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‘ALL DEAD’: Rioter on Video Threatens to Kill ICE Agent, His Wife and Children; 'I Have Your FACE'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 28, 2026
Nick Sortor

Sen. Andy Kim wonders why he was hit with a pepper ball when he decided to join in the "mostly peaceful" protest that's been going on outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in New Jersey since Memorial Day. Kim and other politicians went during the day to conduct their "congressional oversight" of the facility, while it's at night when things really ramp up. 

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The great irony of this clip (language warning) is that the rioter who threatens to kill an ICE agent and his whole family yells, "I have your face, motherf**ker" as a video camera captures his face as he makes the threats.

And New Jersey State Police and the Newark Police Department are doing nothing.

This editor still doesn't understand how someone becomes this emotionally charged over the alleged inhumane treatment of illegal alien murderers and child molesters.

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has compared ICE to British standing armies in colonial America, made a trip in person to the facility earlier this week … during the daytime, with her security detail.

"I have your FACE" — and they wonder why ICE agents wear masks.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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