now that the Democrats have embraced an actual Nazi in 'Maine Kampf' Graham Platner. 

Aww. That nickname is still our favorite, though. 

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No, make no mistake. This is not a lack of self-awareness from Psaki. 

She KNOWS she is lying. She also knows that we know she is lying. 

She doesn't care.

And that level of sociopathy is far scarier than if she -- like her successor, Karine Jean-Pierre -- were just mind-numbingly dumb. 

============================================

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