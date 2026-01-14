BREAKING: Another Officer-Involved Shooting In Minneapolis As ICE Agent Is Attacked



Democrats across the country, but particularly Tim Walz and Jacob Frey in Minnesota, have been trying to incite more violence against ICE agents in Minneapolis ever since Renee Good was shot for trying to run over a federal officer a week ago.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it looks like they are getting exactly what they asked for.

Earlier this evening, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that there was another officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight after the ICE agent was attacked.

BREAKING: I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

... ran back to a house. No info yet on if anyone was actually shot - just that shots were fired.



Very preliminary info - more as we get it.

Melugin soon had a photo of protesters (aka, would-be rioters) gathering before any information was known.

Photo from our @FoxNews team on the scene. Protesters gathering. pic.twitter.com/fcMhS3Smb2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Not long after, Melugin and Fox News received a statement from DHS:

BREAKING: DHS statement to @FoxNews



At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.



In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

The full statement continued:

... the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot.



The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.



As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.



Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.



All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside.



The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody.



This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.



Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

We are particularly appreciative that DHS included those final two paragraphs in the statement.

Because this is exactly what Walz, Frey, other Democrats, and the legacy media have been begging for.



And we doubt that they will turn down the incendiary, hateful rhetoric -- or even ask protesters to go home -- after this incident.

MEDIA: "Federal officers shoot man for shoveling ICE." — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 15, 2026

Don't laugh. That is probably exactly the headline that MS NOW will run.

Maybe the man was just digging a hole for planting a peach tree and the agent ran into the shovel. Happens all the time. — Magills (@magills_) January 15, 2026

Getting attacked with a shovel and a broom handle by an illegal criminal and his accomplices is just like bumping into a refrigerator door, right, Mayor Frey?

Is it possible the criminal illegal said “I’m not mad” before swinging the shovel? That seems to make a difference. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) January 15, 2026

Maybe the attackers were carrying some stuffed animals, too. That makes ALL the difference.

Waiting for leftists to say the officer should have let the suspect beat him to death instead of using his weapon. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 15, 2026

'Why did he shoot his attacker? Couldn't he have shot the shovel?'

"This is a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government."



Tim Walz, moments ago.



Federal officers are being ambushed and attacked in Minneapolis, and this is why. https://t.co/dF3zg4HitV pic.twitter.com/w1cnSuPwWh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

We are grateful that it appears the ICE officer will be OK. But Walz has this blood right on those creepy jazz hands of his.

This is 100% on Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Keith Ellison.



Notable that this happened right at the same time as Tim Walz was releasing a creepy video again attacking ICE and describing them as an “occupation.” https://t.co/EkzhMWf3dB — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 15, 2026

The ICE agent should have known better than to get in front of someone swinging a shovel right, @IlhanMN? https://t.co/xOzCvMOHRV — Jeremy 🇺🇸🐊 (@GladToBeFromUSA) January 15, 2026

The disgraceful Democrats and legacy media aside, it is clear that enough is enough.

SEND IN THE MILITARY!!! — M Lynne (@mlysimonsen) January 15, 2026

We imagine that President Trump is considering invoking the Insurrection Act more strongly than ever tonight.

So somebody please clarify…



The officer chased the criminal, the criminal attacked the officer. Then, two random guys came out of a random apartment to join in the attack?



If the answer is yes, we need to send in the National Guard. — Kimberly 2.0 (@TheRealGAPeach3) January 15, 2026

Yes, that is precisely what happened. And, yes, that is what needs to be done.

Indeed. Now, more than ever.

Twitchy will follow up on this story as more details become available about this latest attack on a federal officer-- including the inevitable horrible reactions from the Democrats and the media.

Advertisement

*****

UPDATE: The first headline from the legacy media about the shooting is in, and hoo, boy:

This is the headline NYT went with for the ICE shooting in MN. No mention of alleged shovel attack, multiple suspects involved in alleged attack, legal status of the targeted illegal alien, etc. https://t.co/KjrV7N3yzF pic.twitter.com/D5a20BZ6fk — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

The New York Times is as predictable as the tides and as repugnant as ever.





============================================

Related:

Perfect Zeros From The Judges: The Lincoln Project's Epic Anne Frank Faceplant

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations

USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe

Lee Zeldin Calls Out the Gaslighting New York Times For Fake Story About Military Perfidy

OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.