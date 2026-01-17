Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'



When we last heard from legacy media 'historian,' Jon Meacham, he was still covering up for Joe Biden's dementia, writing the remarks Biden would make when his own party forced him out of the 2024 election, and comparing Biden to the greatest Presidents in American history for his 'courageous act of self-sacrifice.'

In other words, Meacham is just another partisan hack, disguising his propaganda through the invocation of historical events.

Apparently, Meacham has a new book coming out, however, called 'American Struggle' (sigh). No one is going to buy it except his publisher, no one is going to read it, and no one cares about the woke 'history' it will contain. But Meacham is going to promote it, so naturally he decided to do so in the forum of intellectual heavyweight ... Stephen Colbert?

Here is Meachum complaining that America is losing our 'ethos' because we are bowing to the 'whims of one man.'

Jon Meacham laments to Stephen Colbert that "We are at risk of being a generation that loses the ethos that sent men to Omaha Beach, that sent people into Gettysburg, who sent people to Selma, Alabama, to broaden the definition and understanding of what the country can be. And… pic.twitter.com/M1seavBOCE — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) January 16, 2026

... it's not easy. But it's also vitally -- was never supposed to be about the whims and the ego of a single person.'

Meacham says some nice things about Frederick Douglass here (who he always conveniently forgets to mention was a Republican, like Lincoln). But everything after that is pure woke word salad and an insult to America.

Seventy-eight million people voted for Donald Trump in the last election, who is doing exactly what they elected him to do: enforce federal law. If Meacham wants to talk about 'the whims and ego of a single person,' he might want to look backwards (which is what real historians are supposed to do).

If American governance was was “never supposed to be about the whims and the ego of a single person” — why is Joe Biden completely off the hook for unilaterally letting 10-20 million illegal immigrants into the country? https://t.co/DHh5lMdy0F — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 17, 2026

Frankly, the entire Biden presidency was about the whims and ego of Barack Obama, but the point still stands.

Exactly which single person made the decision to stop enforcing the law at our southern border? https://t.co/iuKa9D9vDy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 17, 2026

Don't ask Meacham that question. He thinks Biden was greater than George Washington.

Here’s Presidential historian Jon Meacham reacting to Trump getting indicted and then to Comey getting indicted.



He’s a blithering fool. He also worships Joe Biden and calls Biden leaving the race one of the most heroic acts ever. Biden was forced out.pic.twitter.com/NzPXDsLRAA https://t.co/1nzSKnneIH — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2026

And, of course, he is an unabashed hypocrite as well. No surprise there.

But he has some gall invoking Omaha Beach and Gettysburg to complain about Trump and ICE.

The men that fought in those places would not tolerate all these people marching in the streets waiving flags that aren’t the Stars and Stripes. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) January 16, 2026

I would LOVE to ask one of those men who stormed Omaha Beach what they thought about 20+ million illegal immigrants coming into the country and being paid to do so. Jon Meacham is the Jim Jones of historians. Don’t drink the kool-aid, kids… https://t.co/EbMMTEC01K — Seth Kegley (@SethKegley) January 17, 2026

It is hilarious -- and infuriating -- to hear Meacham invoke these men when he and other leftists have spent decades denouncing 'toxic masculinity.'

I would give anything to time travel back to Omaha Beach and Gettysburg, grab a couple of random dudes, bring them back here, and ask them what should be done about Somalis in Minneapolis https://t.co/rbY3K9XKGK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 16, 2026

If the boys of Pointe du Hoc saw what was happening in Minneapolis, it would require an army to keep them from taking up arms themselves.

My grandfathers didn’t fight in WW2 so Somalians could open fake daycares. — Coach_JIB (@CoachJeff_) January 16, 2026

Bingo.

In 1863, 5,000 Federal troops, many who had fought at Gettysburg only days before, had to march into downtown New York City to put down draft riots against Federal power that had degenerated into general violence, anarchy, and destruction.

Federal units deployed field artillery… https://t.co/eSV4zBRuux — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 17, 2026

... at main intersections, and fired cannister rounds directly into violent mobs. They remain the deadliest city riots in U.S. history, and they were instigated by a violent rejection of Federal authority.

Sounds a lot like what Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are instigating in Minnesota.

But it's funny how the 'historian' Meacham is unaware of this particular historical event.

The Insurrection Act was invoked many times since Omaha Beach, many more times since Gettysburg. All for the same reasons, to put down violence against federal law.



They were defending the federal system, which is near being invoked again here. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) January 17, 2026

We wonder if Meacham knows that Lincoln suspended habeas corpus to save the Union. And that Congress ratified that 'whim of a single person.'

The more times I watch this, the wilder it is to hear him indirectly say that we risk losing essentially our country forever as we know it because of.... Trump. I am mostly serious when I say that we should study how Trump lives rent free in these people's heads. https://t.co/Jslx6TOIJc — Brittany (@bccover) January 16, 2026

Frankly, we applaud the intestinal fortitude required to watch it multiple times.

We only watched it once and nearly threw up.

The men who fought at Gettysburg and Omaha Beach would not recognize the effete managerial elite invoking their name to destroy civilization. https://t.co/PwNmLth2Vg — Bearcat50 (@Bearcat50) January 16, 2026

No, they would not. But Meacham isn't just insulting their memory.

He is also insulting the men today who sign up for service, including the ICE agents who are working to repel the foreign invasion that Biden allowed and Meacham cheered for.

Meacham talks Gettysburg and then simps for locals fighting against federal authorities because the federal government is trying to take away cheap, exploitable labor.



What color was the uniform for which Meacham rooted at Gettysburg? https://t.co/IHQIsQPv4W — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 16, 2026

It wasn't blue, that's for sure.

No one who went to Omaha Beach or Gettysburg fought to “broaden the definition and understanding” of the country.



Meacham is the one redefining America into a liberal abstraction. https://t.co/99atqGTpd1 — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) January 16, 2026

We sent people to Omaha Beach to defeat a tyrant and liberate an entire continent, not to "broaden the definition" of what American was.



We sent men to Selma, Alabama, to defend the constitutional definition of our rights, not "broaden" them.



We sent men to Gettysburg to defend… https://t.co/WD0tzLA1oH — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) January 16, 2026

... our nation against insurrectionists who hated what it stood for, not "broaden the definition" of what America was.



In Meacham's example, @GovTimWalz, @MayorFrey, and the rioters are the Confederates.

And he's too dishonest to acknowledge it. And too cowardly to debate it in any forum more confrontational than Colbert's late-night 'comedy' show.

Jon Meacham is a prime example of what former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino calls the most dangerous people in America: the smart, stupid person.

'Stupid, stupid people,' as Bongino says, aren't too dangerous (except when they riot and attack law enforcement) because they kind of know they're stupid. But 'smart, stupid people' like Meachum are the most dangerous because they have just enough information to manipulate narratives and influence public opinion with lies.

We don't think Meachum can manipulate anyone anymore now that he's long since been exposed as a propagandist, but he'll never stop trying.

And he'll never stop disgracing some of America's greatest men to further his woke narrative of America.





============================================

