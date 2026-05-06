Katie 'Potato' Porter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (and Other Crazy Things) In California Debate



Things got pretty wild and crazy at last night's California gubernatorial debate, hosted by CNN. And by 'wild and crazy,' we mean that Democrats continued to spout lies and batpoop insane policies that will only destroy the once-Golden State even more than Gavin Newsom already has.

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Billionaire Tom Steyer said that he wants to tax all billionaires so much that the rest of them leave California, as so many others have before them under Newsom. He also wants to criminalize ICE and imprison all federal agents enforcing federal immigration law.

Maybe most disgracefully, Joe Biden's former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra claimed that Donald Trump is lying about the hundreds of thousands of lost children that resulted from Biden's open borders, even though Biden's own DHS Inspector General estimates the number at around 300,000.

Becerra: "The Trump campaign in 2024 talked about 'lost kids' when there were no lost kids."



The Biden DHS' own Inspector General found that over 300,000 migrant children went missing under their watch. pic.twitter.com/jyrNSzQs2n — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2026

They just live in their own world, don't they? A world completely detached from reality.

Speaking of being detached from reality, the Democrat 'star' of last night's debate was former Congresswoman and current Ozempic abuser Katie Porter, who simply went off the rails, as she normally does.

Thankfully, she did not have a pot of boiling potatoes handy, or she might have started flinging them at her opponents.

Here is Porter admitting that not only do illegal aliens currently receive free healthcare in California, but she would emphatically continue that policy.

Moderator: Should California give free healthcare to illegal aliens?



Porter: "Yes. That's what Californians deserve." pic.twitter.com/30As9v1Cdt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2026

We can agree with her on one thing: if Californians vote for her -- or any of the Democrats -- they will get exactly what they deserve. (Just ask Virginians who voted for Abigail Spanberger and are now horrified by what she is doing to the state.)

We’re told this doesn’t happen and isn’t their position. But it’s also already policy in CA, where “Medi-Cal spending has nearly doubled to $200 billion” under Newsom, in part due to illegal immigrant healthcare — which the gov has partially curtailed due to out-of-control costs:… https://t.co/JfZjKrK6mH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 6, 2026

Amazingly, Porter wasn't done digging on the topic of illegal immigration.

Governor Newsom has sold so many one-way U-Hauls out of California due to his disastrous policies that Porter said the quiet part out loud about California's 'growth.'

🚨JUST NOW: California governor candidate Katie Porter FLAT OUT ADMITS IT



Illegal aliens “are one of the only ways California has been GROWING in recent years” 🤯



And they’re moving to let them vote.



Many of them are likely voting already.



PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT pic.twitter.com/gyLrmbQSxD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

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There's no question that many of them are voting already. After all, it is illegal in California to even ASK a voter to present valid ID.

And that, of course, is the objective.

Replacement theory confirmed. Make conditions untenable for citizens forcing them to flee the state. Illegal immigrants fill the gap. Marx 101 in realtime. She said it without saying it. — 🤔 (@TruthGogi) May 6, 2026

BINGO.

Oh, and that part of her answer about illegals 'contributing to the economy'? Yeah, that's a giant lie as well.

That's a cost of $182 billion, NOT counting all of the fraud. Add that in, and the cost of illegals might top half a trillion.

WHOA! CA Democrat Governor candidate actually admits it.



Americans don't want to live under Democrat rule.



The only way Demcract cities can grow is if they aid and abet the crime of illegal immigration by sheltering illegal immigrations from federal law. https://t.co/qHQYPGGDlA — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) May 6, 2026

"Illegal aliens are one of the only ways California has been growing in recent years" is going to appear in campaign ads against Gavin Newsom for years to come. https://t.co/tVDrpLA5bH — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 6, 2026

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That's assuming Newsom's presidential aspirations don't sputter out of the gate as badly as other Californians who have tried for that job recently, like Kamala Harris and Eric Swalwell.

(Aww, we kind of miss seeing Swalwell in this debate. Now, THAT would have been entertaining, if nauseating.)

Porter should scare any American.



In that, she's *this close to power.



A healthy Political environment would have long since disregarded her.



But the current day Democratic Party is far, FAR from healthy.https://t.co/oUJ6cSmXJm — Common Sense Calling (@senseiscalling) May 6, 2026

They are not mentally healthy, that's for sure.

And no matter how many pounds Porter drops by injecting way too many pharmaceuticals, she's less mentally healthy than most of them.

Here is one more bizarre rant from Porter last night on the subject of her temperament. Be sure to stay for the punchline from Republican candidate Chad Bianco at the end, followed by a retort from Porter that we STILL don't understand.

Wild clip:



Katie Porter: “I can't believe that on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name calling and shouting and disrespect for everyone up here who's stepping into public service, that anyone wants to talk about my temperament.”



Chad Bianco: “You are… pic.twitter.com/LJ3QKTdjHX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 6, 2026

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'Cowboy up, cupcake'? WTF?

Memo to Porter: if you have to go on an extended tirade about how you are not mentally unstable ... there's a pretty good chance you are mentally unstable.

Make Asylums Great Again. pic.twitter.com/of23NxWInb — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) May 6, 2026

Throw in some straitjackets while you're at it. (Make them Trump red ones, just for fun.)

You hurled mashed potatoes, ms porter, not cupcakes. — Stanley Ridgley (@StanleyRidgley) May 6, 2026

Technically, she threw boiling water containing potatoes ready to be mashed.

Lest we forget, Katie Ozempic Face Porker 🥔🥔🥔 pic.twitter.com/8XrgTHE6df — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) May 6, 2026

Oh, we won't forget. We hope the voters in California don't either.

With all of the crazy flying around last night from Porter, Steyer, Becerra, and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, we thought we'd offer at least one dose of sanity from the leading Republican in the race, Steve Hilton.

🚨 WOW! California Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton (R) just CALLED OUT Democrat candidates to their FACES for blaming CA's high cost of living on TRUMP



"Donald Trump is the president in ALL the other states of America, where the cost of living is WAY LOWER than in… pic.twitter.com/rjc7fkN4Ve — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2026

Whew. That was a breath of fresh air.

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Don't expect the California Democrats to stop shrieking 'TRUMP! TRUMP! TRUMP!' anytime soon in this campaign, though. It lacks any semblance of truth, sure, but it worked for Spanberger and Virginia Democrats.

Hopefully, California voters will be smarter than that.





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