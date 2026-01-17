Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged...
Don't Put Your Parents in a Home—Build One Together ... A Radical (But...
Ignorant or Complicit: TMZ 'Shocked' to Learn About 'Nazi' DHS Stunt
Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS...

Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on January 17, 2026
Meme


When we last heard from legacy media 'historian,' Jon Meacham, he was still covering up for Joe Biden's dementia, writing the remarks Biden would make when his own party forced him out of the 2024 election, and comparing Biden to the greatest Presidents in American history for his 'courageous act of self-sacrifice.' 

In other words, Meacham is just another partisan hack, disguising his propaganda through the invocation of historical events. 

Apparently, Meacham has a new book coming out, however, called 'American Struggle' (sigh). No one is going to buy it except his publisher, no one is going to read it, and no one cares about the woke 'history' it will contain. But Meacham is going to promote it, so naturally he decided to do so in the forum of intellectual heavyweight ... Stephen Colbert? 

Here is Meachum complaining that America is losing our 'ethos' because we are bowing to the 'whims of one man.'

... it's not easy. But it's also vitally -- was never supposed to be about the whims and the ego of a single person.'

Meacham says some nice things about Frederick Douglass here (who he always conveniently forgets to mention was a Republican, like Lincoln). But everything after that is pure woke word salad and an insult to America. 

Seventy-eight million people voted for Donald Trump in the last election, who is doing exactly what they elected him to do: enforce federal law. If Meacham wants to talk about 'the whims and ego of a single person,' he might want to look backwards (which is what real historians are supposed to do). 

Frankly, the entire Biden presidency was about the whims and ego of Barack Obama, but the point still stands. 

Don't ask Meacham that question. He thinks Biden was greater than George Washington. 

And, of course, he is an unabashed hypocrite as well. No surprise there. 

But he has some gall invoking Omaha Beach and Gettysburg to complain about Trump and ICE. 

It is hilarious -- and infuriating -- to hear Meacham invoke these men when he and other leftists have spent decades denouncing 'toxic masculinity.'

If the boys of Pointe du Hoc saw what was happening in Minneapolis, it would require an army to keep them from taking up arms themselves. 

Bingo. 

... at main intersections, and fired cannister rounds directly into violent mobs. They remain the deadliest city riots in U.S. history, and they were instigated by a violent rejection of Federal authority.

Sounds a lot like what Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are instigating in Minnesota. 

But it's funny how the 'historian' Meacham is unaware of this particular historical event. 

We wonder if Meacham knows that Lincoln suspended habeas corpus to save the Union. And that Congress ratified that 'whim of a single person.'

Frankly, we applaud the intestinal fortitude required to watch it multiple times. 

We only watched it once and nearly threw up. 

No, they would not. But Meacham isn't just insulting their memory. 

He is also insulting the men today who sign up for service, including the ICE agents who are working to repel the foreign invasion that Biden allowed and Meacham cheered for. 

It wasn't blue, that's for sure. 

... our nation against insurrectionists who hated what it stood for, not "broaden the definition" of what America was. 

In Meacham's example, @GovTimWalz@MayorFrey, and the rioters are the Confederates.

And he's too dishonest to acknowledge it. And too cowardly to debate it in any forum more confrontational than Colbert's late-night 'comedy' show.

Jon Meacham is a prime example of what former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino calls the most dangerous people in America: the smart, stupid person. 

'Stupid, stupid people,' as Bongino says, aren't too dangerous (except when they riot and attack law enforcement) because they kind of know they're stupid. But 'smart, stupid people' like Meachum are the most dangerous because they have just enough information to manipulate narratives and influence public opinion with lies.

We don't think Meachum can manipulate anyone anymore now that he's long since been exposed as a propagandist, but he'll never stop trying. 

And he'll never stop disgracing some of America's greatest men to further his woke narrative of America. 

