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Lefty Thug Trying to Block Vehicles at ICE Detention Center Gets Introduced to the Pavement

Doug P. | 11:44 AM on June 06, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This week, a mob of domestic terrorist agitators continued to do their thing near an ICE detention center in New Jersey, but they're being dealt with in fairly swift fashion: 

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The lefties who are being supplied by somebody continue to attempt to slow ICE and DHS down. They are not being successful. 

At some point in your youth you might have heard somebody say "go play in traffic." That was intended as an insult because it implied that the person might actually be dumb enough to do it. 

Well, the lefty mob has been playing in traffic again, and one of them got bowled over:

They always seem surprised to have been hit by a car while trying to block traffic. 

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They should have been arrested and so should anybody who's been supplying these people with either money or materials. 

There are reasons rioters choose to do stuff like that in blue states:

We're pretty sure Gov. DeSantis wouldn't have taken the side of the rioter who got knocked to the ground by that vehicle. 

*****

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