OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on January 13, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


If there's one thing we know about Joy Reid, it is that she is a batpoop-crazy racist. 

But if there are two things we know about her, the second one is that she is really, really dumb. 

Reid currently screeches into the void to no one after she was fired from MSNBC 11 months ago. Not that she ever had anyone to restrain her at her former network, but now that she is independent, there's no one to tell her to shut up when she says the quiet part she's not supposed to say out loud. 

Because there is nothing that Reid can't turn into a racist rant, here is Reid on the Way Up podcast (whatever that is). commenting on the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. And, wouldn't you know it -- oops! -- Reid accidentally admitted the part that Democrats don't want to admit. 

Wow. A trained activist, you say? You mean, she wasn't just an innocent mom who accidentally drove onto the wrong street with her stuffed animals? 

Who knew? (Other than everyone, that is.)

Before we dive deeper into Reid's idiocy and racism here, let's take a moment to enjoy the sartorial splendor of her vulgar hoodie. Yep, she always classes up the joint, that one. 

Reid's fashion nightmare aside, we suppose we should thank her for demolishing one of the left's favorite false narratives about Good. 

You can almost see Tim Walz and Jacob Frey off camera, making the 'throat-slashing' gesture to Reid as she blurted it out. 

Welp. We guess there's a first time for everything. 

We're shocked. SHOCKED!

She did, but in true Reid fashion, she had to admit it in the most repugnantly racist way possible, claiming that black people are not allowed to protest in America because they will be shot. 

If your eyes rolled into the back of your head when hearing this, that is the correct reaction.  

That is the ultimate irony. Good was brainwashed to abandon her child and play FAFO with ICE, all for people who could not care less about her life.

One term for that is 'useful idiots.' 

But there's another term that applies equally as well. 

Yep. 

There's a reason that pawns are the pieces always placed out in front in chess. 

We'd like to hope that some other would-be Renee Goods will listen to Reid here and make better life choices, but we're not confident they will. 

And we'd be willing to bet that's EXACTLY what the people who trained Good told her. 

'Just run that ICE agent over. You'll be safe. You're a white woman, after all.' 

Even Good's own WIFE can be heard cheering her on and telling her to hit the gas pedal. 

HA! 

We can't think of much Joy Reid is good for, but we suppose she's always good for that. 

She's too dumb to hide the truth that no leftist wants people -- least of all the people they radicalize -- to understand. 

Democrats are correct about one thing: Renee Good's death never should have happened. 

It could have easily been prevented if she simply hadn't listened to people like Reid, who are more than happy to sacrifice her on the altar of the Marxist revolution.

