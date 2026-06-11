'I've Watched That 67 Times'! Here's Our Anti-ICE Loon FAFO of the Day

Last week we covered the anti-ICE mob outside a detention center in New Jersey and their attempts to block traffic leaving the facility.

One of the unhinged agitators trying to stop vehicles was introduced to the pavement in response to his efforts. @NickSortor had the video:

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🚨 JUST NOW: A rioter who JUMPED IN FRONT OF a civilian employee driving out of Delaney Hall in Newark LOST a game of chicken with the vehicle



Pure FAFO.



Diving in front of a convoy of fast moving government contracted vehicles is a GREAT way to spend domestic nights in the… pic.twitter.com/uifg0lX1Jh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2026

Somebody said "go play in traffic" and these morons actually did it.

Here's a new video of a couple people the media likes to call "protesters" who are actually domestic terrorists. One guy attempted to stop the car and the agitator with a bullhorn got a little too close to a cracked open driver's side window. At that point he received what he was begging for:

🚨 LMAO! An employee leaving ICE’s Newark facility just PEPPER SPRAYED a rioter trying to block his path out



Much deserved 🤣



It’s very simple: GET OUT OF THE ROAD, and you won’t get sprayed or hit! pic.twitter.com/OkEwthhjAD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

There's a simple solution if these thugs don't want to get knocked down, run over or pepper sprayed. But for many who have had enough of the leftist goon squads, these videos serve as therapeutic "pass the popcorn" moments.

I've watched that 67 times. Love it so much. — Cindy (@asheborn57) June 11, 2026

ICE needs one of these filled with pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/emhJNGESFC — STATE OF IRONY (@RogueWarrior24) June 10, 2026

"You're gonna need a bigger pepper spray bottle."

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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