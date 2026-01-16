DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't...
WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida Panthers' Red Ties

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon


Next to the Easter egg hunt and the turkey pardon, there might be no presidential ceremony LESS controversial than the White House welcoming in a championship sports team or athlete to congratulate them on their success. 

At least, that shouldn't be controversial in a normal world. But when you have a terminal case of TDS, everything is a scandal. 

Even when it's absolutely not one. 

Yesterday, President Trump hosted the NHL's Florida Panthers to applaud their achievement of winning a second Stanley Cup title in a row last June. In true Trump fashion, he didn't miss the opportunity to rub a little salt in the wounds of the 51st state, reminding Canada that it's been more than a generation since one of its teams brought the Cup home.  

HA! 

If you know how completely unhinged Canadians get when they are reminded how long US teams have kept Lord Stanley out of the Not-So-Great White North, you know how funny that was. (Trust us; they lose their minds. This writer teases Canadian accounts about that almost every day.)

Oh, but that wasn't the controversial part. Not if you are super-observant 'journalist' Aaron Rupar. 

No, Rupar was FURIOUS that all of the Panthers players and coaches seemed to be bending the knee to Trump with their red neckties. 

And it wasn't just Rupar. Here is just a small sampling of some of the many leftists replying to him who threw an absolute hissy fit about the team's red ties and blue sports jackets. 

That's actually a remarkably restrained reply from the lunatic vulgarian JoJo there. 

LOL. That's more like it. 

Oh, no! How will the team continue to exist without JJ? 

Yes, the Panthers bow to the much greater achievements of the 'Woke Former Senator.'

BAAAAHAHAHAHAAA!

There were so many more replies just like these (many of them far more NSFW), and we haven't stopped laughing while reading them all.

Because what Rupar and his keen journalistic eye seem to have missed is that the primary color of the Panthers team uniforms is ... wait for it ... RED. And one of their secondary colors is ... shocker ... BLUE. 

LOL. 

Come on, now. Rupar is far too busy feeding his rage. He doesn't have time for pesky little details like that. 

Whoopsies. 

He's sure to get an invite to the WHCA nerd prom with intrepid investigative reporting like this. 

Shhh. No one tell Rupar or any of the other leftists who have never once watched a hockey game, let alone a Panthers game. 

It is WAY too much fun seeing their meltdowns. 

LOL. 

We may never get tired of that clip. 

Yeah. Show some respect. 

And, by the way, it's back to back to back times 31 United States champions, much to Canada's chagrin. 

Sorry, Snow Mexico. It's OUR Stanley Cup now. 

============================================

