‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and Children; 'I Have Your FACE'

Sen. Andy Kim wonders why he was hit with a pepper ball when he decided to join in the "mostly peaceful" protest that's been going on outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in New Jersey since Memorial Day. Kim and other politicians went during the day to conduct their "congressional oversight" of the facility, while it's at night when things really ramp up.

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The great irony of this clip (language warning) is that the rioter who threatens to kill an ICE agent and his whole family yells, "I have your face, motherf**ker" as a video camera captures his face as he makes the threats.

🚨 ALL-OUT BRAWL in Newark as rioters REFUSE to stop SPRAYING ICE agents with liquids outside ICE’s Newark facility



These guys are NOT playing. Arrests are being made 🔥



This is an ongoing, 24/7 RIOT that NJ State Police and Newark PD are REFUSING to put an end to. pic.twitter.com/g7ZmwpN3oh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

This is a crime under New Jersey’s terroristic threats law. But due to sanctuary policies, there are no local police there to make an arrest.



It also may be a federal crime under 8 USC 115.



A line is crossed when you say you *will* do something, not just say you hope they die. https://t.co/wvfNmFMEDc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 28, 2026

And New Jersey State Police and the Newark Police Department are doing nothing.

The fact this guy was willing to commit federal crimes with his face exposed on camera shows you they really don’t believe there’ll ever be consequences.pic.twitter.com/F3rEKIMgfh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

This editor still doesn't understand how someone becomes this emotionally charged over the alleged inhumane treatment of illegal alien murderers and child molesters.

He said it on video



Lock him up. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

That guy in the clear goggles must be identified and arrested. His arrest and harsh prosecution must be publicly conducted to send a message that is loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/4xAuJHk2vl — John Q Public (@DemsForTrump24) May 28, 2026

I am fearful for our ICE agents, this is NOT acceptable for our men and women in law enforcement to be risking their lives day in and day out, where in the hell is their backup? — Kelly Hilger (@hilge32128) May 28, 2026

Do not let this terrorist get away with this — Bette Sherman (@sherm59297) May 28, 2026

That’s a viable threat to another human being and his family — Dora Grewing (@DoraGrewin41971) May 28, 2026

I’m getting sick of seeing this. @SecMullinDHS do something. @POTUS send in the National Guard. Any other country would have had this under control. Even the Japanese have water cannons. — GrassrootsGirl (@SusanDuck113) May 28, 2026

I was sentenced to prison for less than this. — John M. Cameron (@johnrockshomes) May 28, 2026

The governor, the mayor, and the whole police force that refuses to protect their fellow law officers should all be taken into custody as domestic terroists. — 🇺🇸 Toxic Avenger 1 (@ToxiAvenger2) May 28, 2026

Someone needs to put an end to this chaos. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 28, 2026

It is a direct threat. Should have been arrested on the spot. — Denise S (@policegal) May 28, 2026

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Why isn’t he arrested already? — jeff lalloway (@jefflalloway) May 28, 2026

This is pathetic. Trump and ICE were run out of Minnesota and shit like this is the predictable result.



This should have been shut down immediately and these poor guys trying to do their job are being put in jeopardy because of limp wristed enforcement of the law — Hozz (@TheRealHozz) May 28, 2026

A federal crime caught on camera. No local police to arrest because the governor blocked them. This is what sanctuary policy actually looks like in practice. Governor Sherrill owns every one of these threats. — Commentary: Rush Limbaugh News (@ElRushboNews) May 28, 2026

Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has compared ICE to British standing armies in colonial America, made a trip in person to the facility earlier this week … during the daytime, with her security detail.

"I have your FACE" — and they wonder why ICE agents wear masks.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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