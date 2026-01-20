New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial US

If you've been following along, you know that the completely Democrat-run Commonwealth of Virginia is going all-in on the liberal agenda, raising taxes and imposing new taxes first thing. Not only is new Gov. Abigail Spanberger going to raise sales taxes across Virginia, but she's also going to add a tax to every retail delivery (e.g., Amazon, UPS, FedEx, Uber Eats). And that's just a fraction of the damage she's prepared to do.

And then there's New Jersey, which on Tuesday inaugurated Mikie Sherrill as its new governor.

We're guessing she's not going to cooperate with ICE, seeing that she sees President Donald Trump keeping standing armies among the citizenry during times of peace without the consent of Congress. She says that this election proved that the people of New Jersey "recognize the parallels."

Newly sworn in NJ Gov. Mikie Sherill quotes the Declaration of Independence to compare ICE enforcing immigration law to the British keeping standing armies in colonial America. pic.twitter.com/mHW8cCIvqu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2026

They just can't stop themselves — PFNavyMom (@PFNavyMom) January 20, 2026

*headdesk* *headdesk* No, not at all. That is not even a strained analogy, it's just wrong. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) January 20, 2026

Probably did not do well in history class. — Woodrow Williams (@Woodrow17165268) January 20, 2026

Suffer, New Jersey. Enjoy your choices. — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) January 20, 2026

She is an advocate for violating the constitution and is a national security threat. — Paul Hurt (@armypah) January 20, 2026

When your base is made up of easily controlled idiots who are unable to think for themselves, it works. — dcnh (@dcnh42) January 20, 2026

Is she declaring independence from the federal government? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 20, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz has suggested that Minnesota is at war with the federal government.

This is what you call a living breathing coup against our country. That is her goal. An uprising, because they don't agree with upholding the rule of law. — LadyC (@NCLadyC) January 20, 2026

New Jersey people voted for this. They deserve it. She has no idea of history, and makes comparisons like saying a cow is like a trout. — Desert Fox (@AZ_desertfox) January 20, 2026

Until the federal government starts holding these lunatics accountable, it will only get worse. It will eventually get to the point where the resolve will be in the hands of the people and not the minority represented by these traitors. — Wincer (@WincerDude) January 20, 2026

There is nothing illegal or unconstitutional about enforcing immigration law. In fact, the laws should be enforced. Calling law enforcement a “standing army” is a big lie. ICE is not there to arrest citizen but to remove illegals. — Charles Warren (@cwarren2000) January 20, 2026

Democrats are against removing any and all ilegals, regardless of their criminal histories.

As I was saying, this new group of lefty leaders place protecting illegals above the Constitution. Not going to end well. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) January 20, 2026

And, as a bonus aside, she was sworn in not on the Bible but on a copy of the New Jersey state constitution.

Mikie Sherill was just sworn in as Governor of New Jersey on a copy of the NJ state Constitution instead of the Bible.



Government is truly their religion. pic.twitter.com/AEgCj4fElL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.





