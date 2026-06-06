Lefty Thug Trying to Block Vehicles at ICE Detention Center Gets Introduced to the Pavement

This week, a mob of domestic terrorist agitators continued to do their thing near an ICE detention center in New Jersey, but they're being dealt with in fairly swift fashion:

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Our message to rioters is clear: you will NOT slow us down. https://t.co/vVYwGLj6yz — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 6, 2026

The lefties who are being supplied by somebody continue to attempt to slow ICE and DHS down. They are not being successful.

At some point in your youth you might have heard somebody say "go play in traffic." That was intended as an insult because it implied that the person might actually be dumb enough to do it.

Well, the lefty mob has been playing in traffic again, and one of them got bowled over:

🚨 JUST NOW: A rioter who JUMPED IN FRONT OF a civilian employee driving out of Delaney Hall in Newark LOST a game of chicken with the vehicle



Pure FAFO.



Diving in front of a convoy of fast moving government contracted vehicles is a GREAT way to spend domestic nights in the… pic.twitter.com/uifg0lX1Jh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 6, 2026

They always seem surprised to have been hit by a car while trying to block traffic.

This violent mob intimidation is not a protest. It isn't speech. Every one of these people should have been arrested. https://t.co/JlkNWN5sCO — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 6, 2026

They should have been arrested and so should anybody who's been supplying these people with either money or materials.

There are reasons rioters choose to do stuff like that in blue states:

I think its pretty clear why people don't do this in Florida.



It is obviously not a form of peaceful protest to infringe on people's right to freedom of movement or to vandalize their car. pic.twitter.com/4tG8d7ahLR — 𝕃𝕠𝕣𝕕 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@thelordmarlow) June 6, 2026

We're pretty sure Gov. DeSantis wouldn't have taken the side of the rioter who got knocked to the ground by that vehicle.

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