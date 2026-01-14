Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:15 PM on January 14, 2026
Townhall Media


Democrats across the country, but particularly Tim Walz and Jacob Frey in Minnesota, have been trying to incite more violence against ICE agents in Minneapolis ever since Renee Good was shot for trying to run over a federal officer a week ago. 

Unfortunately, it looks like they are getting exactly what they asked for. 

Earlier this evening, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that there was another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight after the ICE agent was attacked. 

... ran back to a house. No info yet on if anyone was actually shot - just that shots were fired. 

Very preliminary info - more as we get it.

Melugin soon had a photo of protesters (aka, would-be rioters) gathering before any information was known. 

Not long after, Melugin and Fox News received a statement from DHS: 

The full statement continued: 

... the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot.

The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. 

As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. 

Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.

All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. 

The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.  

This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.  

Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

We are particularly appreciative that DHS included those final two paragraphs in the statement. 

Because this is exactly what Walz, Frey, other Democrats, and the legacy media have been begging for. 

And we doubt that they will turn down the incendiary, hateful rhetoric -- or even ask protesters to go home -- after this incident. 

Don't laugh. That is probably exactly the headline that MS NOW will run. 

Getting attacked with a shovel and a broom handle by an illegal criminal and his accomplices is just like bumping into a refrigerator door, right, Mayor Frey? 

Maybe the attackers were carrying some stuffed animals, too. That makes ALL the difference. 

'Why did he shoot his attacker? Couldn't he have shot the shovel?'

We are grateful that it appears the ICE officer will be OK. But Walz has this blood right on those creepy jazz hands of his. 

The disgraceful Democrats and legacy media aside, it is clear that enough is enough. 

We imagine that President Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act more strongly than ever tonight. 

Yes, that is precisely what happened. And, yes, that is what needs to be done. 

Indeed. Now, more than ever. 

Twitchy will follow up on this story as more details become available about this latest attack on a federal officer-- including the inevitable horrible reactions from the Democrats and the media. 

*****

UPDATE: The first headline from the legacy media about the shooting is in, and hoo, boy: 

The New York Times is as predictable as the tides and as repugnant as ever. 

============================================

