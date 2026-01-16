WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida Panthers' Red Ties



Next to the Easter egg hunt and the turkey pardon, there might be no presidential ceremony LESS controversial than the White House welcoming in a championship sports team or athlete to congratulate them on their success.

Advertisement

At least, that shouldn't be controversial in a normal world. But when you have a terminal case of TDS, everything is a scandal.

Even when it's absolutely not one.

Yesterday, President Trump hosted the NHL's Florida Panthers to applaud their achievement of winning a second Stanley Cup title in a row last June. In true Trump fashion, he didn't miss the opportunity to rub a little salt in the wounds of the 51st state, reminding Canada that it's been more than a generation since one of its teams brought the Cup home.

.@POTUS: "Not only did you live up to the sky-high expectations, you gave us perhaps the most dominant playoff run in NHL history... you led the Finals for over 255 minutes... and you denied Canada the Stanley Cup for the 32nd straight year." 🤣 https://t.co/xLvVPz6LrU pic.twitter.com/hxXKADlnDy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

HA!

If you know how completely unhinged Canadians get when they are reminded how long US teams have kept Lord Stanley out of the Not-So-Great White North, you know how funny that was. (Trust us; they lose their minds. This writer teases Canadian accounts about that almost every day.)

Oh, but that wasn't the controversial part. Not if you are super-observant 'journalist' Aaron Rupar.

No, Rupar was FURIOUS that all of the Panthers players and coaches seemed to be bending the knee to Trump with their red neckties.

the Florida Panthers are at the White House and ... are they trying to dress like Trump too? pic.twitter.com/QcKQ6ysYCd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2026

And it wasn't just Rupar. Here is just a small sampling of some of the many leftists replying to him who threw an absolute hissy fit about the team's red ties and blue sports jackets.

Come on guys. WTF. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 16, 2026

That's actually a remarkably restrained reply from the lunatic vulgarian JoJo there.

So I guess “F*** THE FLORIDA PANTHERS!” is in order? — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) January 15, 2026

LOL. That's more like it.

I’ll never watch another game after seeing this. — JJ 🟦 🟧 (@JJJonesMalone) January 15, 2026

Oh, no! How will the team continue to exist without JJ?

Won a Stanley Cup trophy and they’re still a bunch of losers. — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) January 15, 2026

Yes, the Panthers bow to the much greater achievements of the 'Woke Former Senator.'

Things that trigger me — Al Lindstrom (@AlLindstrom) January 15, 2026

Im going to forever hate the Florida Panthers and I hope they never win again https://t.co/pWEGbEidHU pic.twitter.com/mrzzXBUCWe — DISNEYLAND BUILT IN 1 YEAR (@ShawnNOrlando) January 15, 2026

WHY COULDNT THE OILERS HAVE WON?! THIS TEAM IS EVIL https://t.co/WbDtZmUkbz pic.twitter.com/lRRMrn83aw — Sophia³🧸✮⋆˙ (@MV3vrstappen) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

BAAAAHAHAHAHAAA!

There were so many more replies just like these (many of them far more NSFW), and we haven't stopped laughing while reading them all.

Because what Rupar and his keen journalistic eye seem to have missed is that the primary color of the Panthers team uniforms is ... wait for it ... RED. And one of their secondary colors is ... shocker ... BLUE.

The team color is red, Mr. Journalist.

24 seconds of research would tell you this. https://t.co/XhHwab0YND — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 15, 2026

LOL.

Come on, now. Rupar is far too busy feeding his rage. He doesn't have time for pesky little details like that.

Do you notice a predominate color in their uniforms? pic.twitter.com/oHHjUhr2LY — Tech Bushcraft (@thehiredmind) January 15, 2026

Whoopsies.

Riveting “journalism” Aaron. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 16, 2026

He's sure to get an invite to the WHCA nerd prom with intrepid investigative reporting like this.

Wait till you discover what the Panthers' primary color is https://t.co/wgxruC8IMj — Charles¹⁷ 🏆🐀×2 (@KanerRocket17) January 15, 2026

You'll never guess our hockey team's colors. — XANDER GEOGRAPHIC 🏕️ (@actionxander) January 16, 2026

Shhh. No one tell Rupar or any of the other leftists who have never once watched a hockey game, let alone a Panthers game.

Advertisement

It is WAY too much fun seeing their meltdowns.

LOL.

We may never get tired of that clip.

It's back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers to you. https://t.co/H9M8I3E7lM — 𝓟𝓮𝓹𝓲𝓷 ❄️🎀💅🏻 (@PepinThePale) January 16, 2026

Yeah. Show some respect.

And, by the way, it's back to back to back times 31 United States champions, much to Canada's chagrin.

Sorry, Snow Mexico. It's OUR Stanley Cup now.





============================================

Related:

Minnesota State Sen. Says Attacking ICE Agents With a Shovel Is Just 'Helping Our Neighbors'

BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.