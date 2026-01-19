An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for 2026



Toward the end of the classic 2011 meta-horror movie, The Cabin In The Woods, the last two survivors, Dana and Marty, descend in an elevator surrounded by a sea of nighmarish creatures, finally realizing that they have been played as pawns and fools all along. As they reach the bottom floor of the headquarters of the secret organization that has been manipulating them, Sigourney Weaver's disembodied voice makes an announcement over the loudspeaker:

'This is all most unpleasant. I know you can hear me. I hope you'll listen. You won't get out of this alive ... There is a greater good, and for that you must be sacrificed. Forgive us, and let us end it quickly.'

If you are living in Virginia in 2026, that voice and those same words might be coming directly from new Governor Abigail Spangerger and her legislative majorities.

In preparation for this year's legislative session, Virginia Democrats unleashed their own army of nightmares in the form of a slew of proposed bills every bit as horrific as the monstrous creatures seen in that movie.

The X account @NOVACampaigns spent last night posting all of the bills for the public to see. While there are far too many to list every one, here are some lowlights of the horror movie that Virginia Democrats have in store for the voters whom they played like pawns and fools in the 2025 election.

Virginia Democrat introduces bill to create anew state income tax bracket of 10% for anyone making over $1 million



Virginia farms and small businesses, sole proprietor companies… they’re all about to get crushed pic.twitter.com/0L09p0AvU9 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

And where better to start than taxation? Because increasing taxes is the Democrats' way of making everything 'more affordable.'

But this bill -- which would nearly DOUBLE the state tax rate for many small businesses -- is only the beginning of the parade of new taxes.

Another bill would chase out all of the larger businesses that outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin brought into Virginia.

Virgins Democrats introduce “corporate welfare” tax:



Imagine some really big companies in Virginia that pay their workers and some employees need government help like food stamps (SNAP) or free health insurance (Medicaid) to get by. This proposed law would make those big… pic.twitter.com/EgTpgjbkAe — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

And if you think it's only 'the rich' who will be hit with new taxes, you couldn't be more wrong.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to raise local sales tax across the Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/klYrJHWELk — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to ADD NEW TAX on each and every retail delivery (think Amazon, Uber Eats, FedEx, UPS, flowers, etc) in Northern Virginia pic.twitter.com/KvLiqEKq1O — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

If you buy anything in Virginia, even online, your sales taxes will increase.

People who simply visit Virginia will see a tax increase as well.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to raise the hotel tax, “occupancy tax,” in Arlington, VA hotels.



More taxes going up to live, work, or visit VA pic.twitter.com/oyAjao85xt — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Welp. So much for increasing tourism.

And, while they're at it, how about a brand new tax on investment income?

Virginia Democrats’ bill introduces a new Net investment income tax of 3.8%.



Imposes a net investment income tax on individuals, trusts, and estates beginning in taxable year 2027. pic.twitter.com/1St7bd5IVB — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

There were more bills like these, but that's only one way to punish taxpayers.

Democrats also want to force Virginia residents to pay for things we have no business paying for.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to pay four “FREE” breakfast for EVERY student in elementary and high school in Virginia



Taxpayers get to pay for every students’ meal pic.twitter.com/LEpNK8HGk9 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce bill allowing UNLIMITED taxpayer grant money to local government employees to go towards their HOUSING purchase



Taxpayers funding government employees home purchases? pic.twitter.com/poYD6gX2RC — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Beg pardon? We have to subsidize housing not just for illegals, but for government employees?

That makes sense. Without those two voting blocs, Virginia Democrats might not win another election ever, not even for dog catcher.

If you appreciate Virginia's history and heritage, however, you lose your tax exemption.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to remove tax exemptions to any group associated with Confederate heritage pic.twitter.com/3T7o3KQsrp — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Now, we're all for fewer tax exemptions across the board, but if this seems blatantly discriminatory, that's only because it is.

Meanwhile, Democrats are welcoming in more fraud, like we've seen documented in Minnesota.

Virginia Democrats go ALL-IN for Somalia day care fraud 💰



Introduce “Home-Based Child Care Provider Start-Up Grants Pilot Program:”



Establishes the Home-Based Child Care Provider Start-Up Grants Pilot Program, whereby funds are provided to Child Care Aware of Virginia to work… pic.twitter.com/BRp1i9mxCs — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Ahh. We can't wait for new 'Learing Centers' to pop up all over Northern Virginia.

Speaking of which, the quality of education in Virginia is about to plummet if Democrats have their way.

Virginia Democrat @DelDanHelmer is working overtime to reduce school choice and home schooling and ensure parents can’t use taxpayer money if they don’t hand over their kids to government schools pic.twitter.com/xgvTHiyznP — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Randi Weingarten and corrupt teachers' unions will be so pleased.

Virginia Democrats introduce legislation that handcuffs school officials from suspending or expelling a student pic.twitter.com/e62yy552KE — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

But don't worry, parents. No one can be expelled, but all schools will be required to have a 'career coach.'

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to mandate the hiring of ANOTHER bureaucrat to EVERY public school:



“Career Coach” pic.twitter.com/tVmt680TGJ — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

We're sure those jobs will be staffed by entirely qualified professionals who use 'they/them' pronouns.

Virginia Democrat @LauraJaneCohen introduces bill to have public schools send parents a message about safely securing firearms



Which is insane, even for a gun control lover, until you realize Cohen is a bisexual public school mom & her child has rainbow hair… pic.twitter.com/kwaGZADPrr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Wait. It will now be a school's responsibility to tell parents how to secure firearms at home?

We suppose it beats the hard work of teaching students how to read and write.

But penalizing gun owners and violating the Second Amendment are BIG priorities for the Democrats.

Virginia Democrats are introducing a bill placing a $500 tax on the sale of firearm suppressors…



Just after Congress ZEROED out its tax on suppressors pic.twitter.com/hlPE9aBkK1 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrat @DelDanHelmer’s assault weapon ban and standard magazine ban bill hits the streets in Virginia pic.twitter.com/U4lX1P8KeR — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce a standalone retail sales tax of 11% on ALL firearms and ammunition in Virginia pic.twitter.com/UXbmQ1V3RY — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginians, stock up on guns and ammo now before Democrats pass laws making it impossible to do so.

And while they are punishing lawful citizens, Democrats are also seeking to create more crime by reducing sentences for violent offenses.

Virginia democrats crumbled to soft on crime lovers and introduce bill to strike mandatory minimums on a litany of offenses :https://t.co/9pVAlQhBDj pic.twitter.com/2xF35kSPGX — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce bill weakening punishment and sentencing rules for degrees of robbery in Virginia pic.twitter.com/BhMoe5Ng27 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

There will be more Iryna Zarutskas in Virginia.

And how do Democrats plan to maintain all of these horrible laws?

By enabling voter fraud through legislation, of course.

Election FRAUD



Virginia Democrats introduce bill PROHIBITING counting machine-readable ballots to be counted by hand. pic.twitter.com/6NvUIpIBxl — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats EXPAND election fraud in new bill:



Removes absentee ballot receipt deadline requirement and EXTENDS ballot curing to one week AFTER Election Day pic.twitter.com/ZqrKhUPImS — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to EXPAND voter fraud



“Eliminates the process by which any voter could challenge, in a polling place on the day of an election, the right of any other voter to cast a ballot. The bill also eliminates the process by which any three voters could… pic.twitter.com/DuUMmnzES8 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to EXPAND RANKED CHOICE voting pic.twitter.com/nrtM3MyFxN — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

These bills are ALL designed to make voter fraud easier after the Youngkin administration worked so diligently to minimize it.

But it's even worse. Democrats don't even want voters to be able to verify if candidates are eligible to run in the first place.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill to REDACT political candidate addresses from FOIA requests for candidate filing paperwork or just flat out not require it on paperwork.



Residency cheating remains livin’ large. pic.twitter.com/8V7tmQ02hP — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

You want more mortgage fraud like Adam Schiff and Letitia James? This is how you get more mortgage fraud, not to mention carpetbaggers like Liz Cheney.

With these election bills, along with Democrats' gerrymandering efforts, it is clear that they do not want free and fair elections in the Commonwealth. They only want to ensconce their power forever.

As we noted above, there are many more terrifying bills that Democrats have proposed, including severely eliminating the ability of ICE and other federal agencies to remove illegal alien criminals.

Maybe most hilariously, in a nod to the climate cult, Democrats introduced a bill to ban gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers. And, at the same time, introduced a bill to impose a personal property tax on ELECTRIC lawn mowers and leaf blowers.

We could not make that up if we tried. And, in case anyone was wondering, the government WILL be watching.

Virginia Democrats introduce bill exempting the need of a search warrant for the environmental agency to use a UAV for its work and fly over your property with a camera. pic.twitter.com/oXZwIY9LW5 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 19, 2026

Yes, you read that correctly. ICE won't be able to deport illegals, but the climate police can surveil you without a warrant.

Yikes.

These are the Democrats' priorities. And they are SCARY.

Gear up, Virginia. Because this horror movie is just beginning. And it will be more terrifying than Friday the 13th, The Omen, The Exorcist, and Halloween put together.





