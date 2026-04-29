Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar



When we wrote earlier this week about Ilhan -- excuse us, ELEVENhan -- Omar getting confused about Roman numerals and how many world wars there have been, we knew two things were bound to happen.

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First, the hilarious memsters on X were going to have a field day with the flub. And -- Whoa, Nellie! -- have they ever!

But we knew something else would happen, too. AOC was going to be none too pleased about Omar taking over the title of Dumbest Member of Congress. With Jasmine Crockett's political career all but thrown into the dumpster, AOC was clearly the odds-on favorite to run away with the title for another year.

Omar's World War 11 snafu messed up all those plans. So, the only thing AOC could do was to remind everyone that there is only one Queen of Stupid in Washington, and it is Sandy Cortez.

Like Omar's, this clip of AOC from a CNN Townhall is from last year. But we're nearly certain that her team was responsible for it resurfacing on X yesterday, just to get the attention off of the Somali pirate and back onto the former bartender.

Watch below as AOC denounces consulting firm Deloitte for ... setting America's rivers on fire?

AOC says "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways.



Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.



No idea what she's talking about. pic.twitter.com/sqybW2g9Rk — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) April 28, 2026

Umm, wut?

Did Deloitte ignite those rivers during World War IX? Did they coat their spreadsheets with flammable liquids before dumping them into rivers?

Not to mention the fact that the last major fire on an American river took place in 1969, twenty years before AOC was even born. So, there's that, too.

Deloitte setting numbers on fire 🤣 https://t.co/xkSQ9lyeQc — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) April 29, 2026

We've heard of cooking the books, but this is ridiculous!

I say we bomb Deloitte https://t.co/Obg4IBhmI8 — Bully (@BullyEsq) April 29, 2026

Don't tempt President Trump. He's liable to send out a post on Truth Social that says, 'An entire accounting firm will die tonight!'

This happened during World War 11. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 29, 2026

Never forget.

😂😂😂



Didn’t you know? Accountants are huge polluters. 😜 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 29, 2026

Deloitte’s CEO finding out his accountants have been pouring chemicals into the river https://t.co/VN3YeWSa8V pic.twitter.com/wXn9IdDpU3 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 29, 2026

We sure hope Lee Zeldin and Scott Bessent fry him for that.

Et les marées noires de KPMG, personne n'en parle ! https://t.co/mbIkRqSgzj — Wittgensteino-Aronien🌐 (@wittgensteinien) April 29, 2026

We don't often include tweets in foreign languages, but this one was just too funny. It reads, 'And the oil spills of KPMG, nobody talks about them!'

LOL.

We're going to do what AOC doesn't deserve here and be fair to her. She was likely referring to Dupont, which had been a major polluter historically, including of the Cuyahoga River that caught fire many times, the last being the 1969 fire we noted above.

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But why is she talking about that in 2025, when the Clean Water Act put an end to most of this back in 1972, again decades before she was born?

Also, she's just plain dumb, and that makes us laugh, so we don't care if she 'misspoke.'

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

We could totally see Trump saying that right to her face.

PricewaterhouseCoopers must be stopped from frying the ozone https://t.co/kLZoTFps19 — Rob Paone (@crypto_bobby) April 29, 2026

Don't forget EY and all of that burning coal they send into the atmosphere.

Or something.

Did the Deloitte name C. Montgomery Burns as CEO?

Damn you, capitalism!

I bet they started this right after tax season during world war eleven.



Seriously what is the average IQ in the House of Representatives? Like 75?



Overhaul the whole damn thing. https://t.co/xHxfCNmuXr — Bridget in FL🌴 (@BridgetKaneFL) April 29, 2026

That's a pretty low IQ bar. Yet we don't believe Omar or AOC can clear it.

We’ve got accountants out here just missing Ilhan Omar’s liabilities all Willy nilly and now entire accounting firms setting rivers on fire.



The accountants are out of control and running wild, they must be stopped 😂 https://t.co/EX0SllZ3sQ — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) April 29, 2026

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Trump needs to send all the accountants to his detention camps in Greenland.

And while he's at it, let's send galactically stupid politicians like AOC and Omar there as well.





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