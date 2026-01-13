OOPS! Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud In Insanely Racist Rant About Renee Good



If there's one thing we know about Joy Reid, it is that she is a batpoop-crazy racist.

But if there are two things we know about her, the second one is that she is really, really dumb.

Advertisement

Reid currently screeches into the void to no one after she was fired from MSNBC 11 months ago. Not that she ever had anyone to restrain her at her former network, but now that she is independent, there's no one to tell her to shut up when she says the quiet part she's not supposed to say out loud.

Because there is nothing that Reid can't turn into a racist rant, here is Reid on the Way Up podcast (whatever that is). commenting on the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis. And, wouldn't you know it -- oops! -- Reid accidentally admitted the part that Democrats don't want to admit.

Joy Reid says Renee Good was trained, part of a network that's using "white bodies" as tools to impede ICE pic.twitter.com/l6vB8woHUa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 13, 2026

Wow. A trained activist, you say? You mean, she wasn't just an innocent mom who accidentally drove onto the wrong street with her stuffed animals?

Who knew? (Other than everyone, that is.)

Before we dive deeper into Reid's idiocy and racism here, let's take a moment to enjoy the sartorial splendor of her vulgar hoodie. Yep, she always classes up the joint, that one.

Reid's fashion nightmare aside, we suppose we should thank her for demolishing one of the left's favorite false narratives about Good.

She's not supposed to say that out loud. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 13, 2026

You can almost see Tim Walz and Jacob Frey off camera, making the 'throat-slashing' gesture to Reid as she blurted it out.

BREAKING: Joy Reid told the truth. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 13, 2026

Welp. We guess there's a first time for everything.

Oh so she wasn’t just some random woman who drove down the wrong street. https://t.co/JhVU1drqYf — Jonathan (@My_lifejonathan) January 13, 2026

We're shocked. SHOCKED!

I had to listen twice. I cannot believe she admitted it. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 13, 2026

She did, but in true Reid fashion, she had to admit it in the most repugnantly racist way possible, claiming that black people are not allowed to protest in America because they will be shot.

If your eyes rolled into the back of your head when hearing this, that is the correct reaction.

🤬⁉️😳🤬 Can you feel how much they dislike white women? And yet, #CrazySingleWhiteWomen are actually putting their bodies in front of ICE for them! 🤪🤪🤪 These women are racist. https://t.co/62Sw208zFD — HappyLo22 (@HappyLo222) January 13, 2026

That is the ultimate irony. Good was brainwashed to abandon her child and play FAFO with ICE, all for people who could not care less about her life.

She is correct. ICE Watch is sacrificing the bodies of white liberal women to push its Marxist anti-America agenda. https://t.co/v6Ap8CJRvg — @amuse (@amuse) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

One term for that is 'useful idiots.'

But there's another term that applies equally as well.

Cannon fodder. She's describing people trained to be cannon fodder. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 13, 2026

Yep.

Communists always throw their useful idiots into the line of fire. — DougMD (@Doug__MD) January 13, 2026

There's a reason that pawns are the pieces always placed out in front in chess.

Listen to this⬇️.



The truth comes out. And it’s all lies. https://t.co/DOu4uKEdSK — Just Aim (@Amy95542925) January 13, 2026

We'd like to hope that some other would-be Renee Goods will listen to Reid here and make better life choices, but we're not confident they will.

The most dangerous lie leftists believe is that "white privilege" exists and will prevent you from being killed when confronting law enforcement.



You're just cannon fodder to them. https://t.co/AQh0tFl2ld — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) January 13, 2026

And we'd be willing to bet that's EXACTLY what the people who trained Good told her.

'Just run that ICE agent over. You'll be safe. You're a white woman, after all.'

Even Good's own WIFE can be heard cheering her on and telling her to hit the gas pedal.

S*** libs: she was just dropping her kid at school!



Joy Reid: LEROOOOOOOY JENKINS https://t.co/atYzcyPGaC — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

HA!

We can't think of much Joy Reid is good for, but we suppose she's always good for that.

She's too dumb to hide the truth that no leftist wants people -- least of all the people they radicalize -- to understand.

Democrats are correct about one thing: Renee Good's death never should have happened.

It could have easily been prevented if she simply hadn't listened to people like Reid, who are more than happy to sacrifice her on the altar of the Marxist revolution.





============================================

Related:

Salena Zito DROPS Broken, Bitter Old Crank John Cleese For His Shameful Trump Assassination Post

Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help

'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition

Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting

What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe Anti-ICE Protest

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.