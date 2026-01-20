New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial US

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

If you've been following along, you know that the completely Democrat-run Commonwealth of Virginia is going all-in on the liberal agenda, raising taxes and imposing new taxes first thing. Not only is new Gov. Abigail Spanberger going to raise sales taxes across Virginia, but she's also going to add a tax to every retail delivery (e.g., Amazon, UPS, FedEx, Uber Eats). And that's just a fraction of the damage she's prepared to do.

And then there's New Jersey, which on Tuesday inaugurated Mikie Sherrill as its new governor.

We're guessing she's not going to cooperate with ICE, seeing that she sees President Donald Trump keeping standing armies among the citizenry during times of peace without the consent of Congress. She says that this election proved that the people of New Jersey "recognize the parallels."

Gov. Tim Walz has suggested that Minnesota is at war with the federal government.

Democrats are against removing any and all ilegals, regardless of their criminal histories.

And, as a bonus aside, she was sworn in not on the Bible but on a copy of the New Jersey state constitution.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.


