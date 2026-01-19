Monday Morning Meme Madness
Well Well Well, This Certainly Doesn't Help the Fraud-Happy Somalis

An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for 2026

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on January 19, 2026
Twitchy


Toward the end of the classic 2011 meta-horror movie, The Cabin In The Woods, the last two survivors, Dana and Marty, descend in an elevator surrounded by a sea of nighmarish creatures, finally realizing that they have been played as pawns and fools all along. As they reach the bottom floor of the headquarters of the secret organization that has been manipulating them, Sigourney Weaver's disembodied voice makes an announcement over the loudspeaker: 

'This is all most unpleasant. I know you can hear me. I hope you'll listen. You won't get out of this alive ... There is a greater good, and for that you must be sacrificed. Forgive us, and let us end it quickly.'

If you are living in Virginia in 2026, that voice and those same words might be coming directly from new Governor Abigail Spangerger and her legislative majorities. 

In preparation for this year's legislative session, Virginia Democrats unleashed their own army of nightmares in the form of a slew of proposed bills every bit as horrific as the monstrous creatures seen in that movie. 

The X account @NOVACampaigns spent last night posting all of the bills for the public to see. While there are far too many to list every one, here are some lowlights of the horror movie that Virginia Democrats have in store for the voters whom they played like pawns and fools in the 2025 election. 

And where better to start than taxation? Because increasing taxes is the Democrats' way of making everything 'more affordable.'

But this bill -- which would nearly DOUBLE the state tax rate for many small businesses -- is only the beginning of the parade of new taxes. 

Another bill would chase out all of the larger businesses that outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin brought into Virginia. 

And if you think it's only 'the rich' who will be hit with new taxes, you couldn't be more wrong. 

If you buy anything in Virginia, even online, your sales taxes will increase. 

People who simply visit Virginia will see a tax increase as well. 

Welp. So much for increasing tourism.

And, while they're at it, how about a brand new tax on investment income? 

There were more bills like these, but that's only one way to punish taxpayers. 

Democrats also want to force Virginia residents to pay for things we have no business paying for. 

Beg pardon? We have to subsidize housing not just for illegals, but for government employees? 

That makes sense. Without those two voting blocs, Virginia Democrats might not win another election ever, not even for dog catcher. 

If you appreciate Virginia's history and heritage, however, you lose your tax exemption. 

Now, we're all for fewer tax exemptions across the board, but if this seems blatantly discriminatory, that's only because it is. 

Meanwhile, Democrats are welcoming in more fraud, like we've seen documented in Minnesota.

Ahh. We can't wait for new 'Learing Centers' to pop up all over Northern Virginia. 

Speaking of which, the quality of education in Virginia is about to plummet if Democrats have their way. 

Randi Weingarten and corrupt teachers' unions will be so pleased. 

But don't worry, parents. No one can be expelled, but all schools will be required to have a 'career coach.'

We're sure those jobs will be staffed by entirely qualified professionals who use 'they/them' pronouns. 

Wait. It will now be a school's responsibility to tell parents how to secure firearms at home? 

We suppose it beats the hard work of teaching students how to read and write. 

But penalizing gun owners and violating the Second Amendment are BIG priorities for the Democrats. 

Virginians, stock up on guns and ammo now before Democrats pass laws making it impossible to do so. 

And while they are punishing lawful citizens, Democrats are also seeking to create more crime by reducing sentences for violent offenses. 

There will be more Iryna Zarutskas in Virginia. 

And how do Democrats plan to maintain all of these horrible laws? 

By enabling voter fraud through legislation, of course. 

These bills are ALL designed to make voter fraud easier after the Youngkin administration worked so diligently to minimize it. 

But it's even worse. Democrats don't even want voters to be able to verify if candidates are eligible to run in the first place. 

You want more mortgage fraud like Adam Schiff and Letitia James? This is how you get more mortgage fraud, not to mention carpetbaggers like Liz Cheney. 

With these election bills, along with Democrats' gerrymandering efforts, it is clear that they do not want free and fair elections in the Commonwealth. They only want to ensconce their power forever. 

As we noted above, there are many more terrifying bills that Democrats have proposed, including severely eliminating the ability of ICE and other federal agencies to remove illegal alien criminals. 

Maybe most hilariously, in a nod to the climate cult, Democrats introduced a bill to ban gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers. And, at the same time, introduced a bill to impose a personal property tax on ELECTRIC lawn mowers and leaf blowers. 

We could not make that up if we tried. And, in case anyone was wondering, the government WILL be watching.

Yes, you read that correctly. ICE won't be able to deport illegals, but the climate police can surveil you without a warrant.

Yikes. 

These are the Democrats' priorities. And they are SCARY. 

Gear up, Virginia. Because this horror movie is just beginning. And it will be more terrifying than Friday the 13th, The Omen, The Exorcist, and Halloween put together. 

============================================

Related:

Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for Two Straight Minutes)

Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply, Accusing Trump of Murder

No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist (We Don't Care About You at ALL)

Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'

Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS One) on Venezuela

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
