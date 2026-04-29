Chris Cillizza Says Trump Wants to Make James Comey's Life Miserable for As...
Instead of Addressing Sasse’s Call to Value Kids Over Dopamine, American Humanist Editor...
Heartstrings Over Hard Facts: NBC Turns Illegal Congolese Migrants (Denied Asylum Twice) I...
Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant
Rep. McBride's Great Gaffe-by: Can't Pick a Gender, Drops an F-Bomb, and Still...
Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving...
Short Supply: Stephanopoulos Has ‘Little Patience’ for Those Blaming Dem Rhetoric for Poli...
VIP
Weighing Words: Dem Dan Goldman Pivots From Eliminating Trump to Dialing Down Dangerous...
VIP
MN Dems Propose Cutting Aid to Cities That Don’t Fly ‘New’ State Flag
UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Upset That WHCD Assassin Missed
Ro Khanna Weeps for 'Students in Fear' of ICE — Ignores US Kids...
NYT: Sergey Brin’s Girlfriend Has Shown Off Photos of Him in a MAGA...
VIP
Rep. Gill Forces Abortion Advocate to Confront Grisly Reality of Her Position —...
Socialism's Math Lesson: NYC Mayor Mamdani Promises Free Everything, Then Begs New York...

Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on April 29, 2026


When we wrote earlier this week about Ilhan -- excuse us, ELEVENhan -- Omar getting confused about Roman numerals and how many world wars there have been, we knew two things were bound to happen.

Advertisement

First, the hilarious memsters on X were going to have a field day with the flub. And -- Whoa, Nellie! -- have they ever! 

But we knew something else would happen, too. AOC was going to be none too pleased about Omar taking over the title of Dumbest Member of Congress. With Jasmine Crockett's political career all but thrown into the dumpster, AOC was clearly the odds-on favorite to run away with the title for another year. 

Omar's World War 11 snafu messed up all those plans. So, the only thing AOC could do was to remind everyone that there is only one Queen of Stupid in Washington, and it is Sandy Cortez. 

Like Omar's, this clip of AOC from a CNN Townhall is from last year. But we're nearly certain that her team was responsible for it resurfacing on X yesterday, just to get the attention off of the Somali pirate and back onto the former bartender. 

Watch below as AOC denounces consulting firm Deloitte for ... setting America's rivers on fire? 

Umm, wut? 

Did Deloitte ignite those rivers during World War IX? Did they coat their spreadsheets with flammable liquids before dumping them into rivers? 

Recommended

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not to mention the fact that the last major fire on an American river took place in 1969, twenty years before AOC was even born. So, there's that, too. 

We've heard of cooking the books, but this is ridiculous! 

Don't tempt President Trump. He's liable to send out a post on Truth Social that says, 'An entire accounting firm will die tonight!'

Never forget. 

We sure hope Lee Zeldin and Scott Bessent fry him for that. 

We don't often include tweets in foreign languages, but this one was just too funny. It reads, 'And the oil spills of KPMG, nobody talks about them!'

LOL. 

We're going to do what AOC doesn't deserve here and be fair to her. She was likely referring to Dupont, which had been a major polluter historically, including of the Cuyahoga River that caught fire many times, the last being the 1969 fire we noted above.

Advertisement

But why is she talking about that in 2025, when the Clean Water Act put an end to most of this back in 1972, again decades before she was born?

Also, she's just plain dumb, and that makes us laugh, so we don't care if she 'misspoke.' 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We could totally see Trump saying that right to her face. 

Don't forget EY and all of that burning coal they send into the atmosphere. 

Or something. 

Did the Deloitte name C. Montgomery Burns as CEO? 

Damn you, capitalism! 

That's a pretty low IQ bar. Yet we don't believe Omar or AOC can clear it. 

Advertisement

Trump needs to send all the accountants to his detention camps in Greenland. 

And while he's at it, let's send galactically stupid politicians like AOC and Omar there as well. 

============================================

Related:

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP

Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife Attractive

'Jokes' For Me, Not For Thee: Jake Tapper's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Gets Destroyed by ... Jake Tapper

Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the Clean Air Act

'But This One Goes to ELEVEN!' Ilhan Omar and the Fantastic Flub Heard Round the World (War)

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP
Grateful Calvin
Rep. McBride's Great Gaffe-by: Can't Pick a Gender, Drops an F-Bomb, and Still Flunks Gatsby
justmindy
Instead of Addressing Sasse’s Call to Value Kids Over Dopamine, American Humanist Editor Builds Strawman
justmindy
Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant
justmindy
Heartstrings Over Hard Facts: NBC Turns Illegal Congolese Migrants (Denied Asylum Twice) Into Victims
justmindy
Short Supply: Stephanopoulos Has ‘Little Patience’ for Those Blaming Dem Rhetoric for Political Violence
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP Grateful Calvin
Advertisement