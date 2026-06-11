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'I've Watched That 67 Times'! Here's Our Anti-ICE Loon FAFO of the Day

Doug P. | 12:39 PM on June 11, 2026
Meme

Last week we covered the anti-ICE mob outside a detention center in New Jersey and their attempts to block traffic leaving the facility. 

One of the unhinged agitators trying to stop vehicles was introduced to the pavement in response to his efforts. @NickSortor had the video:

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Somebody said "go play in traffic" and these morons actually did it.

Here's a new video of a couple people the media likes to call "protesters" who are actually domestic terrorists. One guy attempted to stop the car and the agitator with a bullhorn got a little too close to a cracked open driver's side window. At that point he received what he was begging for: 

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There's a simple solution if these thugs don't want to get knocked down, run over or pepper sprayed. But for many who have had enough of the leftist goon squads, these videos serve as therapeutic "pass the popcorn" moments. 

"You're gonna need a bigger pepper spray bottle." 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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